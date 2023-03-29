Advanced search
    ASGN   US00191U1025

ASGN INCORPORATED

(ASGN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-28 pm EDT
80.43 USD   +0.04%
07:01aECS Wins 2022 Elastic Excellence Award, Security Category
BU
03/16Transcript : ASGN Incorporated Presents at The BofA Securities Information & Business Services Conference, Mar-16-2023 02:30 PM
CI
03/15ASGN Unit ECS Wins $19 Million Contract With Defense Manpower Data Center
MT
ECS Wins 2022 Elastic Excellence Award, Security Category

03/29/2023 | 07:01am EDT
ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has won a 2022 Excellence Award from Elastic, the leading platform for search-powered solutions. Elastic Excellence Awards recognize partners and customers for demonstrating ingenuity and resilience by pushing the limits of data search, observability, and security with groundbreaking implementations of its Security, Observability, and Enterprise Search solutions.

With this business transformation award in the Security category, Elastic recognized ECS for its novel methodology in reducing alert volume through customized Elastic tuning. The winning ECS solution incorporated threat hunting, machine learning, and saved searches to detect, analyze, and respond to advanced threats targeting customer environments.

A global Elastic partner, ECS has deep experience delivering Elastic Security across all verticals and organizational sizes and manages one of the world’s largest Elastic deployments. ECS uses Elastic’s security and observability technology for endpoint security, search, visualization/dashboarding, log analysis, observability, security analytics/SIEM, and data mining.

“We’re thrilled to receive this Elastic Excellence Award,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. “Time and time again, our partnership with Elastic brings the right mix of talent and technology to bear on customer challenges — and the result is customer success. We’re honored to receive an award for our use of Elastic and thankful to have such a powerful technology at our disposal.”

“Receiving an Elastic Excellence Award is a testament to our industry-leading engineers, analysts, and project management professionals who develop innovative solutions to solve tough problems,” said Andy Woods, vice president of enterprise managed services at ECS.

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,800 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.


© Business Wire 2023
