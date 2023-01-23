Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ASGN Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASGN   US00191U1025

ASGN INCORPORATED

(ASGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14:31 2023-01-23 pm EST
89.31 USD   +1.99%
02:01pGlideFast Consulting Recognized as the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year and ServiceNow Americas Customer Workflow Partner of the Year
BU
01/17Booz Allen Hamilton, 6 Others Secure Modifications Valued Up to $183 Million From US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
MT
2022Asgn Incorporated : Employee Wellness Policy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlideFast Consulting Recognized as the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year and ServiceNow Americas Customer Workflow Partner of the Year

01/23/2023 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is GlideFast’s second consecutive year being named the ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year. GlideFast has now won 4 awards from ServiceNow in the last 18 months.

GlideFast Consulting is proud to announce that we have been recognized as the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year for achieving overall excellence in certification and revenue growth and showing our commitment to ServiceNow through consistent quality and deployment growth. GlideFast also claimed the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Customer Workflow Partner of the Year award for an outstanding job expanding our ServiceNow Customer Service Cloud practice and showing proficiency around customer service, providing innovation as ServiceNow customers look to transform the way they are delivering customer service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005645/en/

GlideFast Consulting Recognized as the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year and ServiceNow Americas Customer Workflow Partner of the Year. This is GlideFast’s second consecutive year being named the ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year. GlideFast has now won 4 awards from ServiceNow in the last 18 months. (Photo: Business Wire)

GlideFast Consulting Recognized as the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year and ServiceNow Americas Customer Workflow Partner of the Year. This is GlideFast’s second consecutive year being named the ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year. GlideFast has now won 4 awards from ServiceNow in the last 18 months. (Photo: Business Wire)

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of industry-leading Partners that have contributed to ServiceNow’s growth trajectory by driving successful business outcomes for joint customers. This year's awards are based on Partner performance in 2022, which is evaluated by the following key attributes: revenue contribution/growth, product line expansion, workflow and skill competencies growth, and business innovation with associated digital transformation impact.

The 2023 ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year award was presented at the ServiceNow Americas Partner Awards reception in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

GlideFast Consulting, a Division of Apex, is an Elite ServiceNow Partner that specializes in delivering exceptional solutions on the ServiceNow platform. They pride themselves on offering industry-leading services, unparalleled expertise, and a track record of positive customer reviews. GlideFast’s extensive experience in ServiceNow, combined with their unwavering commitment to customer success, sets them apart from their competitors and enables them to deliver successful outcomes for every client. Whether it's GlideFast’s deep platform knowledge, process-driven standardization, or innovative approach, they are dedicated to providing their customers with the best possible experience.

“We are absolutely honored and humbled to be awarded ServiceNow Partner of the Year for the second year in a row and the ServiceNow Customer Workflow Partner of the Year. This unprecedented recognition demonstrates our continued dedication towards helping our customers reach their utmost potential with the ServiceNow platform.” - Michael Lombardo, CEO of GlideFast Consulting

Over the past year, ServiceNow continued to expand its global Partner Ecosystem and is revamping its entire Partner Program to focus on building intimate relationships with its Partners. The new Partner Program is designed to help Partners offer greater support to customers navigating complex digital transformation journeys. The world of work has changed, and ServiceNow recognizes the value GlideFast Consulting brings in helping customers adjust to—and excel in—today’s market.

Membership in the ServiceNow Partner Program has provided GlideFast Consulting with the tools to be equipped, enabled, and empowered to identify jointly aligned go-to-market initiatives and innovative offerings and solutions that deliver accelerated return on investment to customers and drive growth for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ASGN INCORPORATED
02:01pGlideFast Consulting Recognized as the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner o..
BU
01/17Booz Allen Hamilton, 6 Others Secure Modifications Valued Up to $183 Million From US De..
MT
2022Asgn Incorporated : Employee Wellness Policy
PU
2022Asgn Incorporated : Workplace Health and Safety Policy
PU
2022Asgn Incorporated : Supplier Diversity Policy
PU
2022Asgn Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or By..
AQ
2022ASGN Incorporated Promotes Rose Cunningham as Chief Accounting Officer
CI
2022ECS Wins $26M Contract Supporting IRS Modernization Efforts
BU
2022ECS Wins $26 Million Contract Supporting IRS Modernization Efforts
CI
2022ASGN Increases Credit Facility With Wells Fargo Bank to $460 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASGN INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 567 M - -
Net income 2022 268 M - -
Net Debt 2022 458 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 369 M 4 369 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart ASGN INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
ASGN Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASGN INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 87,56 $
Average target price 99,33 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore S. Hanson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randolph C. Blazer President
Marie L. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arshad Matin Chairman
Michael C. Payne Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASGN INCORPORATED7.46%4 369
ACCENTURE PLC5.11%176 623
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.27%151 943
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.22%127 663
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.71%98 385
INFOSYS LIMITED1.15%77 900