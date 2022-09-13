Advanced search
    ASHT   PK0051201017

ASHFAQ TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

(ASHT)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-06
8.900 PKR   +3.01%
8.900 PKR   +3.01%
ASHFAQ TEXTILE MILLS : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
06/21Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
06/21ASHFAQ TEXTILE MILLS : Revised notice u/s 178(4) of the companies ordinance, 1984.
PU
Ashfaq Textile Mills : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

09/13/2022 | 02:00am EDT
Ref. # ATML/2022/04489

Date: September 13, 2022.

Companies and Securities Compliance - RAD,

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Subject: Disclosure of Interest by the Directors, CEOs, Executives, their spouses and substantial

Shareholders of Listed Companies.

In Compliance the PSX Regulation 5.6.1(d), we hereby inform you that our substantial shareholder executed the transaction as:

Name of Person

Date

Nature of

No. of Shares

Rate

Transaction

Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq

07-09-22

Sell

500

8.90

Thanks and Regards.

Yours Sincerely,

Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 05:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 453 M - -
Net income 2021 11,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 71,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 73,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 377 M 1,64 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 498
Free-Float 2,41%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHFAQ TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED26.96%2
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-18.46%8 579
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-10.63%2 576
TRIDENT LIMITED-25.59%2 500
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-29.63%2 308
JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.-30.88%2 231