Ashfaq Textile Mills : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

Date: November 21, 2022.

Subject: Disclosure of Interest by the Directors, CEOs, Executives, their spouses and substantial

Shareholders of Listed Companies.

In Compliance the PSX Regulation 5.6.1(d), we hereby inform you that our substantial shareholder executed the transaction as:

Name of Person Date Nature of No. of Shares Rate Transaction Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq 15-11-22 Buy 2,500 9.50 Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq 15-11-22 Buy 3,500 9.74 Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq 15-11-22 Buy 3,500 9.75 Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq 15-11-22 Buy 500 9.77 Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq 15-11-22 Buy 500 9.99 Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq 15-11-22 Buy 23,000 10.00 Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq 18-11-22 Buy 500 9.00

