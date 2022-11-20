Ashfaq Textile Mills : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

Ref. # ATML/2022/04502
Date: November 21, 2022.
Companies and Securities Compliance - RAD,
The Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd.
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi
Dear Sir,
Subject: Disclosure of Interest by the Directors, CEOs, Executives, their spouses and substantial
Shareholders of Listed Companies.
In Compliance the PSX Regulation 5.6.1(d), we hereby inform you that our substantial shareholder executed the transaction as:
|
Name of Person
|
Date
|
Nature of
|
No. of Shares
|
Rate
|
|
|
Transaction
|
|
|
Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq
|
15-11-22
|
Buy
|
2,500
|
9.50
|
Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq
|
15-11-22
|
Buy
|
3,500
|
9.74
|
Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq
|
15-11-22
|
Buy
|
3,500
|
9.75
|
Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq
|
15-11-22
|
Buy
|
500
|
9.77
|
Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq
|
15-11-22
|
Buy
|
500
|
9.99
|
Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq
|
15-11-22
|
Buy
|
23,000
|
10.00
|
Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq
|
18-11-22
|
Buy
|
500
|
9.00
Thanks and Regards.
Yours Sincerely,
Disclaimer
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 04:48:06 UTC.