    ASHT   PK0051201017

ASHFAQ TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

(ASHT)
Ashfaq Textile Mills : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

02/15/2023 | 12:25am EST
Ref. # ATML/2023/04456

Date: February 14, 2023.

Companies and Securities Compliance - RAD,

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Subject: Disclosure of Interest by the Directors, CEOs, Executives, their spouses and substantial

Shareholders of Listed Companies.

In Compliance the PSX Regulation 5.6.1(d), we hereby inform you that our substantial shareholder executed the transaction as:

Name of Person

Date

Nature of

No. of Shares

Rate

Transaction

Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq

08-02-23

Buy

500

9.00

Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq

08-02-23

Buy

1,500

9.20

Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq

09-02-23

Buy

500

9.00

Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq

10-02-23

Buy

2,000

9.19

Thanks and Regards.

Yours Sincerely,

Disclaimer

Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 05:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
