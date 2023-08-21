Ref. # ATML/2023/04748
Date: August 21, 2023.
Companies and Securities Compliance - RAD,
The Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd.
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi
Dear Sir,
Subject: Disclosure of Interest by the Directors, CEOs, Executives, their spouses and substantial
Shareholders of Listed Companies.
In Compliance the PSX Regulation 5.6.1(d), we hereby inform you that our substantial shareholder executed the transaction as:
Name of Person
Date
Nature of
No. of Shares
Rate
Transaction
Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq
16-08-23
Buy
500
8.40
Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq
16-08-23
Buy
500
8.49
Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq
16-08-23
Buy
500
8.60
Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq
16-08-23
Buy
1,000
8.66
Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq
16-08-23
Buy
1,000
8.50
Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq
16-08-23
Buy
4,500
8.72
Thanks and Regards.
Yours Sincerely,
