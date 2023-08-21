Ref. # ATML/2023/04748

Date: August 21, 2023.

Companies and Securities Compliance - RAD,

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Subject: Disclosure of Interest by the Directors, CEOs, Executives, their spouses and substantial

Shareholders of Listed Companies.

In Compliance the PSX Regulation 5.6.1(d), we hereby inform you that our substantial shareholder executed the transaction as:

Name of Person

Date

Nature of

No. of Shares

Rate

Transaction

Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq

16-08-23

Buy

500

8.40

Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq

16-08-23

Buy

500

8.49

Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq

16-08-23

Buy

500

8.60

Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq

16-08-23

Buy

1,000

8.66

Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq

16-08-23

Buy

1,000

8.50

Ms.Mussarat Ashfaq

16-08-23

Buy

4,500

8.72

Thanks and Regards.

Yours Sincerely,

Disclaimer

Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 10:12:06 UTC.