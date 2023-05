ASHFORD TRUST COMPLETES REFINANCING OF MORTGAGE LOANS FOR THE LA POSADA DE SANTA FE AND HILTON ALEXANDRIA HOTELS

DALLAS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully refinanced its mortgage loans for the 157-room La Posada de Santa Fe in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which had a final maturity date in November 2023, and the 252-room Hilton Alexandria in Alexandria, Virginia, which had a final maturity date in June 2023. These two loans were the Company's only final debt maturities in 2023.

The new, non-recourse loan totals $98.5 million and has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of SOFR + 4.00%.

"We are very pleased to complete the refinancing of these loans during a challenging time in the hotel financing market," commented Rob Hays, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Importantly, this refinancing did not require any paydown from the previous loan balances and pushes out the maturities. We continue to focus on our upcoming extension tests and believe our portfolio is well-positioned to outperform."

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

