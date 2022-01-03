Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AHT   US0441038694

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC.

(AHT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASHFORD TRUST SETS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

01/03/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Ashford Trust plans to issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, and will host a conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 3, 2022, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13725851.

The live broadcast of Ashford Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ahtreit.com on Thursday, February 24, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Follow CEO Rob Hays on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aht_rob or @aht_rob.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-trust-sets-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301453023.html

SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC.
05:41pAshford trust sets fourth quarter earnings release and conference call dates
PR
2021ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Ashford hospitality trust provides update on november operating performance
PR
2021Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Month of November 202..
CI
2021ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST : PROVIDES UPDATE ON NOVEMBER OPERATING PERFORMANCE - Form 8-K
PU
2021ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Event..
AQ
2021ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST : Trust To Present At The Truist Securities 9th Annual 2021 Gami..
PU
2021ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST : Company Presentation – December 2021
PU
2021ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
2021Ashford Trust Declares Payment Of Accrued Preferred Dividends And Declares Preferred Di..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations