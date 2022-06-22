Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AHT   US0441038694

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC.

(AHT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
5.530 USD   -3.49%
Ashford trust sets second quarter earnings release and conference call dates
PR
06/21Ashford Hospitality Trust Says May Comparable Hotel EBITDA Jumps 156% Year on Year
MT
06/21Ashford trust provides update on recent operating performance
PR
Summary 
Summary

ASHFORD TRUST SETS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

06/22/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
DALLAS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Ashford Trust plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 389-0920. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 10, 2022, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13730710.

The live broadcast of Ashford Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.ahtreit.com, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-trust-sets-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301573446.html

SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
