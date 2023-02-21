Ashford Hospitality Trust : TRUST REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K 02/21/2023 | 10:56pm GMT Send by mail :

FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS •Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 49.4% over the prior year to $119 on a 23.1% increase in ADR and a 21.4% increase in Occupancy. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased approximately 8.4% compared to 2019. •For the year, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(153.2) million or $(4.46) per diluted share. •Adjusted EBITDAre for the year was $287.3 million, which reflected a growth rate of 153% over the prior year. •For the year, AFFO per diluted share was $1.85 compared to $(1.23) in the prior year. •Capex invested during the year was $103.8 million. RECENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS •During the quarter, the Company successfully refinanced its mortgage loan secured by the 226-room Le Pavillon Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana. •During the quarter, the Company successfully modified and extended its mortgage loan secured by the 141-room Hotel Indigo Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. •Subsequent to quarter end, the Company successfully extended its JP Morgan Chase - 8 Hotels loan with a paydown of $50 million. •To date, the Company has issued approximately $4 million of its non-traded preferred stock. CAPITAL STRUCTURE At December 31, 2022, the Company had total loans of $3.8 billion with a blended average interest rate of 7.2%, taking into account in-the-money interest rate caps. Based on the current level of LIBOR and SOFR and the corresponding interest rate caps, approximately 100% of the Company's debt is effectively fixed and approximately 0% is effectively floating. At the end of the quarter, approximately 79% of the Company's hotels were in cash traps under their respective loans. This means any excess cash flow generated by those hotels will be held by the lender and will not be available for corporate purposes. During the quarter, the Company successfully refinanced its mortgage loan secured by the 226-room Le Pavillon Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana which had an initial maturity date of January 2023. The new, non-recourse loan totals $37.0 million, the same loan amount as the previous loan, and has a two-year initial term with three one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of SOFR + 4.00%. During the quarter, the Company also successfully modified and extended its mortgage loan secured by the 141-room Hotel Indigo Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia which had an initial maturity date of December 2022. As part of this extension, the Company made an $810,000 paydown of the loan and the interest rate was modified from LIBOR + 2.25% to SOFR + 2.85%. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company successfully extended its JP Morgan Chase - 8 Hotel mortgage loan which had a maturity extension date in February 2023. As part of this extension, the Company made a $50 million principal paydown of the loan and also was able to reduce the 2024 debt yield extension test from 9.25% to 8.50%, giving the Company significantly more flexibility for the next extension test for this loan. The Company did not pay a dividend on its common stock and common units for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the situation and assess future quarterly common dividend declarations. The Company is current on the dividends on its outstanding preferred stock and plans to pay dividends on its outstanding preferred stock on a current basis going forward.



During the first quarter of 2022, the Company filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for its Series J and Series K Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Non-Traded Preferred Equity"). The registration statement provides for the issuance of Non-Traded Preferred Equity in a primary offering over the course of up to three years from the effective date. The Series J and Series K Redeemable Preferred Stock have initial annual dividend yields of 8.0% and 8.2% respectively, and the Company offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan for investors in the Non-Traded Preferred Equity. The registration statement is now effective, and the Company commenced the offering of the Non-Traded Preferred Equity during the third quarter of 2022. To date, the Company has issued 167,321 shares of its Series J and 4,600 shares of its Series K non-traded preferred stock raising approximately $4 million of gross proceeds. The expected use of proceeds for the Non-Traded Preferred Equity is acquisitions, paying down debt, and other general corporate purposes. "Our portfolio delivered strong operating performance during the fourth quarter and, bolstered by increased demand and notable rate increases in many key markets, we're extremely encouraged by the Company's improved hotel performance versus 2019," commented Rob Hays, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "That improvement has continued into the first quarter, reflecting our high-quality, geographically diverse portfolio. Further, we continue to take decisive actions to improve our liquidity, build our cash balance and enhance our operational and financial flexibility. In addition, we recently commenced the process of raising our non-traded preferred equity and believe this offering will provide an attractive cost of capital and allow us to accretively grow our portfolio over time, subject to future market conditions. As we begin 2023, we continue to be pleased with how our portfolio is performing and believe we are well-positioned for any economic scenario." INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 389-0920. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, March 1, 2023, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13734833. The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Ashford Hospitality Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.ahtreit.com on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year. All data presented in this press release gives effect to the 1-for-10 reverse stock split completed on July 16, 2021 with regard to share counts and per share data. We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported. * * * * * Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.



Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: our ability to repay, refinance, or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these risks when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Investments in hotel properties, net $ 3,118,331 $ 3,230,710 Cash and cash equivalents 417,064 592,110 Restricted cash 141,962 99,534 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $501 and $455, respectively 49,809 37,720 Inventories 3,856 3,291 Notes receivable, net 5,062 8,723 Investment in unconsolidated entities 19,576 11,253 Deferred costs, net 2,665 5,001 Prepaid expenses 15,981 13,384 Derivative assets, net 47,182 501 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,921 44,575 Other assets 21,653 16,150 Intangible assets, net 797 797 Due from Ashford Inc., net 486 25 Due from related parties, net 6,570 7,473 Due from third-party hotel managers 22,462 26,896 Total assets $ 3,917,377 $ 4,098,143 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Liabilities: Indebtedness, net $ 3,838,543 $ 3,887,822 Finance lease liability 18,847 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 115,970 117,650 Accrued interest payable 15,287 15,432 Dividends and distributions payable 3,118 3,104 Due to related parties, net - 728 Due to third-party hotel managers 1,319 1,204 Intangible liabilities, net 2,097 2,177 Operating lease liabilities 44,661 45,106 Other liabilities 4,326 4,832 Total liabilities 4,044,168 4,078,055 Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 21,550 22,742 Series J Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 87,115 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,004 - Series K Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 1,800 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 44 - Equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized : Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,174,427 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 12 12 Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,251,044 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 12 12 Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,531,996 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 15 15 Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,308,415 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 13 13 Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,252,923 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 13 13 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 34,495,185 and 34,490,381 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 345 345 Additional paid-in capital 2,383,244 2,379,906 Accumulated deficit (2,534,043) (2,382,970) Total equity (deficit) (150,389) (2,654) Total liabilities and equity/deficit $ 3,917,377 $ 4,098,143 5

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUE Rooms $ 242,528 $ 195,857 $ 974,002 $ 655,121 Food and beverage 56,954 37,424 196,663 94,911 Other 17,268 14,754 67,310 53,112 Total hotel revenue 316,750 248,035 1,237,975 803,144 Other 720 700 2,884 2,267 Total revenue 317,470 248,735 1,240,859 805,411 EXPENSES Hotel operating expenses Rooms 59,865 49,475 229,115 159,547 Food and beverage 39,794 27,724 140,775 69,608 Other expenses 110,649 92,216 421,056 316,638 Management fees 11,495 9,070 45,047 31,014 Total hotel operating expenses 221,803 178,485 835,993 576,806 Property taxes, insurance and other 16,049 16,083 67,338 67,904 Depreciation and amortization 49,353 52,560 201,797 218,851 Advisory services fee: Base advisory fee 8,600 9,022 34,802 36,239 Reimbursable expenses 2,486 1,743 9,851 6,934 Stock/unit-based compensation 635 2,438 5,244 9,140 Incentive fee - - - - Corporate, general and administrative: Stock/unit-based compensation 30 81 698 756 Other general and administrative 3,119 3,959 9,181 15,397 Total operating expenses 302,075 264,371 1,164,904 932,027 Gain (loss) on disposition of assets and hotel properties 27 1,054 300 1,449 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 15,422 (14,582) 76,255 (125,167) Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities (353) (135) (804) (558) Interest income 2,624 70 4,777 207 Other income (expense), net 4,374 78 4,800 760 Interest expense, net of discount amortization (71,662) (41,475) (217,323) (143,508) Amortization of loan costs (2,358) (2,641) (9,672) (12,611) Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees (460) (5,412) (3,536) (10,612) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - - - 11,896 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (8,278) 10,781 10,781 14,493 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (60,691) (53,316) (134,722) (265,100) Income tax benefit (expense) 4,004 (3,032) (6,336) (5,948) NET INCOME (LOSS) (56,687) (56,348) (141,058) (271,048) (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities - (11) - 73 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 554 376 1,233 3,970 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (56,133) (55,983) (139,825) (267,005) Preferred dividends (3,122) (1,740) (12,433) (252) Deemed dividends on redeemable preferred stock (946) - (946) - Gain (loss) on extinguishment of preferred stock - (1,566) - (607) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (60,201) $ (59,289) $ (153,204) $ (267,864) INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED Basic: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1.75) $ (1.75) $ (4.46) $ (12.37) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 34,374 33,802 34,339 21,625 Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1.75) $ (1.75) $ (4.46) $ (12.43) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 34,374 33,802 34,339 21,844 Dividends declared per common share: $ - $ - $ - $ - 6

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (56,687) $ (56,348) $ (141,058) $ (271,048) Interest expense and amortization of discounts and loan costs, net 74,020 44,116 226,995 156,119 Depreciation and amortization 49,353 52,560 201,797 218,851 Income tax expense (benefit) (4,004) 3,032 6,336 5,948 Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 353 135 804 558 Company's portion of EBITDA of unconsolidated entities (222) (135) (674) (554) EBITDA 62,813 43,360 294,200 109,874 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets and hotel properties (27) (54) (300) (449) EBITDAre 62,786 43,306 293,900 109,425 Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities 43 53 181 211 (Gain) loss on insurance settlements (342) - (342) - Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 460 5,412 3,536 10,612 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (11,896) Other (income) expense, net (4,371) (1,078) (4,797) (1,760) Transaction and conversion costs (472) 779 (2,300) 3,033 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 1,995 439 1,936 7,371 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 8,278 (10,781) (10,781) (14,493) Dead deal costs - - - 689 Uninsured remediation costs - - - 341 Stock/unit-based compensation 674 2,556 5,998 10,095 Advisory services incentive fee - - - - Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of unconsolidated entities 4 2 16 16 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 69,055 $ 40,688 $ 287,347 $ 113,644 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (56,687) $ (56,348) $ (141,058) $ (271,048) (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities - (11) - 73 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 554 376 1,233 3,970 Preferred dividends (3,122) (1,740) (12,433) (252) Deemed dividends on redeemable preferred stock (946) - (946) - Gain (loss) on extinguishment of preferred stock - (1,566) - (607) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (60,201) (59,289) (153,204) (267,864) Depreciation and amortization on real estate 49,353 52,526 201,797 218,708 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets and hotel properties (27) (54) (300) (449) Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (554) (376) (1,233) (3,970) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 353 135 804 558 Company's portion of FFO of unconsolidated entities (319) (135) (771) (556) FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders (11,395) (7,193) 47,093 (53,573) Deemed dividends on redeemable preferred stock 946 - 946 - (Gain) loss on extinguishment of preferred stock - 1,566 - 607 Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 460 5,412 3,536 10,612 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (11,896) (Gain) loss on insurance settlements (342) - (342) - Other (income) expense, net (119) (1,078) (412) (1,760) Transaction and conversion costs (472) 779 (2,300) 3,407 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 1,995 439 1,936 7,371 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 8,278 (10,781) (10,781) (14,493) Dead deal costs - - - 689 Uninsured remediation costs - - - 341 Stock/unit-based compensation 674 2,556 5,998 10,095 Amortization of term loan exit fee 3,279 2,520 11,948 7,076 Amortization of loan costs 2,358 2,637 9,672 12,597 Advisory services incentive fee - - - - Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of unconsolidated entities 4 2 16 16 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 5,666 $ (3,141) $ 67,310 $ (28,911) Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 0.16 $ (0.09) $ 1.85 $ (1.23) Weighted average diluted shares 36,437 35,764 36,372 23,545 7

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Indebtedness Current Maturity Final Maturity (16) Interest Rate Fixed-Rate

Debt Floating-Rate

Debt Total

Debt Comparable TTM Hotel Net Income Comparable TTM Hotel Net Income Debt Yield Comparable TTM Hotel EBITDA (17) Comparable TTM EBITDA

Debt Yield JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels February 2023 February 2025 LIBOR (1) + 3.07% $ - $ 395,000 $ 395,000 (3) $ 12,293 3.1 % $ 30,271 7.7 % BAML Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels March 2023 March 2026 LIBOR (1) + 2.75% - 240,000 240,000 (4) 21,589 9.0 % 34,891 14.5 % BAML Highland Pool - 19 hotels April 2023 April 2025 LIBOR (1) + 3.20% - 907,030 907,030 (5) 28,866 3.2 % 86,270 9.5 % Aareal Hilton Alexandria - 1 hotel June 2023 June 2023 LIBOR (1) + 2.45% - 73,450 73,450 (2,190) (3.0) % 4,088 5.6 % KEYS Pool A - 7 hotels June 2023 June 2025 LIBOR (1) + 3.65% - 180,720 180,720 (6) 4,904 2.7 % 11,331 6.3 % KEYS Pool B - 7 hotels June 2023 June 2025 LIBOR (1) + 3.39% - 174,400 174,400 (6) 685 0.4 % 6,969 4.0 % KEYS Pool C - 5 hotels June 2023 June 2025 LIBOR (1) + 3.73% - 221,040 221,040 (6) 5,203 2.4 % 18,690 8.5 % KEYS Pool D - 5 hotels June 2023 June 2025 LIBOR (1) + 4.02% - 262,640 262,640 (6) 16,153 6.2 % 24,794 9.4 % KEYS Pool E - 5 hotels June 2023 June 2025 LIBOR (1) + 2.73% - 160,000 160,000 (6) 3,921 2.5 % 17,346 10.8 % KEYS Pool F - 5 hotels June 2023 June 2025 LIBOR (1) + 3.68% - 215,120 215,120 (6) 1,622 0.8 % 16,834 7.8 % JPMorgan Chase La Posada - 1 hotel November 2023 November 2023 SOFR (2) + 2.80% - 25,000 25,000 (7) 2,551 10.2 % 5,773 23.1 % Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels November 2023 November 2024 LIBOR (1) + 3.13% - 415,000 415,000 (8) 19,779 4.8 % 40,003 9.6 % BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel December 2023 December 2024 SOFR (2) + 2.85% - 15,290 15,290 (9) (688) (4.5) % 1,599 10.5 % GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel January 2024 January 2024 5.49% 6,345 - 6,345 653 10.3 % 1,262 19.9 % GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel January 2024 January 2024 5.49% 9,261 - 9,261 (405) (4.4) % 1,395 15.1 % Oaktree Capital Term Loan January 2024 January 2026 16.00% 195,959 - 195,959 (10) N/A N/A N/A N/A Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel May 2024 May 2024 4.99% 5,819 - 5,819 574 9.9 % 1,041 17.9 % Southside Bank Ashton - 1 hotel June 2024 June 2024 SOFR (2) + 2.00% - 8,881 8,881 (11) 302 3.4 % 700 7.9 % Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels August 2024 August 2024 4.85% 11,172 - 11,172 163 1.5 % 1,137 10.2 % Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels August 2024 August 2024 4.90% 22,349 - 22,349 1,123 5.0 % 2,785 12.5 % Torchlight Marriott Gateway - 1 hotel November 2024 November 2026 LIBOR (1) + 4.65% - 85,552 85,552 (12) 5,258 6.1 % 13,156 15.4 % Aareal Le Pavillon - 1 hotel December 2024 December 2027 SOFR (2) + 4.00% - 37,000 37,000 (13) (4,208) (11.4) % 1,987 5.4 % BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels February 2025 February 2025 4.45% 46,918 - 46,918 2,341 5.0 % 7,525 16.0 % US Bank Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley - 1 hotel March 2025 March 2025 4.66% 23,326 - 23,326 (447) (1.9) % 2,506 10.7 % Aareal Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel August 2025 August 2026 SOFR (2) + 3.91% - 98,000 98,000 (14) 2,196 2.2 % 13,234 13.5 % Total $ 321,149 $ 3,514,123 $ 3,835,272 $ 122,238 3.2 % $ 345,587 9.0 % Percentage 8.4 % 91.6 % 100.0 % Weighted average interest rate (15) 11.62 % 6.75 % 7.15 % All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the term loan. (1) LIBOR rate was 4.392% at December 31, 2022. (2) SOFR rate was 4.358% at December 31, 2022. (3) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The fourth one-year extension period began in February 2023. (4) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The second one-year extension period began in March 2022. (5) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The third one-year extension period began in April 2022. (6) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The third one-year extension period began in June 2022. (7) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The third one-year extension period began in November 2022. (8) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The fourth one-year extension period began in November 2022. (9) This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in December 2022. (10) This term loan has two one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. (11) This mortgage loan has a SOFR floor of 2.0%. (12) This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 0.10%. (13) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan has a SOFR floor of 0.50%. (14) This mortgage loan has one one-year extension option, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. (15) The weighted average interest rates are adjusted for in-the-money interest rate caps. (16) The final maturity date assumes all available extension options will be exercised. (17) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. 8

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Thereafter Total Aareal Hilton Alexandria - 1 hotel $ 73,450 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 73,450 JPMorgan Chase La Posada - 1 hotel 25,000 - - - - - 25,000 GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel - 9,036 - - - - 9,036 GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel - 6,191 - - - - 6,191 Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel - 5,580 - - - - 5,580 Southside Bank Ashton - 1 hotel - 8,881 - - - - 8,881 Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels - 10,755 - - - - 10,755 Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels - 21,522 - - - - 21,522 Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels - 415,000 - - - - 415,000 BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel - 14,987 - - - - 14,987 JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels - - 395,000 - - - 395,000 BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels - - 44,413 - - - 44,413 US Bank Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley - 1 hotel - - 22,030 - - - 22,030 BAML Highland Pool - 19 hotels - - 907,030 - - - 907,030 KEYS Pool A - 7 hotels - - 180,720 - - - 180,720 KEYS Pool B - 7 hotels - - 174,400 - - - 174,400 KEYS Pool C - 5 hotels - - 221,040 - - - 221,040 KEYS Pool D - 5 hotels - - 262,640 - - - 262,640 KEYS Pool E - 5 hotels - - 160,000 - - - 160,000 KEYS Pool F - 5 hotels - - 215,120 - - - 215,120 Oaktree Capital Term Loan - - - 195,959 - - 195,959 BAML Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels - - - 240,000 - - 240,000 Aareal Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel - - - 96,000 - - 96,000 Torchlight Marriott Gateway - 1 hotel - - - 85,552 - - 85,552 Aareal Le Pavillon - 1 hotel - - - - 35,000 - 35,000 Principal due in future periods 98,450 491,952 2,582,393 617,511 35,000 - 3,825,306 Scheduled amortization payments remaining 3,176 2,582 708 2,500 1,000 - 9,966 Total indebtedness $ 101,626 $ 494,534 $ 2,583,101 $ 620,011 $ 36,000 $ - $ 3,835,272 9

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (unaudited)

ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 241,491 $ 1,713 $ 243,204 $ 194,744 $ (86) $ 194,658 24.00 % 24.94 % RevPAR $ 118.50 $ 112.66 $ 118.46 $ 94.87 $ (399.20) $ 94.82 24.91 % 24.94 % Occupancy 67.47 % 72.57 % 67.51 % 60.31 % 680.37 % 60.38 % 11.87 % 11.81 % ADR $ 175.63 $ 155.23 $ 175.47 $ 157.29 $ (58.67) $ 157.04 11.66 % 11.74 % ALL HOTELS: Year Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 969,502 $ 2,731 $ 972,233 $ 651,327 $ (454) $ 650,873 48.85 % 49.37 % RevPAR $ 119.35 $ 124.52 $ 119.36 $ 79.67 $ (14.70) $ 79.92 49.80 % 49.36 % Occupancy 67.53 % 94.29 % 67.60 % 55.58 % (22.15) % 55.71 % 21.50 % 21.35 % ADR $ 176.73 $ 132.07 $ 176.57 $ 143.34 $ (66.38) $ 143.46 23.30 % 23.08 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. ALL HOTELS

NOT UNDER RENOVATION: Three Months Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 234,543 $ 1,713 $ 236,256 $ 188,677 $ (86) $ 188,591 24.31 % 25.27 % RevPAR $ 118.80 $ 112.66 $ 118.75 $ 94.85 $ (399.20) $ 94.80 25.25 % 25.27 % Occupancy 67.63 % 72.57 % 67.66 % 60.06 % 680.37 % 60.13 % 12.60 % 12.53 % ADR $ 175.67 $ 155.23 $ 175.50 $ 157.92 $ (58.67) $ 157.66 11.24 % 11.32 % ALL HOTELS

NOT UNDER RENOVATION: Year Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 940,703 $ 2,731 $ 943,434 $ 629,602 $ (454) $ 629,148 49.41 % 49.95 % RevPAR $ 119.51 $ 124.52 $ 119.53 $ 79.46 $ (14.70) $ 79.72 50.40 % 49.94 % Occupancy 67.51 % 94.29 % 67.59 % 55.18 % (22.15) % 55.31 % 22.35 % 22.21 % ADR $ 177.02 $ 132.07 $ 176.85 $ 144.02 $ (66.38) $ 144.14 22.92 % 22.69 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 96 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, and not under renovation during the three months ended December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) Excluded hotels under renovation: Residence Inn Phoenix Airport, Hampton Inn Evansville, SpringHill Suites Buford Mall of Georgia, Hyatt Regency Coral Gables 10

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL NET INCOME (LOSS) & EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 % Variance 2022 2021 % Variance Total hotel revenue $ 315,419 $ 246,649 27.88 % $ 1,232,124 $ 798,320 54.34 % Non-comparable adjustments 2,494 95 4,219 97 Comparable total hotel revenue $ 317,913 $ 246,744 28.84 % $ 1,236,343 $ 798,417 54.85 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 25,332 $ (1,105) 2,392.49 % $ 121,911 $ (53,858) 326.36 % Non-comparable adjustments 80 (30) 358 (9,539) Comparable hotel net income (loss) $ 25,412 $ (1,135) 2,338.94 % $ 122,269 $ (63,397) 292.86 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 8.03 % (0.45) % 8.48 % 9.89 % (6.75) % 16.64 % Comparable hotel net income margin 7.99 % (0.46) % 8.45 % 9.89 % (7.94) % 17.83 % Hotel EBITDA $ 84,631 $ 55,471 52.57 % $ 346,460 $ 168,973 105.04 % Non-comparable adjustments 900 333 2,739 2,174 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 85,531 $ 55,804 53.27 % $ 349,199 $ 171,147 104.03 % Hotel EBITDA margin 26.83 % 22.49 % 4.34 % 28.12 % 21.17 % 6.95 % Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 26.90 % 22.62 % 4.28 % 28.24 % 21.44 % 6.80 % Hotel net income (loss) adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ - $ 44 (100.00) % $ - $ 56 (100.00) % Hotel net income (loss) attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 25,332 $ (1,149) 2,304.70 % $ 121,911 $ (53,914) 326.12 % Comparable hotel net income (loss) attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 25,412 $ (1,179) 2,255.39 % $ 122,269 $ (63,453) 292.69 % Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ - $ 82 (100.00) % $ - $ 226 (100.00) % Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 84,631 $ 55,389 52.79 % $ 346,460 $ 168,747 105.31 % Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 85,531 $ 55,722 53.50 % $ 349,199 $ 170,921 104.30 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. 11

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL NET INCOME (LOSS) & EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

ALL HOTELS

NOT UNDER RENOVATION: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 % Variance 2022 2021 % Variance Total hotel revenue $ 306,015 $ 239,054 28.01 % $ 1,194,758 $ 772,172 54.73 % Non-comparable adjustments 2,494 95 4,219 97 Comparable total hotel revenue $ 308,509 $ 239,149 29.00 % $ 1,198,977 $ 772,269 55.25 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 25,201 $ (1,217) 2,170.75 % $ 119,384 $ (53,046) 325.06 % Non-comparable adjustments 80 (30) 358 (9,539) Comparable hotel net income (loss) $ 25,281 $ (1,247) 2,127.35 % $ 119,741 $ (62,585) 291.33 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 8.24 % (0.51) % 8.75 % 9.99 % (6.87) % 16.86 % Comparable hotel net income margin 8.19 % (0.52) % 8.71 % 9.99 % (8.10) % 18.09 % Hotel EBITDA $ 82,392 $ 53,655 53.56 % $ 336,618 $ 162,817 106.75 % Non-comparable adjustments 900 333 2,739 2,174 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 83,292 $ 53,988 54.28 % $ 339,357 $ 164,991 105.68 % Hotel EBITDA margin 26.92 % 22.44 % 4.48 % 28.17 % 21.09 % 7.08 % Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 27.00 % 22.58 % 4.42 % 28.30 % 21.36 % 6.94 % Hotel net income (loss) adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ - $ 44 (100.00) % $ - $ 56 (100.00) % Hotel net income (loss) attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ - $ (44) 100.00 % $ - $ (56) 100.00 % Comparable hotel net income (loss) attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 80 $ (74) 208.11 % $ 358 $ (9,595) 103.73 % Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ - $ 82 (100.00) % $ - $ 226 (100.00) % Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 82,392 $ 53,573 53.79 % $ 336,618 $ 162,591 107.03 % Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 83,292 $ 53,906 54.51 % $ 339,357 $ 164,765 105.96 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 96 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, and not under renovation during the three months ended December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. (4) Excluded hotels under renovation: Residence Inn Phoenix Airport, Hampton Inn Evansville, SpringHill Suites Buford Mall of Georgia, Hyatt Regency Coral Gables 12

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL REVENUE, NET INCOME (LOSS) & EBITDA FOR TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter Total hotel revenue $ 315,419 $ 2,494 $ 317,913 $ 326,065 $ 621 $ 326,686 $ 345,651 $ 681 $ 346,332 $ 244,989 $ 423 $ 245,412 Hotel net income (loss) $ 25,332 $ 80 $ 25,412 $ 40,944 $ (782) $ 40,162 $ 55,848 $ 528 $ 56,376 $ (213) $ 532 $ 319 Hotel net income (loss) margin 8.03 % 7.99 % 12.56 % 12.29 % 16.16 % 16.28 % (0.09) % 0.13 % Hotel EBITDA $ 84,631 $ 900 $ 85,531 $ 94,892 $ 132 $ 95,024 $ 111,375 $ 869 $ 112,244 $ 55,562 $ 838 $ 56,400 Hotel EBITDA margin 26.83 % 26.90 % 29.10 % 29.09 % 32.22 % 32.41 % 22.68 % 22.98 % Hotel net income (loss) % of total TTM 20.8 % 20.8 % 33.6 % 32.8 % 45.8 % 46.1 % (0.2) % 0.3 % EBITDA % of total TTM 24.4 % 24.5 % 27.4 % 27.2 % 32.1 % 32.1 % 16.1 % 16.2 % Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable 2022 2022 2022 TTM TTM TTM Total hotel revenue $ 1,232,124 $ 4,219 $ 1,236,343 Hotel net income (loss) $ 121,911 $ 358 $ 122,269 Hotel net income (loss) margin 9.89 % 9.89 % Hotel EBITDA $ 346,460 $ 2,739 $ 349,199 Hotel EBITDA margin 28.12 % 28.24 % Hotel net income (loss) % of total TTM 100.0 % 100.0 % EBITDA % of total TTM 100.0 % 100.0 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. 13

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL REVPAR BY MARKET (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Number of Hotels Number of Rooms Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance Atlanta, GA Area 10 1,626 $ 123.30 $ 112.66 $ 122.22 $ 109.19 $ 76.22 $ 105.15 12.9 % 16.2 % Boston, MA Area 2 705 189.22 - 189.22 136.25 - 136.25 38.9 % 38.9 % Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area 7 1,526 97.49 - 97.49 78.96 - 78.96 23.5 % 23.5 % Houston, TX Area 3 692 96.17 - 96.17 82.67 - 82.67 16.3 % 16.3 % Los Angeles, CA Metro Area 6 1,619 124.79 - 124.79 115.73 - 115.73 7.8 % 7.8 % Miami, FL Metro Area 2 414 172.41 - 172.41 139.33 - 139.33 23.7 % 23.7 % Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN Area 2 520 59.31 - 59.31 38.18 - 38.18 55.3 % 55.3 % Nashville, TN Area 1 673 205.84 - 205.84 193.30 - 193.30 6.5 % 6.5 % New York / New Jersey Metro Area 6 1,743 91.46 - 91.46 68.10 - 68.10 34.3 % 34.3 % Orlando, FL Area 2 524 129.73 - 129.73 92.51 - 92.51 40.2 % 40.2 % Philadelphia, PA Area 3 648 94.96 - 94.96 82.39 - 82.39 15.3 % 15.3 % San Diego, CA Area 2 410 113.55 - 113.55 92.09 - 92.09 23.3 % 23.3 % San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area 7 1,547 113.38 - 113.38 76.71 - 76.71 47.8 % 47.8 % Tampa, FL Area 2 571 125.29 - 125.29 94.58 - 94.58 32.5 % 32.5 % Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area 9 2,426 124.81 - 124.81 72.31 - 72.31 72.6 % 72.6 % Other Areas 36 6,672 115.12 - 115.12 99.85 (81.84) 100.39 15.3 % 14.7 % Total Portfolio 100 22,316 $ 118.50 $ 112.66 $ 118.46 $ 94.87 $ (399.20) $ 94.82 24.9 % 24.9 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL REVPAR BY MARKET (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, Number of Hotels Number of Rooms Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance Atlanta, GA Area 10 1,626 $ 125.30 $ 102.16 $ 122.58 $ 90.53 $ 67.99 $ 87.78 38.4 % 39.6 % Boston, MA Area 2 705 193.42 - 193.42 98.81 - 98.81 95.7 % 95.7 % Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area 7 1,526 96.65 - 96.65 64.97 - 64.97 48.8 % 48.8 % Houston, TX Area 3 692 94.48 - 94.48 75.89 - 75.89 24.5 % 24.5 % Los Angeles, CA Metro Area 6 1,619 129.63 - 129.63 92.34 - 92.34 40.4 % 40.4 % Miami, FL Metro Area 2 414 168.00 - 168.00 122.82 - 122.82 36.8 % 36.8 % Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN Area 2 520 63.96 - 63.96 37.68 (6.17) 37.87 69.7 % 68.9 % Nashville, TN Area 1 673 214.89 - 214.89 133.42 - 133.42 61.1 % 61.1 % New York / New Jersey Metro Area 6 1,743 85.35 - 85.35 51.52 - 51.52 65.7 % 65.7 % Orlando, FL Area 2 524 119.27 - 119.27 82.83 - 82.83 44.0 % 44.0 % Philadelphia, PA Area 3 648 93.25 - 93.25 71.28 - 71.28 30.8 % 30.8 % San Diego, CA Area 2 410 131.42 - 131.42 82.81 - 82.81 58.7 % 58.7 % San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area 7 1,547 111.68 - 111.68 71.73 - 71.73 55.7 % 55.7 % Tampa, FL Area 2 571 125.62 - 125.62 94.88 - 94.88 32.4 % 32.4 % Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area 9 2,426 122.10 - 122.10 58.29 - 58.29 109.5 % 109.5 % Other Areas 36 6,672 118.12 (91.92) 118.63 86.93 (52.58) 88.38 35.9 % 34.2 % Total Portfolio 100 22,316 $ 119.35 $ 124.52 $ 119.36 $ 79.67 $ (14.70) $ 79.92 49.8 % 49.4 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. 14

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL NET INCOME (LOSS) BY MARKET (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Number of Hotels Number of Rooms Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable % of Total Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable % of Total Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance Atlanta, GA Area 10 1,626 $ 1,792 $ 91 $ 1,883 7.4 % $ 631 $ (306) $ 325 (28.6) % 184.0 % 479.4 % Boston, MA Area 2 705 569 - 569 2.2 % (1,143) - (1,143) 100.7 % 149.8 % 149.8 % Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area 7 1,526 1,467 - 1,467 5.8 % 67 - 67 (5.9) % 2,089.6 % 2,089.6 % Houston, TX Area 3 692 787 - 787 3.1 % 62 - 62 (5.5) % 1,169.4 % 1,169.4 % Los Angeles, CA Metro Area 6 1,619 2,526 - 2,526 9.9 % 2,443 - 2,443 (215.2) % 3.4 % 3.4 % Miami, FL Metro Area 2 414 1,254 - 1,254 4.9 % 312 - 312 (27.5) % 301.9 % 301.9 % Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN Area 2 520 (466) - (466) (1.8) % (1,414) (34) (1,448) 127.6 % 67.0 % 67.8 % Nashville, TN Area 1 673 4,871 - 4,871 19.2 % 4,174 - 4,174 (367.8) % 16.7 % 16.7 % New York / New Jersey Metro Area 6 1,743 (2,216) - (2,216) (8.7) % (2,983) - (2,983) 262.8 % 25.7 % 25.7 % Orlando, FL Area 2 524 1,379 - 1,379 5.4 % (93) - (93) 8.2 % 1,582.8 % 1,582.8 % Philadelphia, PA Area 3 648 198 - 198 0.8 % (331) - (331) 29.2 % 159.8 % 159.8 % San Diego, CA Area 2 410 (215) - (215) (0.8) % 252 - 252 (22.2) % (185.3) % (185.3) % San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area 7 1,547 80 - 80 0.3 % (3,196) - (3,196) 281.6 % 102.5 % 102.5 % Tampa, FL Area 2 571 1,628 - 1,628 6.4 % (197) - (197) 17.4 % 926.4 % 926.4 % Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area 9 2,426 2,588 - 2,588 10.2 % (4,563) (3) (4,566) 402.3 % 156.7 % 156.7 % Other Areas 36 6,672 9,090 (11) 9,079 35.7 % 4,874 313 5,187 (457.1) % 86.5 % 75.0 % Total Portfolio 100 22,316 $ 25,332 $ 80 $ 25,412 100.0 % $ (1,105) $ (30) $ (1,135) 100.0 % 2,392.5 % 2,338.9 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL NET INCOME (LOSS) BY MARKET (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, Number of Hotels Number of Rooms Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable % of Total Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable % of Total Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance Atlanta, GA Area 10 1,626 $ 5,869 $ (121) $ 5,748 4.7 % $ (2,983) $ (1,462) $ (4,445) 7.0 % 296.7 % 229.3 % Boston, MA Area 2 705 5,137 - 5,137 4.2 % (6,772) - (6,772) 10.7 % 175.9 % 175.9 % Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area 7 1,526 6,348 - 6,348 5.2 % (6,738) - (6,738) 10.6 % 194.2 % 194.2 % Houston, TX Area 3 692 2,207 - 2,207 1.8 % (631) - (631) 1.0 % 449.8 % 449.8 % Los Angeles, CA Metro Area 6 1,619 12,418 - 12,418 10.2 % 2,186 - 2,186 (3.4) % 468.1 % 468.1 % Miami, FL Metro Area 2 414 4,065 - 4,065 3.3 % (1,135) - (1,135) 1.8 % 458.1 % 458.1 % Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN Area 2 520 (1,936) (1) (1,937) (1.6) % (4,497) 320 (4,177) 6.6 % 56.9 % 53.6 % Nashville, TN Area 1 673 20,645 - 20,645 16.9 % 6,296 - 6,296 (9.9) % 227.9 % 227.9 % New York / New Jersey Metro Area 6 1,743 (5,768) - (5,768) (4.7) % (19,044) (327) (19,371) 30.6 % 69.7 % 70.2 % Orlando, FL Area 2 524 2,599 - 2,599 2.1 % (1,799) - (1,799) 2.8 % 244.5 % 244.5 % Philadelphia, PA Area 3 648 496 - 496 0.4 % (1,409) - (1,409) 2.2 % 135.2 % 135.2 % San Diego, CA Area 2 410 3,639 - 3,639 3.0 % 1,013 - 1,013 (1.6) % 259.2 % 259.2 % San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area 7 1,547 610 - 610 0.5 % (9,349) - (9,349) 14.7 % 106.5 % 106.5 % Tampa, FL Area 2 571 5,471 - 5,471 4.5 % (33) - (33) 0.1 % 16,678.8 % 16,678.8 % Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area 9 2,426 11,668 218 11,886 9.7 % (24,220) (12) (24,232) 38.2 % 148.2 % 149.1 % Other Areas 36 6,672 48,443 262 48,705 39.8 % 15,257 (8,058) 7,199 (11.4) % 217.5 % 576.6 % Total Portfolio 100 22,316 $ 121,911 $ 358 $ 122,269 100.0 % $ (53,858) $ (9,539) $ (63,397) 100.0 % 326.4 % 292.9 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. 15

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL EBITDA BY MARKET (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Number of Hotels Number of Rooms Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable % of Total Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable % of Total Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance Atlanta, GA Area 10 1,626 $ 5,920 $ 871 $ 6,791 7.9 % $ 4,590 $ 640 $ 5,230 9.4 % 29.0 % 29.8 % Boston, MA Area 2 705 4,625 - 4,625 5.4 % 1,870 - 1,870 3.4 % 147.3 % 147.3 % Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area 7 1,526 5,492 - 5,492 6.4 % 4,006 - 4,006 7.2 % 37.1 % 37.1 % Houston, TX Area 3 692 2,198 - 2,198 2.6 % 1,464 - 1,464 2.6 % 50.1 % 50.1 % Los Angeles, CA Metro Area 6 1,619 5,419 - 5,419 6.3 % 5,855 - 5,855 10.5 % (7.4) % (7.4) % Miami, FL Metro Area 2 414 2,835 - 2,835 3.3 % 1,995 - 1,995 3.6 % 42.1 % 42.1 % Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN Area 2 520 340 - 340 0.4 % (514) (49) (563) (1.0) % 166.1 % 160.4 % Nashville, TN Area 1 673 7,483 - 7,483 8.7 % 6,668 - 6,668 11.9 % 12.2 % 12.2 % New York / New Jersey Metro Area 6 1,743 4,845 - 4,845 5.7 % 1,206 - 1,206 2.2 % 301.7 % 301.7 % Orlando, FL Area 2 524 2,558 - 2,558 3.0 % 1,313 - 1,313 2.4 % 94.8 % 94.8 % Philadelphia, PA Area 3 648 1,295 - 1,295 1.5 % 953 - 953 1.7 % 35.9 % 35.9 % San Diego, CA Area 2 410 472 - 472 0.6 % 979 - 979 1.8 % (51.8) % (51.8) % San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area 7 1,547 4,074 - 4,074 4.8 % 1,135 - 1,135 2.0 % 258.9 % 258.9 % Tampa, FL Area 2 571 2,704 - 2,704 3.2 % 1,110 - 1,110 2.0 % 143.6 % 143.6 % Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area 9 2,426 9,908 - 9,908 11.6 % 2,685 (3) 2,682 4.8 % 269.0 % 269.4 % Other Areas 36 6,672 24,463 29 24,492 28.6 % 20,156 (255) 19,901 35.5 % 21.4 % 23.1 % Total Portfolio 100 22,316 $ 84,631 $ 900 $ 85,531 100.0 % $ 55,471 $ 333 $ 55,804 100.0 % 52.6 % 53.3 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL EBITDA BY MARKET (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, Number of Hotels Number of Rooms Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable % of Total Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable % of Total Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance Atlanta, GA Area 10 1,626 $ 21,534 $ 3,485 $ 25,019 7.2 % $ 12,650 $ 2,337 $ 14,987 8.8 % 70.2 % 66.9 % Boston, MA Area 2 705 19,822 - 19,822 5.7 % 3,376 - 3,376 2.0 % 487.1 % 487.1 % Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area 7 1,526 22,454 - 22,454 6.4 % 10,413 - 10,413 6.1 % 115.6 % 115.6 % Houston, TX Area 3 692 7,625 - 7,625 2.2 % 4,863 - 4,863 2.8 % 56.8 % 56.8 % Los Angeles, CA Metro Area 6 1,619 24,503 - 24,503 7.0 % 16,360 - 16,360 9.6 % 49.8 % 49.8 % Miami, FL Metro Area 2 414 10,411 - 10,411 3.0 % 5,774 - 5,774 3.4 % 80.3 % 80.3 % Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN Area 2 520 1,400 - 1,400 0.4 % (965) 138 (827) (0.5) % 245.1 % 269.3 % Nashville, TN Area 1 673 30,862 - 30,862 8.8 % 16,134 1.00 16,135 9.4 % 91.3 % 91.3 % New York / New Jersey Metro Area 6 1,743 14,132 - 14,132 4.0 % 1,558 1 1,559 0.9 % 807.1 % 806.5 % Orlando, FL Area 2 524 7,950 - 7,950 2.3 % 4,318 (1) 4,317 2.5 % 84.1 % 84.2 % Philadelphia, PA Area 3 648 4,765 - 4,765 1.4 % 3,715 - 3,715 2.2 % 28.3 % 28.3 % San Diego, CA Area 2 410 6,295 - 6,295 1.8 % 3,961 - 3,961 2.3 % 58.9 % 58.9 % San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area 7 1,547 16,761 - 16,761 4.8 % 6,628 - 6,628 3.9 % 152.9 % 152.9 % Tampa, FL Area 2 571 10,172 - 10,172 2.9 % 5,176 - 5,176 3.0 % 96.5 % 96.5 % Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area 9 2,426 40,094 218 40,312 11.5 % 6,388 (12) 6,376 3.7 % 527.6 % 532.2 % Other Areas 36 6,672 107,680 (964) 106,716 30.6 % 68,624 (290) 68,334 39.9 % 56.9 % 56.2 % Total Portfolio 100 22,316 $ 346,460 $ 2,739 $ 349,199 100.0 % $ 168,973 $ 2,174 $ 171,147 100.0 % 105.0 % 104.0 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. 16

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE December 31, 2022 (in thousands, except share price) (unaudited) December 31, 2022 Common stock shares outstanding 34,495 Partnership units outstanding 1,669 Combined common stock shares and partnership units outstanding 36,164 Common stock price $ 4.47 Market capitalization $ 161,653 Series D cumulative preferred stock $ 29,361 Series F cumulative preferred stock $ 31,276 Series G cumulative preferred stock $ 38,300 Series H cumulative preferred stock $ 32,710 Series I cumulative preferred stock $ 31,323 Series J redeemable preferred stock $ 2,178 Series K redeemable preferred stock $ 45 Indebtedness $ 3,835,272 Net working capital (see below) $ (519,053) Total enterprise value (TEV) $ 3,643,065 Cash and cash equivalents $ 417,064 Restricted cash $ 141,962 Accounts receivable, net $ 49,809 Prepaid expenses $ 15,982 Due from third-party hotel managers, net $ 21,143 Due from affiliates, net $ 7,042 Total current assets $ 653,002 Accounts payable, net & accrued expenses $ 130,831 Dividends and distributions payable $ 3,118 Total current liabilities $ 133,949 Net working capital $ 519,053 17

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANTICIPATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES CALENDAR (a)

2022 2023 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Rooms Actual Actual Actual Actual Estimated Estimated Estimated Estimated Courtyard Crystal City Reagan 272 x x Crowne Plaza La Concha Key West 160 x x x Embassy Suites Austin 150 x x Embassy Suites Crystal City 267 x Embassy Suites Dallas 150 x x Embassy Suites Flagstaff 119 x Embassy Suites Houston 150 x Embassy Suites Portland Downtown 276 x Hampton Inn Evansville 140 x x Hyatt Regency Coral Gables 253 x x La Posada 157 x Le Pavillon New Orleans 226 x x Marriott Bridgewater 349 x Marriott Fremont Silicon Valley 200 x x Marriott Memphis 232 x Marriott Sugar Land 300 x Residence Inn Hartford Manchester 96 x Residence Inn Phoenix Airport 200 x x Ritz-Carlton Atlanta 444 x x x SpringHill Suites Buford Mall of Georgia 97 x x SpringHill Suites Manhattan Beach Hawthorne 164 x SpringHill Suites Philadelphia Plymouth Meeting 199 x Total 1 1 2 4 4 2 6 15 (a) Only hotels which have had or are expected to have significant capital expenditures that could result in displacement in 2022 and 2023 are included in this table. 18

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)

2022 2022 2022 2022 December 31, 2022 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter TTM Net income (loss) $ 25,332 $ 40,944 $ 55,848 $ (213) $ 121,911 Non-property adjustments (127) 1 2 11 (113) Interest income (97) (47) (48) (7) (199) Interest expense 4,559 3,556 2,643 2,272 13,030 Amortization of loan costs 358 447 443 439 1,687 Depreciation and amortization 49,181 49,256 50,723 51,941 201,101 Income tax expense (benefit) 53 116 84 15 268 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 5,372 619 1,680 1,104 8,775 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 84,631 94,892 111,375 55,562 346,460 Non-comparable adjustments 900 132 869 838 2,739 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 85,531 $ 95,024 $ 112,244 $ 56,400 $ 349,199 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. 19

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation Hotel Properties Under Renovation Hotel Total Orlando WorldQuest Resort Corporate / Allocated Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ 25,201 $ 131 $ 25,332 $ (5) $ (82,014) $ (56,687) Non-property adjustments (127) - (127) - 127 - Interest income (96) (1) (97) - 97 - Interest expense 4,559 - 4,559 - 67,103 71,662 Amortization of loan cost 358 - 358 - 2,000 2,358 Depreciation and amortization 47,091 2,090 49,181 124 48 49,353 Income tax expense (benefit) 53 - 53 - (4,057) (4,004) Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 5,353 19 5,372 22 (5,394) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 82,392 2,239 84,631 141 (22,090) 62,682 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (75) - (75) - 75 - Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities - - - - 353 353 Company's portion of EBITDA of unconsolidated entities - - - - (222) (222) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 82,317 $ 2,239 $ 84,556 $ 141 $ (21,884) $ 62,813 Non-comparable adjustments 900 - 900 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 83,292 $ 2,239 $ 85,531 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) Excluded hotels under renovation: Residence Inn Phoenix Airport, Hampton Inn Evansville, SpringHill Suites Buford Mall of Georgia, Hyatt Regency Coral Gables 20

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation Hotel Properties Under Renovation Hotel Total Orlando WorldQuest Resort Corporate / Allocated Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ (1,217) $ 112 $ (1,105) $ 207 $ (55,450) $ (56,348) Non-property adjustments (47) - (47) (140) 187 - Interest income (6) - (6) - 6 - Interest expense 2,252 - 2,252 - 39,223 41,475 Amortization of loan cost 435 - 435 - 2,206 2,641 Depreciation and amortization 50,736 1,641 52,377 135 48 52,560 Income tax expense (benefit) 11 - 11 - 3,021 3,032 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 1,491 63 1,554 19 (1,573) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 53,655 1,816 55,471 221 (12,332) 43,360 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (83) - (83) - 83 - Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities - - - - 135 135 Company's portion of EBITDA of unconsolidated entities - - - - (135) (135) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 53,572 $ 1,816 $ 55,388 $ 221 $ (12,249) $ 43,360 Non-comparable adjustments 333 - 333 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 53,988 $ 1,816 $ 55,804 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) Excluded hotels under renovation: Residence Inn Phoenix Airport, Hampton Inn Evansville, SpringHill Suites Buford Mall of Georgia, Hyatt Regency Coral Gables 21

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation Hotel Properties Under Renovation Hotel Total Orlando WorldQuest Resort Corporate / Allocated Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ 119,384 $ 2,527 $ 121,911 $ 691 $ (263,660) $ (141,058) Non-property adjustments (113) - (113) (273) 386 - Interest income (198) (1) (199) (1) 200 - Interest expense 13,030 - 13,030 - 204,293 217,323 Amortization of loan cost 1,687 - 1,687 - 7,985 9,672 Depreciation and amortization 193,882 7,219 201,101 501 195 201,797 Income tax expense (benefit) 268 - 268 - 6,068 6,336 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 8,678 97 8,775 68 (8,843) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 336,618 9,842 346,460 986 (53,376) 294,070 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (75) - (75) - 75 - Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities - - - - 804 804 Company's portion of EBITDA of unconsolidated entities - - - - (674) (674) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 336,543 $ 9,842 $ 346,385 $ 986 $ (53,171) $ 294,200 Non-comparable adjustments 2,739 - 2,739 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 339,357 $ 9,842 $ 349,199 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) Excluded hotels under renovation: Residence Inn Phoenix Airport, Hampton Inn Evansville, SpringHill Suites Buford Mall of Georgia, Hyatt Regency Coral Gables 22

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation Hotel Properties Under Renovation Hotel Total Orlando WorldQuest Resort Corporate / Allocated Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ (53,046) $ (812) $ (53,858) $ (215) $ (216,975) $ (271,048) Non-property adjustments (11,833) - (11,833) (221) 12,054 - Interest income (24) - (24) - 24 - Interest expense 6,978 - 6,978 - 136,530 143,508 Amortization of loan cost 1,323 - 1,323 - 11,288 12,611 Depreciation and amortization 211,233 6,844 218,077 580 194 218,851 Income tax expense (benefit) 169 - 169 - 5,779 5,948 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 8,019 122 8,141 187 (8,328) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 162,819 6,154 168,973 331 (59,434) 109,870 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (226) - (226) - 226 - Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities - - - - 558 558 Company's portion of EBITDA of unconsolidated entities - - - - (554) (554) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 162,593 $ 6,154 $ 168,747 $ 331 $ (59,204) $ 109,874 Non-comparable adjustments 2,174 - 2,174 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 164,993 $ 6,154 $ 171,147 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) Excluded hotels under renovation: Residence Inn Phoenix Airport, Hampton Inn Evansville, SpringHill Suites Buford Mall of Georgia, Hyatt Regency Coral Gables 23

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Area Boston, MA Area Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area Houston, TX Area Los Angeles, CA Metro Area Miami, FL Metro Area Minneapolis -

St. Paul, MN - WI Area Nashville, TN Area New York / New Jersey Metro Area Net income (loss) $ 1,792 $ 569 $ 1,467 $ 787 $ 2,526 $ 1,254 $ (466) $ 4,871 $ (2,216) Non-property adjustments - (72) (116) - - - - (6) - Interest income (2) - (3) - (12) (1) - - (6) Interest expense 317 1,868 - - - - - - - Amortization of loan costs 8 136 - - - - - - - Depreciation and amortization 3,631 2,131 3,874 1,352 2,739 1,544 783 2,519 4,096 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - 15 - Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 174 (7) 270 59 166 38 23 84 2,971 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 5,920 4,625 5,492 2,198 5,419 2,835 340 7,483 4,845 Non-comparable adjustments 871 - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 6,791 $ 4,625 $ 5,492 $ 2,198 $ 5,419 $ 2,835 $ 340 $ 7,483 $ 4,845 Orlando, FL Area Philadelphia, PA Area San Diego, CA Area San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area Tampa, FL Area Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area Other Areas Total Portfolio Net income (loss) $ 1,379 $ 198 $ (215) $ 80 $ 1,628 $ 2,588 $ 9,090 $ 25,332 Non-property adjustments - - - - - (3) 70 (127) Interest income (12) (3) (6) (21) - (14) (17) (97) Interest expense - - - 225 - 1,110 1,039 4,559 Amortization of loan costs - - - 38 - 67 109 358 Depreciation and amortization 1,106 1,049 603 3,693 1,022 6,043 12,996 49,181 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - 38 53 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 85 51 90 59 54 117 1,138 5,372 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,558 1,295 472 4,074 2,704 9,908 24,463 84,631 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - 29 900 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 2,558 $ 1,295 $ 472 $ 4,074 $ 2,704 $ 9,908 $ 24,492 $ 85,531 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. 24

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Atlanta, GA Area Boston, MA Area Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area Houston, TX Area Los Angeles, CA Metro Area Miami, FL Metro Area Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN - WI Area Nashville, TN Area New York / New Jersey Metro Area Net income (loss) $ 631 $ (1,143) $ 67 $ 62 $ 2,443 $ 312 $ (1,414) $ 4,174 $ (2,983) Non-property adjustments (52) - - - - - - - - Interest income - - (1) - (1) - - - (1) Interest expense 103 974 - - - - - - - Amortization of loan costs 8 130 - - - - - - - Depreciation and amortization 3,793 2,282 3,962 1,223 3,420 1,535 831 2,454 4,118 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - - - Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 107 (373) (22) 179 (7) 148 69 40 72 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,590 1,870 4,006 1,464 5,855 1,995 (514) 6,668 1,206 Non-comparable adjustments 640 - - - - - (49) - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 5,230 $ 1,870 $ 4,006 $ 1,464 $ 5,855 $ 1,995 $ (563) $ 6,668 $ 1,206 Orlando, FL Area Philadelphia, PA Area San Diego, CA Area San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area Tampa, FL Area Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area Other Areas Total Portfolio Net income (loss) $ (93) $ (331) $ 252 $ (3,196) $ (197) $ (4,563) $ 4,874 $ (1,105) Non-property adjustments - - - - - - 5 (47) Interest income - - (1) - - (1) (1) (6) Interest expense - - - 232 - 446 497 2,252 Amortization of loan costs - - - 37 - 64 196 435 Depreciation and amortization 1,403 1,234 693 3,547 1,294 6,565 14,023 52,377 Income tax expense (benefit) - (3) - - - - 14 11 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 3 53 35 515 13 174 548 1,554 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,313 953 979 1,135 1,110 2,685 20,156 55,471 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - (3) (255) 333 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 1,313 $ 953 $ 979 $ 1,135 $ 1,110 $ 2,682 $ 19,901 $ 55,804 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. 25

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Area Boston, MA Area Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area Houston, TX Area Los Angeles, CA Metro Area Miami, FL Metro Area Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN - WI Area Nashville, TN Area New York / New Jersey Metro Area Net income (loss) $ 5,869 $ 5,137 $ 6,348 $ 2,207 $ 12,418 $ 4,065 $ (1,936) $ 20,645 $ (5,768) Non-property adjustments - (72) (116) - - - - (24) - Interest income (4) (10) (5) - (23) (1) - - (17) Interest expense 724 5,473 - - - - - - - Amortization of loan costs 32 535 - - - - - - - Depreciation and amortization 14,777 8,732 15,688 4,900 11,886 6,136 3,249 10,059 16,297 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - 58 - Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 136 27 539 518 222 211 87 124 3,620 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 21,534 19,822 22,454 7,625 24,503 10,411 1,400 30,862 14,132 Non-comparable adjustments 3,485 - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 25,019 $ 19,822 $ 22,454 $ 7,625 $ 24,503 $ 10,411 $ 1,400 $ 30,862 $ 14,132 Orlando, FL Area Philadelphia, PA Area San Diego, CA Area San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area Tampa, FL Area Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area Other Areas Total Portfolio Net income (loss) $ 2,599 $ 496 $ 3,639 $ 610 $ 5,471 $ 11,668 $ 48,443 $ 121,911 Non-property adjustments - - - - - (3) 101 (114) Interest income (20) (4) (9) (38) - (31) (37) (199) Interest expense - - - 902 - 2,955 2,976 13,030 Amortization of loan costs - - - 151 - 264 705 1,687 Depreciation and amortization 5,069 4,534 2,485 14,682 4,495 24,936 53,176 201,101 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - 210 268 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 302 (261) 180 454 206 305 2,106 8,776 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 7,950 4,765 6,295 16,761 10,172 40,094 107,680 346,460 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - 218 (964) 2,739 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 7,950 $ 4,765 $ 6,295 $ 16,761 $ 10,172 $ 40,312 $ 106,716 $ 349,199 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. 26

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Atlanta, GA Area Boston, MA Area Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area Houston, TX Area Los Angeles, CA Metro Area Miami, FL Metro Area Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN - WI Area Nashville, TN Area New York / New Jersey Metro Area Net income (loss) $ (2,983) $ (6,772) $ (6,738) $ (631) $ 2,186 $ (1,135) $ (4,497) $ 6,296 $ (19,044) Non-property adjustments (52) (1,033) (2) - - - 127 - (327) Interest income (2) - (3) - (5) - - - (2) Interest expense 408 1,914 - - - - - - - Amortization of loan costs 31 402 - - - - - - - Depreciation and amortization 15,251 9,647 16,456 5,088 14,215 6,519 3,446 9,945 17,153 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - 6 - Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense (3) (782) 700 406 (36) 390 (41) (113) 3,778 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 12,650 3,376 10,413 4,863 16,360 5,774 (965) 16,134 1,558 Non-comparable adjustments 2,337 - - - - - 138 1 1 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 14,987 $ 3,376 $ 10,413 $ 4,863 $ 16,360 $ 5,774 $ (827) $ 16,135 $ 1,559 Orlando, FL Area Philadelphia, PA Area San Diego, CA Area San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area Tampa, FL Area Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area Other Areas Total Portfolio Net income (loss) $ (1,799) $ (1,409) $ 1,013 $ (9,349) $ (33) $ (24,220) $ 15,257 $ (53,858) Non-property adjustments - - - 19 (55) - (10,510) (11,833) Interest income (1) (1) (2) - - (3) (5) (24) Interest expense - - - 972 - 1,808 1,876 6,978 Amortization of loan costs - - - 147 - 252 491 1,323 Depreciation and amortization 5,995 5,090 2,718 14,113 5,468 28,028 58,945 218,077 Income tax expense (benefit) - (3) - - - - 166 169 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 123 38 232 726 (204) 523 2,404 8,141 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,318 3,715 3,961 6,628 5,176 6,388 68,624 168,973 Non-comparable adjustments (1) - - - - (12) (290) 2,174 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 4,317 $ 3,715 $ 3,961 $ 6,628 $ 5,176 $ 6,376 $ 68,334 $ 171,147 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. 27

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) TTM Ended December 31, 2022 KEYS Pool A - 7 hotels KEYS Pool B - 7 hotels KEYS Pool C - 5 hotels KEYS Pool D - 5 hotels KEYS Pool E - 5 hotels KEYS Pool F - 5 hotels BAML Highland Pool - 19 hotels Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels JP Morgan Chase - 8 hotels BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels Net income (loss) $ 4,904 $ 685 $ 5,203 $ 16,153 $ 3,921 $ 1,622 $ 28,866 $ 19,779 $ 12,293 $ 2,341 $ 1,123 Non-property adjustments - - (76) - - (25) (203) (32) - - - Interest income (22) (14) (1) - (5) (4) (8) (25) (96) (10) - Interest expense - - - - - - - - 4 - - Amortization of loan costs - - - - - - - - - - - Depreciation and amortization 6,192 6,006 13,136 7,887 13,344 14,688 53,528 19,321 17,825 4,921 1,623 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - - - - - Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 257 292 428 754 86 553 4,087 960 358 273 39 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 11,331 6,969 18,690 24,794 17,346 16,834 86,270 40,003 30,384 7,525 2,785 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - (113) - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 11,331 $ 6,969 $ 18,690 $ 24,794 $ 17,346 $ 16,834 $ 86,270 $ 40,003 $ 30,271 $ 7,525 $ 2,785 Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels BAML Princeton/ Nashville - 2 hotels Aareal Hilton Alexandria - 1 hotel Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel Southside Bank Ashton - 1 hotel BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel Aareal Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel Torchlight Marriott Gateway - 1 hotel GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel JPMorgan Chase La Posada-1 hotel Aareal Le Pavillon - 1 hotel Net income (loss) $ 163 $ 21,589 $ (2,190) $ (346) $ 302 $ (688) $ 2,196 $ 5,258 $ (405) $ 2,551 $ (4,208) Non-property adjustments - (23) - (40) - - - - - - 272 Interest income - - (4) - - - (10) - - - - Interest expense - - 2,955 - - 655 5,473 - - 1,215 1,757 Amortization of loan costs - - 264 - - 32 535 - - 282 424 Depreciation and amortization 1,142 13,022 2,999 1,206 378 1,528 4,960 7,577 1,786 1,662 3,709 Income tax expense (benefit) - 56 - - - - - - - - - Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense (168) 247 64 29 20 72 80 105 14 63 33 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,137 34,891 4,088 849 700 1,599 13,234 12,940 1,395 5,773 1,987 Non-comparable adjustments - - - (849) - - - 216 - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 1,137 $ 34,891 $ 4,088 $ - $ 700 $ 1,599 $ 13,234 $ 13,156 $ 1,395 $ 5,773 $ 1,987 Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel US Bank Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley - 1 hotel Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels Unencumbered hotels Total Portfolio Net income (loss) $ 574 $ 653 $ (447) $ (11) $ (2) $ 32 $ 121,911 Non-property adjustments - - - 11 2 - (114) Interest income - - - - - - (199) Interest expense - - 901 - - 70 13,030 Amortization of loan costs - - 150 - - - 1,687 Depreciation and amortization 387 477 1,772 - - 25 201,101 Income tax expense (benefit) 79 133 - - - - 268 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 1 (1) 130 - - - 8,776 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,041 1,262 2,506 - - 127 346,460 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - 3,485 2,739 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 1,041 $ 1,262 $ 2,506 $ - $ - $ 3,612 $ 349,199 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties disposed of during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. 28 Attachments Original Link

