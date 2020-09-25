Ashford Hospitality Trust : Trust Files Investor Presentation Explaining Why It Recommends Voting In Favor Of The Two Proposals At The October 6th Special Meeting

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed a presentation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing why its Board of Directors has recommended that its common shareholders vote in favor of the two proposals at the Company's upcoming Special Meeting. The presentation is available online at the Company's website, www.ahtreit.com on the "Investor" page. The Company's presentation also challenges the uninformed and misleading claims made by Cygnus Capital.

As the Company has discussed, the approval of both proposals is necessary to complete the Company's proposed offers to exchange any and all shares of its preferred stock (the "Exchange Offers"). These strategic steps are crucial to the long-term viability of its business due to the severe impact of COVID-19 on the entire travel industry. As disclosed in the Company's SEC filings, there is substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and the Company's proposed Exchange Offers are an important part of the efforts to address that.

As detailed in the investor presentation, COVID-19 has decimated the hotel industry as demand evaporated following government shutdowns with unprecedented declines in hotel revenue as a result. Further, a recovery remains uncertain, with leading experts forecasting that hotel fundamentals will not return to 2019 levels until at least 2024. History also suggests a recovery will take at least four years, consistent with the U.S. hotel RevPAR recovery from the Financial Crisis over a decade ago and following the tragedy of 9/11.

Ashford Trust believes its common shares currently trade at option value, inhibiting the Company's ability to grow and access capital. A successful completion of the Exchange Offers should increase the Company's common equity market cap. A larger common equity base should help Ashford Trust efficiently access capital. A failure to complete the Exchange Offers could imperil the value of the Company's common shares and could potentially result in a bankruptcy filing.

Cygnus Capital continues to make misguided and misleading comments about the Company and the hotel industry, including:

Cygnus Capital believes that the U.S. hotel recovery will be consistent with China. The Chinese government had a very different response to the COVID-19 pandemic than the United States government. As a result, the Company believes hotel occupancy rates in China have no relevance to the trajectory of the recovery in hotel occupancy rates in the United States.

Cygnus Capital states that the Company should engage an advisor to explore financing alternatives. While the Company quickly engaged Lismore Capital, a subsidiary of Ashford Inc., to pursue forbearance agreements on all of its debt as it became clear that COVID-19 would have a significant impact on its cash flows, the Company subsequently began working with Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and RBC Capital Markets, LLC in May 2020 to evaluate various restructuring, recapitalization and liquidity alternatives and those engagements are ongoing. Cygnus Capital demanded the Company should hire independent third party advisors. The Company agrees, which is why it did so four months ago. If Cygnus Capital has sourced potential capital partners for Ashford Trust, the Company would encourage Cygnus to reach out to RBC Capital Markets so they may follow up.

Continued lack of understanding regarding the Company's financials and cash flows. Contrary to what Cygnus Capital asserts, Ashford Trust needs to address liquidity. Waiting around for a quick rebound in the industry to save the Company is not a viable option. Ashford Trust would like to remind investors that it has approximately $17 million in monthly debt service and corporate expenses. Additionally, while the Company is still negotiating forbearance agreements with lenders, it does not have full access to the restricted cash on the Company's balance sheet.

As previously discussed, the Company is not convinced that Cygnus Capital has the long-term interests of shareholders in mind. Given the timing and the sizing of their recent common and preferred stock purchases and their lack of interest in engaging in dialogue with Company, it appears their interests may be focused on the short-term performance of the stock and not on the long-term health and viability of the Company, which is why they continue to make these misguided and misleading statements.

ASHFORD TRUST'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS URGE YOU TO VOTE "FOR" THE TWO PROPOSALS AT THE OCTOBER 6th SPECIAL MEETING TO PROTECT YOUR INVESTMENT.

YOUR VOTE IS CRITICAL NO MATTER HOW MANY OR HOW FEW SHARES YOU OWN. If you do not vote, it will have the same effect as rejecting the proposed amendment to our corporate charter, which is necessary in order to complete the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation. We urge you to vote "FOR" the two proposals on the proxy card. If you have questions or need assistance in voting your shares, please contact our proxy solicitation firm, at 1-877-787-9239 or by email at Ashord@investor.morrowsodali.com.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

