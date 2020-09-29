Ashford Hospitality Trust : Trust sets Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

NEWS RELEASE Contact: Deric Eubanks Jordan Jennings Joseph Calabrese Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Financial Relations Board (972) 490-9600 (972) 778-9487 (212) 827-3772

ASHFORD TRUST SETS THIRD QUARTER

EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

DALLAS, September 29, 2020 -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Ashford Trust plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, November 4, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13709738.

The live broadcast of Ashford Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ahtreit.com on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

