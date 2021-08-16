Ashford Hospitality Trust : Trust to Present at the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Virtual Summit

NEWS RELEASE Contact: Deric Eubanks Jordan Jennings Joseph Calabrese Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Financial Relations Board (972) 490-9600 (972) 778-9487 (212) 827-3772

ASHFORD TRUST TO PRESENT AT THE

BENZINGA REOPENING STOCKS VIRTUAL SUMMIT

DALLAS, August 16, 2021 -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced that Company executives are scheduled to present to the investment community at Benzinga's Reopening Stocks Summit on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the Company's live presentation or investors interested in meeting with management, please complete the complimentary registration for the conference at the following link: https://www.benzinga.com/events/reopening-stocks-summit.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

