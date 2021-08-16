Log in
Ashford Hospitality Trust : Trust to Present at the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Virtual Summit

08/16/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Contact: Deric Eubanks

Jordan Jennings

Joseph Calabrese

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Financial Relations Board

(972) 490-9600

(972) 778-9487

(212) 827-3772

ASHFORD TRUST TO PRESENT AT THE

BENZINGA REOPENING STOCKS VIRTUAL SUMMIT

DALLAS, August 16, 2021 -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced that Company executives are scheduled to present to the investment community at Benzinga's Reopening Stocks Summit on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the Company's live presentation or investors interested in meeting with management, please complete the complimentary registration for the conference at the following link: https://www.benzinga.com/events/reopening-stocks-summit.

* * * * *

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Follow CEO Rob Hays on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aht_rob or @aht_rob.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19, and the rate of adoption and efficacy of vaccines to prevent COVID-19, on our business and investment strategy; the timing and outcome of the Securities and

Exchange Commission's investigation; our ability to regain S-3 eligibility; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward- looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Disclaimer

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 18:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
