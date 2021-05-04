Ashford Hospitality Trust : Trust Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

NEWS RELEASE Contact: Deric Eubanks Jordan Jennings Joe Calabrese Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Financial Relations Board (972) 490-9600 (972) 778-9487 (212) 827-3772 ASHFORD TRUST REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS First Quarter Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders was $(91.6) Million Completed $200 Million Strategic Corporate Financing with Option to Upsize to $450 Million Company Had Positive Comparable Hotel EBITDA of $6.0 Million in the First Quarter DALLAS - May 4, 2021 - Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of March 31, 2021 was owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 with the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 (see discussion below). All data presented in this press release gives effect to the 1-for-10 reverse stock split completed in 2020 with regard to share counts and per share data. The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release. FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(91.6) million or $(1.10) per diluted share for the quarter.

Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 50.9% to $47.51 during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDAre was $(5.2) million for the quarter, the best performing quarter since the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $(0.30) per diluted share for the quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $225.4 million and restricted cash of $67.7 million. The vast majority of the restricted cash is comprised of lender and manager held reserves. At the end of the quarter, there was also $11.8 million in due from third- party hotel managers, which is primarily the Company's cash held by one of its property managers and is also available to fund hotel operating costs.

During the quarter, the Company completed a $200 million corporate financing with the ability to upsize to $450 million.

During the quarter, the Company announced that it signed a modification agreement improving loan extension terms on its $395 million JP Morgan 8 Loan Pool representing 8 hotels.

During the quarter, the Company announced that it signed a modification agreement improving loan extension terms on its $419 million MS 17 Loan Pool representing 17 hotels.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced that it signed a modification agreement improving loan extension terms on its $240 million Renaissance Nashville/Westin Princeton Pool

AHT Reports First Quarter Results Page 2 May 4, 2021 representing 2 hotels. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company published an updated investor presentation that can be found on the Investor page of its website at www.ahtreit.com.

Capex invested during the quarter was $9.1 million. STRATEGIC FINANCING On January 15, 2021, the Company announced that it completed the previously announced strategic financing ("Loan"). The Company drew down $200 million on the Loan at that time and has the option to draw down an additional $250 million, if needed. At this time, the Company believes it may not need to draw down any additional proceeds. The Loan has a 3-year term with two, 1-year extension options subject to certain fees and tests. The Loan also allows the Company the option to accrue (and not pay in cash) the interest expense for up to two years, and the lender will be eligible to receive an exit fee that may be paid by the Company in either cash or warrants. For reporting purposes, the warrants associated with this exit fee are included in the Company's fully diluted share count. CAPITAL STRUCTURE At March 31, 2021, the Company had total loans of $3.9 billion with a blended average interest rate of 4.1%. The Company has been actively exchanging its preferred stock for common stock. To date, the Company has exchanged 13.0 million shares of its preferred stock, approximately 58% of its preferred shares prior to initiating the exchanges and representing approximately $325 million of par value, into 85.0 million shares of common stock. The Company has also been opportunistically raising equity capital to delever its balance sheet. During the fourth quarter of 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021, the Company issued approximately 10.4 million shares of common stock under its first equity line raising approximately $25.1 million in proceeds. During the first quarter, the Company also issued 13.7 million shares of common stock under its Standby Equity Distribution Agreement, or SEDA, for approximately $40.6 million in proceeds. The Company recently completed its second equity line issuing 20.5 million shares of common stock for approximately $43.6 million in proceeds. In total, the Company has raised approximately $89 million this year from the sale of its common stock, providing significant liquidity. In light of the economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect liquidity, the Company and its Board of Directors announced a suspension of its common stock dividend policy. Accordingly, the Company did not pay a dividend on its common stock and common units for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the situation and assess future quarterly common dividend declarations. The Company also did not pay a dividend on its preferred stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. PORTFOLIO REVPAR As of March 31, 2021, the portfolio consisted of 102 hotels. Comparable RevPAR decreased 50.9% to $47.51 for all hotels on a 31.4% decrease in ADR and a 28.4% decrease in occupancy. "I'm pleased to report that our portfolio generated positive Hotel EBITDA in the first quarter,"

AHT Reports First Quarter Results Page 3 May 4, 2021 commented J. Robison Hays, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We've taken decisive actions to enhance our liquidity and deleverage our balance sheet, and we believe our attractive hotel portfolio is well-positioned to capitalize on the industry recovery we are already seeing. We've enhanced our operational and financial flexibility by securing forbearance agreements on $3.6 billion of loans and exchanging approximately $325 million of our preferred equity for common equity. We have also ensured substantial access to capital and ample liquidity for multiple years via a long-term capital agreement for up to $450 million. Further, we've materially reduced our monthly cash utilization, handed back uneconomic assets to lenders, significantly delevered our balance sheet, and have no significant debt maturities until 2024-2025, assuming extensions are exercised. Looking ahead, the lodging industry is showing clear signs of improvement, our geographically diverse portfolio is well-positioned with high exposure to transient leisure customers, and we believe our improved liquidity profile and ongoing deleveraging initiatives position us to capitalize on this recovery." INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 12, 2021, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13717718. The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its first quarter 2021 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Ashford Hospitality Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.ahtreit.com on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year. We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported. * * * * * Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels. Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19, and the rate of adoption and efficacy of vaccines to prevent COVID-19, on our business and investment strategy; the timing and outcome of the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation; our ability to meet the NYSE continued listing standards; our ability to regain S-3

AHT Reports First Quarter Results Page 4 May 4, 2021 eligibility; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward- looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Investments in hotel properties, net $ 3,364,584 $ 3,426,982 Cash and cash equivalents 225,357 92,905 Restricted cash 67,734 74,408 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $271 and $441, respectively 33,320 21,760 Inventories 2,340 2,447 Notes receivable, net 8,408 8,263 Investment in OpenKey 2,674 2,811 Deferred costs, net 6,805 1,851 Prepaid expenses 17,884 18,401 Derivative assets, net 195 263 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,808 45,008 Other assets 20,394 23,303 Intangible assets, net 797 797 Due from Ashford Inc., net 1,506 - Due from related parties, net 8,177 5,801 Due from third-party hotel managers 11,847 9,383 Total assets $ 3,816,830 $ 3,734,383 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Liabilities: Indebtedness, net $ 3,899,091 $ 3,728,911 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 95,647 99,954 Accrued interest payable 43,630 98,685 Dividends and distributions payable 236 868 Due to Ashford Inc., net - 13,383 Due to third-party hotel managers 436 184 Intangible liabilities, net 2,237 2,257 Operating lease liabilities 45,184 45,309 Derivative liabilities 42,402 - Other liabilities 5,210 5,336 Total liabilities 4,134,073 3,994,887 Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership Equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized : Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,678,772 and 1,791,461 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock, 2,037,824 and 2,891,440 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock, 3,172,279 and 4,422,623 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock, 2,002,137 and 2,668,637 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,999,575 and 3,391,349 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 110,140,224 and 64,362,505 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively Additional paid-in capital Accumulated deficit Total shareholders' equity (deficit) of the Company Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities Total equity (deficit) Total liabilities and equity/deficit 24,683 22,951 1718 2029 3244 2027 2034 1,101644 1,845,180 1,808,875 (2,188,401) (2,093,292) (342,011) (283,621) 85166 (341,926) (283,455) $ 3,816,830 $ 3,734,383 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.