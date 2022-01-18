Log in
ASHFORD : ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF SEC INVESTIGATION - Form 8-K

01/18/2022 | 06:35am EST
ASHFORD ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF SEC INVESTIGATION

DALLAS, January 18, 2022 - Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") stating that the SEC's investigation is concluded, and that the SEC enforcement staff does not intend to recommend any action by the SEC against Ashford. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) and Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) also each received a letter stating that the SEC's investigation is concluded, and that the SEC enforcement staff does not intend to recommend any action against the respective company.

* * * * *

Ashford is an alternative asset management company with a portfolio of strategic operating businesses that provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.


Disclaimer

Ashford Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 11:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 335 M - -
Net income 2021 -37,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47,8 M 47,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 3 899
Free-Float 59,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Montgomery Jack Bennett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy J. Welter President & Chief Operating Officer
Deric S. Eubanks Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Dinesh P. Chandiramani Independent Director
Darrell T. Hail Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHFORD INC.-3.42%48
BLACKROCK, INC.-7.31%128 719
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-5.14%90 929
UBS GROUP AG9.50%67 783
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)9.50%52 522
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-4.97%41 298