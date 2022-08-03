ASHFORD : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K 08/03/2022 | 05:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASHFORD REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS Gross Assets Under Management $8.0 Billion at Quarter End Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders was $(3.5) Million Adjusted EBITDA Increased 131% to $24.8 Million Trailing 12-Month Adjusted EBITDA Through the Second Quarter was $71.8 Million Adjusted Net Income Per Share Increased 89% to $2.21 Completed Acquisition of Chesapeake Hospitality Entered into New $100 Million Corporate Financing Commitment DALLAS, August 3, 2022 - Ashford Inc., an alternative asset management company with a portfolio of strategic operating businesses (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company"), today reported the following results and performance measures for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, with the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release. STRATEGIC OVERVIEW •High-growth, fee-based business model •Diversified platform of multiple fee generators •Four paths to growth: ◦Recovery of the hospitality industry; ◦Increase assets under management (AUM); ◦Growth of third-party business; and ◦Acquisition or incubation of additional businesses •Highly-aligned management team with superior long-term track record •Leader in asset and investment management for the real estate & hospitality sectors FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS •Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $(3.5) million, or $(1.34) per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $17.3 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, reflecting an 89% growth rate over the prior year quarter. •Total revenue, excluding cost reimbursement revenue, for the quarter was $78.2 million, reflecting a 95% growth rate over the prior year quarter. •Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $24.8 million, reflecting a 131% growth rate over the prior year quarter. •Adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month basis as of the end of the quarter was $71.8 million. •At the end of the second quarter, the Company had approximately $8.0 billion of gross assets under management.





Ashford Reports Second Quarter Results Page 2 August 3, 2022

•At the end of the second quarter, the Company's advised REITs had total net working capital of $848 million. •During the quarter, the Company closed on a $100 million strategic corporate financing commitment. •During the quarter, Remington Hotels acquired Chesapeake Hospitality to accelerate growth of its hotel management business. •As of June 30, 2022, the Company had corporate cash of approximately $36.0 million. ASHFORD SECURITIES UPDATE The Company formed Ashford Securities as a dedicated capital raising platform to fund investment opportunities sponsored and asset-managed by Ashford. Ashford Securities currently has three offerings in the market, a non-traded preferred equity security for Braemar Hotels & Resorts ("Braemar") (NYSE: BHR), a non-traded preferred equity security for Ashford Hospitality Trust ("Ashford Trust") (NYSE: AHT), and, as part of the Company's strategy to invest in areas outside of the hospitality industry, a growth-oriented private offering that will target investments in all types of commercial real estate in the state of Texas. To date, Ashford Securities has placed $178.1 million of Braemar's non-traded preferred stock. Longer term, the Company believes there is a substantial opportunity to offer differentiated alternative investment products through financial intermediaries to help investors further diversify their portfolios and grow the Company's assets under management. REMINGTON UPDATE Remington's high-margin, low-capex Hotel Management business continues to benefit from the recovery in the lodging industry and grow its third-party business. In the second quarter, Remington generated hotel management fee revenue of $13.4 million, Net Income Attributable to the Company of $4.4 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 million. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA growth was 141% over the prior year quarter. During the quarter, Remington acquired privately held Chesapeake Hospitality, a premier third-party hotel management company. The strategic transaction is expected to increase the scale and scope of Remington's hotel management business while expanding Remington's geographic footprint to complementary Midwestern markets, including Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Detroit, and St. Louis. Further, the acquisition adds several IHG Hotels & Resorts to its portfolio, as well as the 877-key Showboat Atlantic City, which is now the largest hotel in Remington's portfolio. The combined company will operate under the Remington brand and will be focused on leveraging its enhanced scale to pursue profitable growth opportunities, including the continued expansion of hotel management business to third parties. This transaction also diversifies Remington's client base away from Ashford's advised REITs. At the end of the second quarter, Remington managed 115 properties that were open and operating - 41 under third-party management agreements and 74 for Ashford Trust and Braemar - located in 27 states and Washington, D.C. across 23 brands, including 17 independent and boutique properties. INSPIRE UPDATE INSPIRE provides an integrated suite of audio visual services, including show and event services, hospitality services, creative services, and design and integration, making INSPIRE a leading single-source solution for its clients' meeting and event needs. INSPIRE has seen its hospitality business come back very strongly as both corporate and social groups have been eager to gather. It has seen a similar recovery in its show services segment. During the second quarter of 2022, INSPIRE had revenue of $36.0 million,



Ashford Reports Second Quarter Results Page 3 August 3, 2022

Net Income Attributable to the Company of $4.4 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $9.0 million. Second quarter revenue growth was 281% over the prior year quarter. PREMIER UPDATE Premier provides comprehensive and cost-effective architecture, design, development, and project management services. It also provides project oversight, coordination, planning, and execution of renovation, capital expenditure or ground-up development projects. Its operations are responsible for managing and implementing substantially all capital improvements at Ashford Trust and Braemar hotels. Additionally, it has extensive experience working with many of the major hotel brands in the areas of renovating, converting, developing or repositioning hotels. Similar to Remington, Premier has also made a concerted effort to grow its third-party business, and to date, Premier has signed 39 third-party engagements, totaling $11.8 million in fees. In the second quarter, Premier generated $4.7 million of design and construction fee revenue, Net Loss Attributable to the Company of $(2.9) million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million. RED HOSPITALITY & LEISURE UPDATE RED Hospitality is a leading provider of watersports activities and other travel and transportation services in the U.S. Virgin Islands ("USVI"), Puerto Rico, Florida and Turks & Caicos. RED Hospitality has several potential avenues for future growth including opportunities to expand into other hotels at Ashford-advised REITs or non-Ashford hotels in the USVI, elsewhere in the Caribbean, and in the U.S. RED Hospitality has continued to benefit from the resurgence in leisure travel and the desire of consumers for unique and memorable experiences. In the second quarter, RED Hospitality generated $7.7 million of revenue, Net Income Attributable to the Company of $1.1 million, and $2.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA. Second quarter revenue growth was 12% over the prior year quarter. FINANCIAL RESULTS Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter totaled $(3.5) million, or $(1.34) per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $17.3 million, or $2.21 per diluted share. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, base advisory fee revenue was $11.8 million. The base advisory fee revenue in the second quarter was comprised of $8.6 million from Ashford Trust and $3.2 million from Braemar. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $24.8 million, reflecting a growth rate of 131% over the prior year quarter. CAPITAL STRUCTURE At the end of the second quarter of 2022, the Company had approximately $8.0 billion of gross assets under management from its advised platforms. The Company had corporate cash of $36.0 million and 7.6 million fully diluted shares. The Company's fully diluted shares include 4.1 million common shares associated with its Series D convertible preferred stock. The Company had $99.0 million of loans at June 30, 2022, of which approximately $15,000 related to its joint venture partners' share of such loans. During the quarter, the Company closed on a $100 million strategic corporate financing. The new Corporate Term Loan (the "Loan") has an initial term of five years with three, one-year extension options subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and bears interest at a rate of LIBOR + 7.35%. At closing, the Company drew down $50 million on the Loan and has the option to draw the additional $50 million over the next 24 months. The Company currently has $70 million drawn on the Loan. The proceeds of the Loan were used to pay off the Company's existing term loan and for general corporate purposes. Future proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions.



Ashford Reports Second Quarter Results Page 4 August 3, 2022

During the quarter, the Company's Board of Directors declared cash dividends for the Company's Series D Convertible Preferred Stock ("Preferred Stock") reflecting accrued and unpaid dividends for the quarters ending June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020. The Company paid an aggregate cash dividend of $0.932 per share of Preferred Stock, representing approximately 50% of the accrued dividends. The Preferred Stock dividends were paid on April 15, 2022. The Company currently expects to pay the remaining accrued balance some time in 2023. QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR ADVISED PLATFORMS ASHFORD TRUST HIGHLIGHTS •Reported Adjusted EBITDAre of $96.4 million for the second quarter. •Now has an effective registration statement for its Series J and Series K Redeemable Preferred Stock. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS HIGHLIGHTS •Reported Adjusted EBITDAre of $50.1 million for the second quarter. •Second quarter RevPAR for Braemar was $314, which exceeded second quarter 2019 RevPAR by 28%. •To date, Braemar has issued approximately $178 million of its non-traded preferred stock. "Ashford delivered solid second quarter results, and we remain confident that the Ashford group of companies is well-positioned to capitalize on the recovery we continue to see in the hospitality industry," commented Monty J. Bennett, Ashford's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking at our advised platforms, our REITs are well positioned and both generated significant positive cash flow in the second quarter. Braemar has the highest quality portfolio in the public markets, has been benefiting from its resort-heavy focus, and in the second quarter, started to see its urban hotels significantly ramp up as corporate transient and group demand came back strongly. Ashford Trust's high-quality, geographically diverse portfolio is also benefitting from increased demand and notable rate increases in many key markets. I was also pleased to see Ashford Trust generate significant positive cash flow in the quarter. Looking ahead, we believe both of our advised REITs are poised for further growth in 2022 and beyond." Mr. Bennett continued, "Other areas of our business, like INSPIRE, are also benefitting from a strong increase in demand while Remington and Premier both realized solid growth in their third-party business. Additionally, Ashford Securities is ramping well and raising capital. We remain pleased with the continued strong performance in capital raising and are very excited about our first investment offering outside of the hospitality industry." Mr. Bennett added, "Moving forward, we believe the lodging industry and our advised REITs are well-positioned for any potential weakness in economic conditions, and the demand trends that we are seeing continue to be strong. We're excited about Remington Hotel's recently completed acquisition of Chesapeake Hospitality and the strong growth in third-party business that resulted from that transaction. Additionally, the corporate financing that we closed during the quarter gives us access to attractive capital to continue to grow our platform and consider additional strategic bolt-on acquisitions. With our talented and dedicated management team, I am excited about the future prospects for our Company." INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST The Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 689-8263. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 11, 2022, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13730711.



Ashford Reports Second Quarter Results Page 5 August 3, 2022

The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter 2022 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of the Company's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.ashfordinc.com on Thursday, August 4, 2022, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year. Included in this press release are certain supplemental measures of performance, which are not measures of operating performance under GAAP, to assist investors in evaluating the Company's historical or future financial performance. These supplemental measures include adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted Net Income. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income provide investors and management with a meaningful indicator of operating performance. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, among other measures, to evaluate profitability. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. We calculate Adjusted Net Income by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. Our methodology for calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income may differ from the methodologies used by other comparable companies, when calculating the same or similar supplemental financial measures and may not be comparable with these companies. Neither Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted Net Income represents cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to (a) GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of our financial performance or (b) GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity nor are such measures indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs. The Company urges investors to carefully review the U.S. GAAP financial information as shown in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, as amended and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Securities will be offered only by means of a registration statement and prospectus which can be found at www.sec.gov. * * * * * Ashford is an alternative asset management company with a portfolio of strategic operating businesses that provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Inc.'s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19, including one or more possible recurrences of COVID-19 case surges that would cause state and local governments to reinstate travel restrictions and the rate of adoption and efficacy of vaccines to prevent COVID-19, on our business and investment strategy; our ability to maintain compliance with NYSE American LLC continued listing standards; our ability to regain Form S-3 eligibility; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Ashford Reports Second Quarter Results Page 6 August 3, 2022

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.







ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,422 $ 37,571 Restricted cash 38,238 34,878 Restricted investment 334 576 Accounts receivable, net 16,535 10,502 Due from affiliates 397 165 Due from Ashford Trust 5,033 2,575 Due from Braemar 3,810 1,144 Inventories 1,812 1,555 Prepaid expenses and other 5,266 9,490 Total current assets 119,847 98,456 Investments in unconsolidated entities 4,088 3,581 Property and equipment, net 81,154 83,566 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,437 26,975 Goodwill 58,602 56,622 Intangible assets, net 239,551 244,726 Other assets, net 531 870 Total assets $ 529,210 $ 514,796 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 38,167 $ 39,897 Dividends payable 26,593 34,574 Due to affiliates 103 - Deferred income 406 2,937 Notes payable, net 4,688 6,725 Finance lease liabilities 2,424 1,065 Operating lease liabilities 3,760 3,628 Other liabilities 29,275 25,899 Total current liabilities 105,416 114,725 Deferred income 8,274 7,968 Deferred tax liability, net 30,643 32,848 Deferred compensation plan 2,838 3,326 Notes payable, net 89,674 52,669 Finance lease liabilities 42,189 43,479 Operating lease liabilities 21,800 23,477 Other liabilities 1,670 - Total liabilities 302,504 278,492 MEZZANINE EQUITY Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 19,120,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 478,000 478,000 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,509 69 EQUITY (DEFICIT) Common stock, 100,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 3,182,033 and 3,072,688 shares issued and 3,115,816 and 3,023,002 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 295,461 294,395 Accumulated deficit (547,602) (534,999) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (257) (1,206) Treasury stock, at cost, 66,217 and 49,686 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (867) (596) Total equity (deficit) of the Company (253,262) (242,403) Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 459 638 Total equity (deficit) (252,803) (241,765) Total liabilities and equity (deficit) $ 529,210 $ 514,796 (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 7

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUE Advisory services fees: Base advisory fees $ 11,839 $ 9,932 $ 23,513 $ 19,731 Other advisory revenue 130 130 258 258 Hotel management fees: Base management fees 9,484 5,308 15,658 9,165 Incentive management fees 2,867 1,207 3,871 1,822 Other management fees 1,069 - 1,069 - Design and construction fees 4,738 1,867 9,262 3,409 Audio visual 35,977 9,451 60,942 13,062 Other 12,072 12,166 23,511 22,795 Cost reimbursement revenue 89,277 45,351 163,328 77,538 Total revenues 167,453 85,412 301,412 147,780 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 16,086 16,541 32,232 31,079 Stock/unit-based compensation 920 1,377 1,670 2,740 Cost of revenues for design and construction 2,206 1,022 4,116 1,780 Cost of revenues for audio visual 23,279 6,872 41,158 11,258 Depreciation and amortization 8,019 8,259 15,644 16,398 General and administrative 9,770 6,065 17,082 11,208 Other 5,669 5,059 11,136 8,670 Reimbursed expenses 89,181 45,217 163,089 77,332 Total operating expenses 155,130 90,412 286,127 160,465 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 12,323 (5,000) 15,285 (12,685) Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities 67 (58) 257 (172) Interest expense (2,536) (1,288) (3,815) (2,555) Amortization of loan costs (232) (45) (305) (131) Interest income 38 72 119 135 Realized gain (loss) on investments - (179) (71) (373) Other income (expense) (259) (172) (112) (285) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 9,401 (6,670) 11,358 (16,066) Income tax (expense) benefit (4,076) 697 (5,354) 1,648 NET INCOME (LOSS) 5,325 (5,973) 6,004 (14,418) (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests 298 234 558 329 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (141) 19 (132) 195 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY 5,482 (5,720) 6,430 (13,894) Preferred dividends, declared and undeclared (9,020) (8,633) (18,393) (17,239) Amortization of preferred stock discount - (311) - (627) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (3,538) $ (14,664) $ (11,963) $ (31,760) INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED Basic: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1.21) $ (5.31) $ (4.11) $ (11.66) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 2,913 2,764 2,908 2,724 Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1.34) $ (5.31) $ (4.15) $ (11.66) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 3,109 2,764 3,006 2,724

8

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 5,325 $ (5,973) $ 6,004 $ (14,418) (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests 298 234 558 329 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (141) 19 (132) 195 Net income (loss) attributable to the company 5,482 (5,720) 6,430 (13,894) Interest expense 2,537 1,290 3,816 2,557 Amortization of loan costs 232 45 305 136 Depreciation and amortization 9,297 9,574 18,179 19,048 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,076 (697) 5,354 (1,648) Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders redeemable noncontrolling interests 141 (19) 132 (43) EBITDA 21,765 4,473 34,216 6,156 Deferred compensation plans (600) 2,743 (489) 2,801 Stock/unit-based compensation 920 1,548 1,751 3,181 Change in contingent consideration fair value - - - 22 Transaction costs 1,339 1,017 1,868 1,492 Loss on disposal of assets 10 315 764 1,166 Reimbursed software costs, net (94) (108) (237) (207) Legal, advisory and settlement costs 625 557 672 852 Severance and executive recruiting costs 368 169 728 692 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies 185 124 337 242 Other (gain) loss 291 (112) 129 (76) Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,809 $ 10,726 $ 39,739 $ 16,321

9

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 5,325 $ (5,973) $ 6,004 $ (14,418) (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests 298 234 558 329 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (141) 19 (132) 195 Preferred dividends, declared and undeclared (9,020) (8,633) (18,393) (17,239) Amortization of preferred stock discount - (311) - (627) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (3,538) (14,664) (11,963) (31,760) Amortization of loan costs 232 45 305 136 Depreciation and amortization 9,297 9,574 18,179 19,048 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders redeemable noncontrolling interests 141 (19) 132 (43) Preferred dividends, declared and undeclared 9,020 8,633 18,393 17,239 Amortization of preferred stock discount - 311 - 627 Deferred compensation plans (600) 2,743 (489) 2,801 Stock/unit-based compensation 920 1,548 1,751 3,181 Change in contingent consideration fair value - - - 22 Transaction costs 1,339 1,017 1,868 1,492 Loss on disposal of assets 10 315 764 1,166 Non-cash interest from finance lease 185 150 327 301 Reimbursed software costs, net (94) (108) (237) (207) Legal, advisory and settlement costs 625 557 672 852 Severance and executive recruiting costs 368 169 728 692 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies 185 124 337 242 Other (gain) loss 291 (112) 129 (76) GAAP income tax expense (benefit) 4,076 (697) 5,354 (1,648) Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1) (5,152) (900) (7,768) (556) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis $ 17,305 $ 8,686 $ 28,482 $ 13,509 Adjusted net income per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis $ 2.21 $ 1.17 $ 3.71 $ 1.83 Weighted average diluted shares 7,820 7,430 7,674 7,384 Components of weighted average diluted shares Common shares 2,913 2,764 2,908 2,724 Series D convertible preferred stock 4,218 4,246 4,216 4,227 Deferred compensation plan 203 198 202 198 Acquisition related shares 331 97 217 159 Restricted shares and units 155 125 131 76 Weighted average diluted shares 7,820 7,430 7,674 7,384 Reconciliation of income tax expense (benefit) to adjusted income tax (expense) benefit GAAP income tax (expense) benefit excluding noncontrolling interests $ (4,076) $ 697 $ (5,354) $ 1,648 Less deferred income tax (expense) benefit 1,076 1,597 2,414 2,204 Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1) $ (5,152) $ (900) $ (7,768) $ (556) (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) (1) Income tax expense (benefit) is adjusted to exclude the effects of deferred income tax expense (benefit) because current income tax expense (benefit) (i) provides a more accurate period-over-period comparison of the ongoing operating performance of our advisory and products and services businesses, and (ii) provides more useful information to investors regarding our economic performance. See Note 16 to our consolidated financial statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. 10



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 REIT Advisory Products & Services Corporate/ Other Ashford Inc. Consolidated REIT Advisory Products & Services Corporate/ Other Ashford Inc. Consolidated REVENUE Advisory services fees: Base advisory fees - Trust $ 8,612 $ - $ - $ 8,612 $ 7,254 $ - $ - $ 7,254 Base advisory fees - Braemar 3,227 - - 3,227 2,678 - - 2,678 Other advisory revenue - Braemar 130 - - 130 130 - - 130 Hotel management fees: Base management fees - 9,484 - 9,484 - 5,308 - 5,308 Incentive management fees - 2,867 - 2,867 - 1,207 - 1,207 Other management fees - 1,069 - 1,069 - - - - Design and construction fees - 4,738 - 4,738 - 1,867 - 1,867 Audio visual - 35,977 - 35,977 - 9,451 - 9,451 Other - 12,072 - 12,072 16 12,150 - 12,166 Cost reimbursement revenue 7,252 79,774 2,251 89,277 6,667 38,131 553 45,351 Total revenues 19,221 145,981 2,251 167,453 16,745 68,114 553 85,412 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits - 9,736 6,950 16,686 - 6,754 7,044 13,798 Deferred compensation plans - 19 (619) (600) - - 2,743 2,743 Stock/unit-based compensation - 78 842 920 - 194 1,183 1,377 Cost of audio visual revenues - 23,279 - 23,279 - 6,872 - 6,872 Cost of design and construction revenues - 2,206 - 2,206 - 1,022 - 1,022 Depreciation and amortization 852 7,102 65 8,019 1,084 6,982 193 8,259 General and administrative - 6,529 3,241 9,770 - 3,699 2,366 6,065 Other - 5,669 - 5,669 267 4,774 18 5,059 Reimbursed expenses 3,070 79,711 2,251 85,032 1,791 38,032 553 40,376 REIT stock/unit-based compensation 4,086 63 - 4,149 4,742 99 - 4,841 Total operating expenses 8,008 134,392 12,730 155,130 7,884 68,428 14,100 90,412 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 11,213 11,589 (10,479) 12,323 8,861 (314) (13,547) (5,000) Other - (1,217) (1,705) (2,922) - (1,354) (316) (1,670) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 11,213 10,372 (12,184) 9,401 8,861 (1,668) (13,863) (6,670) Income tax (expense) benefit (2,896) (3,893) 2,713 (4,076) (2,179) (713) 3,589 697 NET INCOME (LOSS) 8,317 6,479 (9,471) 5,325 6,682 (2,381) (10,274) (5,973) (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests - 298 - 298 - 234 - 234 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - - (141) (141) - - 19 19 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 8,317 $ 6,777 $ (9,612) $ 5,482 $ 6,682 $ (2,147) $ (10,255) $ (5,720) Interest expense - 1,087 1,450 2,537 - 1,017 273 1,290 Amortization of loan costs - 51 181 232 - 24 21 45 Depreciation and amortization 852 8,380 65 9,297 1,084 8,297 193 9,574 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,896 3,893 (2,713) 4,076 2,179 713 (3,589) (697) Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders redeemable noncontrolling interests - - 141 141 - - (19) (19) EBITDA 12,065 20,188 (10,488) 21,765 9,945 7,904 (13,376) 4,473 Deferred compensation plans - 19 (619) (600) - - 2,743 2,743 Stock/unit-based compensation - 78 842 920 - 364 1,184 1,548 Transaction costs - 771 568 1,339 - 348 669 1,017 Loss on disposal of assets - 10 - 10 267 48 - 315 Reimbursed software costs, net (94) - - (94) (108) - - (108) Legal, advisory and settlement costs - 9 616 625 - 247 310 557 Severance and executive recruiting costs - 78 290 368 - 17 152 169 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies - 185 - 185 - 124 - 124 Other (gain) loss - 204 87 291 - (137) 25 (112) Adjusted EBITDA 11,971 21,542 (8,704) 24,809 10,104 8,915 (8,293) 10,726 Interest expense - (1,087) (1,450) (2,537) - (1,017) (273) (1,290) Non-cash interest from finance lease - 185 - 185 - 150 - 150 Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (3,247) (4,630) 2,725 (5,152) (2,782) (2,328) 4,210 (900) Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis $ 8,724 $ 16,010 $ (7,429) $ 17,305 $ 7,322 $ 5,720 $ (4,356) $ 8,686 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (1) $ 1.12 $ 2.05 $ (0.95) $ 2.21 $ 0.99 $ 0.77 $ (0.59) $ 1.17 Weighted average diluted shares 7,820 7,820 7,820 7,820 7,430 7,430 7,430 7,430 (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) (1) The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the segments, may differ from the consolidated total due to rounding. 11

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 REIT Advisory Products & Services Corporate/ Other Ashford Inc. Consolidated REIT Advisory Products & Services Corporate/ Other Ashford Inc. Consolidated REVENUE Advisory services fees: Base advisory fees - Trust $ 17,347 $ - $ - $ 17,347 $ 14,508 $ - $ - $ 14,508 Base advisory fees - Braemar 6,166 - - 6,166 5,223 - - 5,223 Other advisory revenue - Braemar 258 - - 258 258 - - 258 Hotel management fees: Base management fees - 15,658 - 15,658 - 9,165 - 9,165 Incentive management fees - 3,871 - 3,871 - 1,822 - 1,822 Other management fees - 1,069 - 1,069 - - - - Design and construction fees - 9,262 - 9,262 - 3,409 - 3,409 Audio visual - 60,942 - 60,942 - 13,062 - 13,062 Other 15 23,496 - 23,511 33 22,762 - 22,795 Cost reimbursement revenue 14,828 144,687 3,813 163,328 11,791 64,850 897 77,538 Total revenues 38,614 258,985 3,813 301,412 31,813 115,070 897 147,780 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits - 17,686 15,035 32,721 - 12,529 15,749 28,278 Deferred compensation plans - 36 (525) (489) - - 2,801 2,801 Stock/unit-based compensation - 177 1,493 1,670 - 358 2,382 2,740 Cost of audio visual revenues - 41,158 - 41,158 - 11,258 - 11,258 Cost of design and construction revenues - 4,116 - 4,116 - 1,780 - 1,780 Depreciation and amortization 1,705 13,669 270 15,644 2,073 13,960 365 16,398 General and administrative - 11,735 5,347 17,082 - 6,904 4,304 11,208 Other 706 10,400 30 11,136 619 8,033 18 8,670 Reimbursed expenses 6,263 144,535 3,813 154,611 3,621 64,636 897 69,154 REIT stock/unit-based compensation 8,326 152 - 8,478 7,964 214 - 8,178 Total operating expenses 17,000 243,664 25,463 286,127 14,277 119,672 26,516 160,465 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 21,614 15,321 (21,650) 15,285 17,536 (4,602) (25,619) (12,685) Other - (1,948) (1,979) (3,927) - (2,725) (656) (3,381) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 21,614 13,373 (23,629) 11,358 17,536 (7,327) (26,275) (16,066) Income tax (expense) benefit (5,347) (5,576) 5,569 (5,354) (4,133) (475) 6,256 1,648 NET INCOME (LOSS) 16,267 7,797 (18,060) 6,004 13,403 (7,802) (20,019) (14,418) (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests - 558 - 558 - 329 - 329 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - - (132) (132) - 152 43 195 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 16,267 $ 8,355 $ (18,192) $ 6,430 13,403 (7,321) (19,976) (13,894) Interest expense - 2,116 1,700 3,816 - 1,991 566 2,557 Amortization of loan costs - 102 203 305 - 61 75 136 Depreciation and amortization 1,705 16,204 270 18,179 2,073 16,610 365 19,048 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,347 5,576 (5,569) 5,354 4,133 475 (6,256) (1,648) Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders redeemable noncontrolling interests - - 132 132 - - (43) (43) EBITDA 23,319 32,353 (21,456) 34,216 19,609 11,816 (25,269) 6,156 Deferred compensation plans - 36 (525) (489) - - 2,801 2,801 Stock/unit-based compensation - 258 1,493 1,751 - 714 2,467 3,181 Change in contingent consideration fair value - - - - - 22 - 22 Transaction costs - 1,095 773 1,868 - 372 1,120 1,492 Loss on disposal of assets 706 58 - 764 619 547 - 1,166 Reimbursed software costs, net (237) - - (237) (207) - - (207) Legal, advisory and settlement costs - (84) 756 672 - 295 557 852 Severance and executive recruiting costs - 131 597 728 - 87 605 692 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies - 337 - 337 - 242 - 242 Other (gain) loss - 42 87 129 - (110) 34 (76) Adjusted EBITDA 23,788 34,226 (18,275) 39,739 20,021 13,985 (17,685) 16,321 Interest expense - (2,116) (1,700) (3,816) - (1,991) (566) (2,557) Non-cash interest from finance lease - 327 - 327 - 301 - 301 Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (6,230) (7,445) 5,907 (7,768) (5,446) (3,137) 8,027 (556) Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis $ 17,558 $ 24,992 $ (14,068) $ 28,482 $ 14,575 $ 9,158 $ (10,224) $ 13,509 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (1) $ 2.29 $ 3.26 $ (1.83) $ 3.71 $ 1.97 $ 1.24 $ (1.38) $ 1.83 Weighted average diluted shares 7,674 7,674 7,674 7,674 7,384 7,384 7,384 7,384 (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) (1) The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the segments, may differ from the consolidated total due to rounding. 12

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRODUCTS & SERVICES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Remington Premier INSPIRE RED OpenKey Other (1) Products & Services REVENUE Hotel management fees: Base management fees $ 9,484 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 9,484 Incentive management fees 2,867 - - - - - 2,867 Other management fees 1,069 - - - - - 1,069 Design and construction fees - 4,738 - - - - 4,738 Audio visual - - 35,977 - - - 35,977 Other - - - 7,684 413 3,975 12,072 Cost reimbursement revenue 77,379 2,347 39 9 - - 79,774 Total revenues 90,799 7,085 36,016 7,693 413 3,975 145,981 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 4,779 540 2,896 660 628 233 9,736 Deferred compensation plans - - - 19 - - 19 Stock/unit-based compensation 40 15 19 4 - - 78 Cost of audio visual revenues - - 23,279 - - - 23,279 Cost of design and construction revenues - 2,206 - - - - 2,206 Depreciation and amortization 3,123 2,974 472 214 2 317 7,102 General and administrative 1,118 960 2,241 1,278 654 278 6,529 Other - - - 3,708 85 1,876 5,669 Reimbursed expenses 77,365 2,317 20 9 - - 79,711 REIT stock/unit-based compensation 14 30 19 - - - 63 Total operating expenses 86,439 9,042 28,946 5,892 1,369 2,704 134,392 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 4,360 (1,957) 7,070 1,801 (956) 1,271 11,589 Other (130) - (328) (201) 4 (562) (1,217) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,230 (1,957) 6,742 1,600 (952) 709 10,372 Income tax (expense) benefit 138 (907) (2,377) (531) - (216) (3,893) NET INCOME (LOSS) 4,368 (2,864) 4,365 1,069 (952) 493 6,479 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - 228 70 298 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 4,368 $ (2,864) $ 4,365 $ 1,069 $ (724) $ 563 $ 6,777 Interest expense - - 276 181 - 630 1,087 Amortization of loan costs - - 35 16 - - 51 Depreciation and amortization 3,123 2,974 1,685 495 1 102 8,380 Income tax expense (benefit) (138) 907 2,377 531 - 216 3,893 EBITDA 7,353 1,017 8,738 2,292 (723) 1,511 20,188 Deferred compensation plans - - - 19 - - 19 Stock/unit-based compensation 40 15 19 4 - - 78 Transaction costs 692 - 18 61 - - 771 Loss on disposal of assets - - 10 - - - 10 Legal, advisory and settlement costs - - - 9 - - 9 Severance and executive recruiting costs 17 61 - - - - 78 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies - - 192 - (7) - 185 Other (gain) loss 167 30 7 - - - 204 Adjusted EBITDA 8,269 1,123 8,984 2,385 (730) 1,511 21,542 Interest expense - - (276) (181) - (630) (1,087) Non-cash interest from finance lease - - - - - 185 185 Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1,766) (286) (1,882) (433) - (263) (4,630) Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis $ 6,503 $ 837 $ 6,826 $ 1,771 $ (730) $ 803 $ 16,010 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (2) $ 0.83 $ 0.11 $ 0.87 $ 0.23 $ (0.09) $ 0.10 $ 2.05 Weighted average diluted shares 7,820 7,820 7,820 7,820 7,820 7,820 7,820 (1) Represents Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital and Marietta Leasehold L.P. (2) The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Products & Services total due to rounding. 13

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRODUCTS & SERVICES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Remington Premier INSPIRE RED OpenKey Other (1) Products & Services REVENUE Hotel management fees: Base management fees $ 5,308 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 5,308 Incentive management fees 1,207 - - - - - 1,207 Design and construction fees - 1,867 - - - - 1,867 Audio visual - - 9,451 - - - 9,451 Other - - - 6,861 477 4,812 12,150 Cost reimbursement revenue 37,568 563 - - - - 38,131 Total revenues 44,083 2,430 9,451 6,861 477 4,812 68,114 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 2,746 857 1,778 587 596 190 6,754 Stock/unit-based compensation 161 18 13 - 2 - 194 Cost of audio visual revenues - - 6,872 - - - 6,872 Cost of design and construction revenues - 1,022 - - - - 1,022 Depreciation and amortization 3,034 3,057 470 93 4 324 6,982 General and administrative 426 377 1,364 919 550 63 3,699 Other - - - 3,293 166 1,315 4,774 Reimbursed expenses 37,516 516 - - - - 38,032 REIT stock/unit-based compensation 52 47 - - - - 99 Total operating expenses 43,935 5,894 10,497 4,892 1,318 1,892 68,428 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 148 (3,464) (1,046) 1,969 (841) 2,920 (314) Other (260) - (211) (319) - (564) (1,354) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (112) (3,464) (1,257) 1,650 (841) 2,356 (1,668) Income tax (expense) benefit (400) 552 257 (534) - (588) (713) NET INCOME (LOSS) (512) (2,912) (1,000) 1,116 (841) 1,768 (2,381) (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - 59 208 (33) 234 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ (512) $ (2,912) $ (1,000) $ 1,175 $ (633) $ 1,735 $ (2,147) Interest expense - - 210 143 - 664 1,017 Amortization of loan costs - - 15 9 - - 24 Depreciation and amortization 3,034 3,057 1,712 329 2 163 8,297 Income tax expense (benefit) 400 (552) (257) 534 - 588 713 EBITDA 2,922 (407) 680 2,190 (631) 3,150 7,904 Stock/unit-based compensation 332 18 13 - 1 - 364 Transaction costs 154 - - 194 - - 348 Loss on disposal of assets - - 51 (3) - - 48 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 3 - 244 - - - 247 Severance and executive recruiting costs 16 - - - 1 - 17 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies - - 116 - 8 - 124 Other (gain) loss - - (136) - (1) - (137) Adjusted EBITDA 3,427 (389) 968 2,381 (622) 3,150 8,915 Interest expense - - (210) (143) - (664) (1,017) Non-cash interest from finance lease - - - - - 150 150 Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1,075) (277) (3) (271) - (702) (2,328) Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis $ 2,352 $ (666) $ 755 $ 1,967 $ (622) $ 1,934 $ 5,720 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (2) $ 0.32 $ (0.09) $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ (0.08) $ 0.26 $ 0.77 Weighted average diluted shares 7,430 7,430 7,430 7,430 7,430 7,430 7,430 (1) Represents Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital, Marietta Leasehold L.P. (2) The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Products & Services total due to rounding. 14

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRODUCTS & SERVICES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Remington Premier INSPIRE RED OpenKey Other (1) Products & Services REVENUE Hotel management fees: Base management fees $ 15,658 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 15,658 Incentive management fees 3,871 - - - - - 3,871 Other management fees 1,069 - - - - - 1,069 Design and construction fees - 9,262 - - - - 9,262 Audio visual - - 60,942 - - - 60,942 Other 181 - - 13,729 791 8,795 23,496 Cost reimbursement revenue 140,527 4,049 96 9 4 2 144,687 Total revenues 161,306 13,311 61,038 13,738 795 8,797 258,985 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 8,267 990 5,353 1,336 1,313 427 17,686 Deferred compensation plans - - - 36 - - 36 Stock/unit-based compensation 100 32 37 8 - - 177 Cost of audio visual revenues - - 41,158 - - - 41,158 Cost of design and construction revenues - 4,116 - - - - 4,116 Depreciation and amortization 5,819 5,936 940 326 6 642 13,669 General and administrative 1,878 1,578 4,258 2,379 1,202 440 11,735 Other - - - 6,979 147 3,274 10,400 Reimbursed expenses 140,475 3,987 58 9 4 2 144,535 REIT stock/unit-based compensation 52 62 38 - - - 152 Total operating expenses 156,591 16,701 51,842 11,073 2,672 4,785 243,664 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 4,715 (3,390) 9,196 2,665 (1,877) 4,012 15,321 Other 36 - (589) (413) 4 (986) (1,948) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,751 (3,390) 8,607 2,252 (1,873) 3,026 13,373 Income tax (expense) benefit 5 (566) (3,371) (872) - (772) (5,576) NET INCOME (LOSS) 4,756 (3,956) 5,236 1,380 (1,873) 2,254 7,797 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - 454 104 558 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 4,756 $ (3,956) $ 5,236 $ 1,380 $ (1,419) $ 2,358 $ 8,355 Interest expense - - 516 340 - 1,260 2,116 Amortization of loan costs - - 70 32 - - 102 Depreciation and amortization 5,819 5,936 3,364 893 4 188 16,204 Income tax expense (benefit) (5) 566 3,371 872 - 772 5,576 EBITDA 10,570 2,546 12,557 3,517 (1,415) 4,578 32,353 Deferred compensation plans - - - 36 - - 36 Stock/unit-based compensation 181 32 37 8 - - 258 Transaction costs 942 - 44 109 - - 1,095 Loss on disposal of assets - - 10 - 48 - 58 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 5 - (98) 9 - - (84) Severance and executive recruiting costs 34 77 19 - 1 - 131 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies - - 337 - - - 337 Other (gain) loss (13) 57 (2) - - - 42 Adjusted EBITDA 11,719 2,712 12,904 3,679 (1,366) 4,578 34,226 Interest expense - - (516) (340) - (1,260) (2,116) Non-cash interest from finance lease - - - - - 327 327 Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (2,443) (667) (2,827) (687) - (821) (7,445) Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis $ 9,276 $ 2,045 $ 9,561 $ 2,652 $ (1,366) $ 2,824 $ 24,992 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (2) $ 1.21 $ 0.27 $ 1.25 $ 0.35 $ (0.18) $ 0.37 $ 3.26 Weighted average diluted shares 7,674 7,674 7,674 7,674 7,674 7,674 7,674 (1) Represents Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital and Marietta Leasehold L.P. (2) The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Products & Services total due to rounding. 15

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRODUCTS & SERVICES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Remington Premier INSPIRE RED OpenKey Other (1) Products & Services REVENUE Hotel management fees: Base management fees $ 9,165 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 9,165 Incentive management fees 1,822 - - - - - 1,822 Design and construction fees - 3,409 - - - - 3,409 Audio visual - - 13,062 - - - 13,062 Other 20 - - 11,422 931 10,389 22,762 Cost reimbursement revenue 63,885 965 - - - - 64,850 Total revenues 74,892 4,374 13,062 11,422 931 10,389 115,070 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 5,437 1,455 3,022 1,047 1,194 374 12,529 Stock/unit-based compensation 291 33 28 1 5 - 358 Cost of audio visual revenues - - 11,258 - - - 11,258 Cost of design and construction revenues - 1,780 - - - - 1,780 Depreciation and amortization 6,068 6,113 937 185 8 649 13,960 General and administrative 894 685 2,515 1,667 1,062 81 6,904 Other - - 22 5,630 300 2,081 8,033 Reimbursed expenses 63,752 884 - - - - 64,636 REIT stock/unit-based compensation 133 81 - - - - 214 Total operating expenses 76,575 11,031 17,782 8,530 2,569 3,185 119,672 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (1,683) (6,657) (4,720) 2,892 (1,638) 7,204 (4,602) Other (393) - (564) (475) (1) (1,292) (2,725) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,076) (6,657) (5,284) 2,417 (1,639) 5,912 (7,327) Income tax (expense) benefit (663) 1,320 1,077 (794) - (1,415) (475) NET INCOME (LOSS) (2,739) (5,337) (4,207) 1,623 (1,639) 4,497 (7,802) (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - (38) 411 (44) 329 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - - - - 152 - 152 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ (2,739) $ (5,337) $ (4,207) $ 1,585 $ (1,076) $ 4,453 $ (7,321) Interest expense - - 413 294 - 1,284 1,991 Amortization of loan costs - - 44 17 - - 61 Depreciation and amortization 6,068 6,113 3,438 633 4 354 16,610 Income tax expense (benefit) 663 (1,320) (1,077) 794 - 1,415 475 EBITDA 3,992 (544) (1,389) 3,323 (1,072) 7,506 11,816 Stock/unit-based compensation 650 33 28 - 3 - 714 Change in contingent consideration fair value - - 22 - - - 22 Transaction costs 159 - - 213 - - 372 Loss on disposal of assets - - 573 (26) - - 547 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 25 - 270 - - - 295 Severance and executive recruiting costs 61 - - - 26 - 87 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies - - 227 - 15 - 242 Other (gain) loss - - (109) - (1) - (110) Adjusted EBITDA 4,887 (511) (378) 3,510 (1,029) 7,506 13,985 Interest expense - - (413) (294) - (1,284) (1,991) Non-cash interest from finance lease - - - - - 301 301 Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (590) (277) (140) (371) - (1,759) (3,137) Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis $ 4,297 $ (788) $ (931) $ 2,845 $ (1,029) $ 4,764 $ 9,158 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (2) $ 0.58 $ (0.11) $ (0.13) $ 0.39 $ (0.14) $ 0.65 $ 1.24 Weighted average diluted shares 7,384 7,384 7,384 7,384 7,384 7,384 7,384 (1) Represents Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital and Marietta Leasehold L.P. (2) The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Products & Services total due to rounding. 16



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands)

2022 2022 2021 2021 June 30, 2022 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter TTM Net income (loss) $ 5,325 $ 679 $ 3,956 $ (356) $ 9,604 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests 298 260 169 180 907 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (141) 9 7 13 (112) Net income (loss) attributable to the company 5,482 948 4,132 (163) 10,399 Interest expense 2,537 1,279 1,303 1,324 6,443 Amortization of loan costs 232 73 113 78 496 Depreciation and amortization 9,297 8,882 9,263 9,298 36,740 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,076 1,278 1,388 98 6,840 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders redeemable noncontrolling interests 141 (9) (7) (13) 112 EBITDA 21,765 12,451 16,192 10,622 61,030 Deferred compensation plans (600) 111 481 (1,611) (1,619) Stock/unit-based compensation 920 831 897 860 3,508 Transaction costs 1,339 529 1,187 745 3,800 Loss on disposal of assets 10 754 272 157 1,193 Reimbursed software costs, net (94) (143) (187) (113) (537) Legal, advisory and settlement costs 625 47 168 800 1,640 Severance and executive recruiting costs 368 360 285 340 1,353 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies 185 152 141 135 613 Other (gain) loss 291 (162) 52 (529) (348) Impairment - - - 1,160 1,160 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,809 $ 14,930 $ 19,488 $ 12,566 $ 71,793 17 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Ashford Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 21:40:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about ASHFORD INC. 05:42p ASHFORD : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K PU 05:18p ASHFORD : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results PU 06/29 ASHFORD INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A) AQ 05/31 ASHFORD : Investor Guidance | May 2022 PU 05/31 ASHFORD INC. Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A) AQ 05/17 ASHFORD INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 05/16 ASHFORD INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K) AQ 05/11 ASHFORD INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O.. AQ 05/11 Tranche Update on Ashford Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 11, 2017. CI 05/05 TRANSCRIPT : Ashford Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022 CI Analyst Recommendations on ASHFORD INC. 2021 B. Riley Raises Ashford's Price Target to $19 From $15 After Q3 Results Top Estimates; .. MT 2021 ASHFORD : B. Riley Raises Ashford's Price Target to $15 from $10 After Q2 Results Top Esti.. MT 2021 ASHFORD : Janney Adjusts Fair Value Estimate on Ashford to $22 From $15, Maintains Buy Rat.. MT