ASHFORD : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K

ASHFORD REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
Gross Assets Under Management $8.0 Billion at Quarter End
Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders was $(3.5) Million
Adjusted EBITDA Increased 131% to $24.8 Million
Trailing 12-Month Adjusted EBITDA Through the Second Quarter was $71.8 Million
Adjusted Net Income Per Share Increased 89% to $2.21
Completed Acquisition of Chesapeake Hospitality
Entered into New $100 Million Corporate Financing Commitment
DALLAS, August 3, 2022 - Ashford Inc., an alternative asset management company with a portfolio of strategic operating businesses (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company"), today reported the following results and performance measures for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, with the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
STRATEGIC OVERVIEW
•High-growth, fee-based business model
•Diversified platform of multiple fee generators
•Four paths to growth:
◦Recovery of the hospitality industry;
◦Increase assets under management (AUM);
◦Growth of third-party business; and
◦Acquisition or incubation of additional businesses
•Highly-aligned management team with superior long-term track record
•Leader in asset and investment management for the real estate & hospitality sectors
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
•Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $(3.5) million, or $(1.34) per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $17.3 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, reflecting an 89% growth rate over the prior year quarter.
•Total revenue, excluding cost reimbursement revenue, for the quarter was $78.2 million, reflecting a 95% growth rate over the prior year quarter.
•Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $24.8 million, reflecting a 131% growth rate over the prior year quarter.
•Adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month basis as of the end of the quarter was $71.8 million.
•At the end of the second quarter, the Company had approximately $8.0 billion of gross assets under management.
•At the end of the second quarter, the Company's advised REITs had total net working capital of $848 million.
•During the quarter, the Company closed on a $100 million strategic corporate financing commitment.
•During the quarter, Remington Hotels acquired Chesapeake Hospitality to accelerate growth of its hotel management business.
•As of June 30, 2022, the Company had corporate cash of approximately $36.0 million.
ASHFORD SECURITIES UPDATE
The Company formed Ashford Securities as a dedicated capital raising platform to fund investment opportunities sponsored and asset-managed by Ashford. Ashford Securities currently has three offerings in the market, a non-traded preferred equity security for Braemar Hotels & Resorts ("Braemar") (NYSE: BHR), a non-traded preferred equity security for Ashford Hospitality Trust ("Ashford Trust") (NYSE: AHT), and, as part of the Company's strategy to invest in areas outside of the hospitality industry, a growth-oriented private offering that will target investments in all types of commercial real estate in the state of Texas. To date, Ashford Securities has placed $178.1 million of Braemar's non-traded preferred stock.
Longer term, the Company believes there is a substantial opportunity to offer differentiated alternative investment products through financial intermediaries to help investors further diversify their portfolios and grow the Company's assets under management.
REMINGTON UPDATE
Remington's high-margin, low-capex Hotel Management business continues to benefit from the recovery in the lodging industry and grow its third-party business. In the second quarter, Remington generated hotel management fee revenue of $13.4 million, Net Income Attributable to the Company of $4.4 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 million. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA growth was 141% over the prior year quarter.
During the quarter, Remington acquired privately held Chesapeake Hospitality, a premier third-party hotel management company. The strategic transaction is expected to increase the scale and scope of Remington's hotel management business while expanding Remington's geographic footprint to complementary Midwestern markets, including Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Detroit, and St. Louis. Further, the acquisition adds several IHG Hotels & Resorts to its portfolio, as well as the 877-key Showboat Atlantic City, which is now the largest hotel in Remington's portfolio. The combined company will operate under the Remington brand and will be focused on leveraging its enhanced scale to pursue profitable growth opportunities, including the continued expansion of hotel management business to third parties. This transaction also diversifies Remington's client base away from Ashford's advised REITs.
At the end of the second quarter, Remington managed 115 properties that were open and operating - 41 under third-party management agreements and 74 for Ashford Trust and Braemar - located in 27 states and Washington, D.C. across 23 brands, including 17 independent and boutique properties.
INSPIRE UPDATE
INSPIRE provides an integrated suite of audio visual services, including show and event services, hospitality services, creative services, and design and integration, making INSPIRE a leading single-source solution for its clients' meeting and event needs. INSPIRE has seen its hospitality business come back very strongly as both corporate and social groups have been eager to gather. It has seen a similar recovery in its show services segment. During the second quarter of 2022, INSPIRE had revenue of $36.0 million,
Net Income Attributable to the Company of $4.4 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $9.0 million. Second quarter revenue growth was 281% over the prior year quarter.
PREMIER UPDATE
Premier provides comprehensive and cost-effective architecture, design, development, and project management services. It also provides project oversight, coordination, planning, and execution of renovation, capital expenditure or ground-up development projects. Its operations are responsible for managing and implementing substantially all capital improvements at Ashford Trust and Braemar hotels. Additionally, it has extensive experience working with many of the major hotel brands in the areas of renovating, converting, developing or repositioning hotels. Similar to Remington, Premier has also made a concerted effort to grow its third-party business, and to date, Premier has signed 39 third-party engagements, totaling $11.8 million in fees. In the second quarter, Premier generated $4.7 million of design and construction fee revenue, Net Loss Attributable to the Company of $(2.9) million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million.
RED HOSPITALITY & LEISURE UPDATE
RED Hospitality is a leading provider of watersports activities and other travel and transportation services in the U.S. Virgin Islands ("USVI"), Puerto Rico, Florida and Turks & Caicos. RED Hospitality has several potential avenues for future growth including opportunities to expand into other hotels at Ashford-advised REITs or non-Ashford hotels in the USVI, elsewhere in the Caribbean, and in the U.S. RED Hospitality has continued to benefit from the resurgence in leisure travel and the desire of consumers for unique and memorable experiences. In the second quarter, RED Hospitality generated $7.7 million of revenue, Net Income Attributable to the Company of $1.1 million, and $2.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA. Second quarter revenue growth was 12% over the prior year quarter.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter totaled $(3.5) million, or $(1.34) per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $17.3 million, or $2.21 per diluted share.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, base advisory fee revenue was $11.8 million. The base advisory fee revenue in the second quarter was comprised of $8.6 million from Ashford Trust and $3.2 million from Braemar.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $24.8 million, reflecting a growth rate of 131% over the prior year quarter.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
At the end of the second quarter of 2022, the Company had approximately $8.0 billion of gross assets under management from its advised platforms. The Company had corporate cash of $36.0 million and 7.6 million fully diluted shares. The Company's fully diluted shares include 4.1 million common shares associated with its Series D convertible preferred stock. The Company had $99.0 million of loans at June 30, 2022, of which approximately $15,000 related to its joint venture partners' share of such loans.
During the quarter, the Company closed on a $100 million strategic corporate financing. The new Corporate Term Loan (the "Loan") has an initial term of five years with three, one-year extension options subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and bears interest at a rate of LIBOR + 7.35%. At closing, the Company drew down $50 million on the Loan and has the option to draw the additional $50 million over the next 24 months. The Company currently has $70 million drawn on the Loan. The proceeds of the Loan were used to pay off the Company's existing term loan and for general corporate purposes. Future proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions.
During the quarter, the Company's Board of Directors declared cash dividends for the Company's Series D Convertible Preferred Stock ("Preferred Stock") reflecting accrued and unpaid dividends for the quarters ending June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020. The Company paid an aggregate cash dividend of $0.932 per share of Preferred Stock, representing approximately 50% of the accrued dividends. The Preferred Stock dividends were paid on April 15, 2022. The Company currently expects to pay the remaining accrued balance some time in 2023.
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR ADVISED PLATFORMS
ASHFORD TRUST HIGHLIGHTS
•Reported Adjusted EBITDAre of $96.4 million for the second quarter.
•Now has an effective registration statement for its Series J and Series K Redeemable Preferred Stock.
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS HIGHLIGHTS
•Reported Adjusted EBITDAre of $50.1 million for the second quarter.
•Second quarter RevPAR for Braemar was $314, which exceeded second quarter 2019 RevPAR by 28%.
•To date, Braemar has issued approximately $178 million of its non-traded preferred stock.
"Ashford delivered solid second quarter results, and we remain confident that the Ashford group of companies is well-positioned to capitalize on the recovery we continue to see in the hospitality industry," commented Monty J. Bennett, Ashford's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking at our advised platforms, our REITs are well positioned and both generated significant positive cash flow in the second quarter. Braemar has the highest quality portfolio in the public markets, has been benefiting from its resort-heavy focus, and in the second quarter, started to see its urban hotels significantly ramp up as corporate transient and group demand came back strongly. Ashford Trust's high-quality, geographically diverse portfolio is also benefitting from increased demand and notable rate increases in many key markets. I was also pleased to see Ashford Trust generate significant positive cash flow in the quarter. Looking ahead, we believe both of our advised REITs are poised for further growth in 2022 and beyond."
Mr. Bennett continued, "Other areas of our business, like INSPIRE, are also benefitting from a strong increase in demand while Remington and Premier both realized solid growth in their third-party business. Additionally, Ashford Securities is ramping well and raising capital. We remain pleased with the continued strong performance in capital raising and are very excited about our first investment offering outside of the hospitality industry." Mr. Bennett added, "Moving forward, we believe the lodging industry and our advised REITs are well-positioned for any potential weakness in economic conditions, and the demand trends that we are seeing continue to be strong. We're excited about Remington Hotel's recently completed acquisition of Chesapeake Hospitality and the strong growth in third-party business that resulted from that transaction. Additionally, the corporate financing that we closed during the quarter gives us access to attractive capital to continue to grow our platform and consider additional strategic bolt-on acquisitions. With our talented and dedicated management team, I am excited about the future prospects for our Company."
INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST
The Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 689-8263. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 11, 2022, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13730711.
The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter 2022 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of the Company's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.ashfordinc.com on Thursday, August 4, 2022, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.
Included in this press release are certain supplemental measures of performance, which are not measures of operating performance under GAAP, to assist investors in evaluating the Company's historical or future financial performance. These supplemental measures include adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted Net Income. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income provide investors and management with a meaningful indicator of operating performance. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, among other measures, to evaluate profitability. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. We calculate Adjusted Net Income by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. Our methodology for calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income may differ from the methodologies used by other comparable companies, when calculating the same or similar supplemental financial measures and may not be comparable with these companies. Neither Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted Net Income represents cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to (a) GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of our financial performance or (b) GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity nor are such measures indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs. The Company urges investors to carefully review the U.S. GAAP financial information as shown in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, as amended and our Current Reports on Form 8-K.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Securities will be offered only by means of a registration statement and prospectus which can be found at www.sec.gov.
Ashford is an alternative asset management company with a portfolio of strategic operating businesses that provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.
Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Inc.'s control.
These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19, including one or more possible recurrences of COVID-19 case surges that would cause state and local governments to reinstate travel restrictions and the rate of adoption and efficacy of vaccines to prevent COVID-19, on our business and investment strategy; our ability to maintain compliance with NYSE American LLC continued listing standards; our ability to regain Form S-3 eligibility; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
48,422
$
37,571
Restricted cash
38,238
34,878
Restricted investment
334
576
Accounts receivable, net
16,535
10,502
Due from affiliates
397
165
Due from Ashford Trust
5,033
2,575
Due from Braemar
3,810
1,144
Inventories
1,812
1,555
Prepaid expenses and other
5,266
9,490
Total current assets
119,847
98,456
Investments in unconsolidated entities
4,088
3,581
Property and equipment, net
81,154
83,566
Operating lease right-of-use assets
25,437
26,975
Goodwill
58,602
56,622
Intangible assets, net
239,551
244,726
Other assets, net
531
870
Total assets
$
529,210
$
514,796
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
38,167
$
39,897
Dividends payable
26,593
34,574
Due to affiliates
103
-
Deferred income
406
2,937
Notes payable, net
4,688
6,725
Finance lease liabilities
2,424
1,065
Operating lease liabilities
3,760
3,628
Other liabilities
29,275
25,899
Total current liabilities
105,416
114,725
Deferred income
8,274
7,968
Deferred tax liability, net
30,643
32,848
Deferred compensation plan
2,838
3,326
Notes payable, net
89,674
52,669
Finance lease liabilities
42,189
43,479
Operating lease liabilities
21,800
23,477
Other liabilities
1,670
-
Total liabilities
302,504
278,492
MEZZANINE EQUITY
Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 19,120,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
478,000
478,000
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
1,509
69
EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Common stock, 100,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 3,182,033 and 3,072,688 shares issued and 3,115,816 and 3,023,002 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
295,461
294,395
Accumulated deficit
(547,602)
(534,999)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(257)
(1,206)
Treasury stock, at cost, 66,217 and 49,686 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
(867)
(596)
Total equity (deficit) of the Company
(253,262)
(242,403)
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities
459
638
Total equity (deficit)
(252,803)
(241,765)
Total liabilities and equity (deficit)
$
529,210
$
514,796
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUE
Advisory services fees:
Base advisory fees
$
11,839
$
9,932
$
23,513
$
19,731
Other advisory revenue
130
130
258
258
Hotel management fees:
Base management fees
9,484
5,308
15,658
9,165
Incentive management fees
2,867
1,207
3,871
1,822
Other management fees
1,069
-
1,069
-
Design and construction fees
4,738
1,867
9,262
3,409
Audio visual
35,977
9,451
60,942
13,062
Other
12,072
12,166
23,511
22,795
Cost reimbursement revenue
89,277
45,351
163,328
77,538
Total revenues
167,453
85,412
301,412
147,780
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
16,086
16,541
32,232
31,079
Stock/unit-based compensation
920
1,377
1,670
2,740
Cost of revenues for design and construction
2,206
1,022
4,116
1,780
Cost of revenues for audio visual
23,279
6,872
41,158
11,258
Depreciation and amortization
8,019
8,259
15,644
16,398
General and administrative
9,770
6,065
17,082
11,208
Other
5,669
5,059
11,136
8,670
Reimbursed expenses
89,181
45,217
163,089
77,332
Total operating expenses
155,130
90,412
286,127
160,465
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
12,323
(5,000)
15,285
(12,685)
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
67
(58)
257
(172)
Interest expense
(2,536)
(1,288)
(3,815)
(2,555)
Amortization of loan costs
(232)
(45)
(305)
(131)
Interest income
38
72
119
135
Realized gain (loss) on investments
-
(179)
(71)
(373)
Other income (expense)
(259)
(172)
(112)
(285)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
9,401
(6,670)
11,358
(16,066)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(4,076)
697
(5,354)
1,648
NET INCOME (LOSS)
5,325
(5,973)
6,004
(14,418)
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests
298
234
558
329
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
(141)
19
(132)
195
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
5,482
(5,720)
6,430
(13,894)
Preferred dividends, declared and undeclared
(9,020)
(8,633)
(18,393)
(17,239)
Amortization of preferred stock discount
-
(311)
-
(627)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
(3,538)
$
(14,664)
$
(11,963)
$
(31,760)
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
Basic:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(1.21)
$
(5.31)
$
(4.11)
$
(11.66)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
2,913
2,764
2,908
2,724
Diluted:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(1.34)
$
(5.31)
$
(4.15)
$
(11.66)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
3,109
2,764
3,006
2,724
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$
5,325
$
(5,973)
$
6,004
$
(14,418)
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests
298
234
558
329
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
(141)
19
(132)
195
Net income (loss) attributable to the company
5,482
(5,720)
6,430
(13,894)
Interest expense
2,537
1,290
3,816
2,557
Amortization of loan costs
232
45
305
136
Depreciation and amortization
9,297
9,574
18,179
19,048
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,076
(697)
5,354
(1,648)
Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders redeemable noncontrolling interests
141
(19)
132
(43)
EBITDA
21,765
4,473
34,216
6,156
Deferred compensation plans
(600)
2,743
(489)
2,801
Stock/unit-based compensation
920
1,548
1,751
3,181
Change in contingent consideration fair value
-
-
-
22
Transaction costs
1,339
1,017
1,868
1,492
Loss on disposal of assets
10
315
764
1,166
Reimbursed software costs, net
(94)
(108)
(237)
(207)
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
625
557
672
852
Severance and executive recruiting costs
368
169
728
692
Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies
185
124
337
242
Other (gain) loss
291
(112)
129
(76)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
24,809
$
10,726
$
39,739
$
16,321
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$
5,325
$
(5,973)
$
6,004
$
(14,418)
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests
298
234
558
329
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
(141)
19
(132)
195
Preferred dividends, declared and undeclared
(9,020)
(8,633)
(18,393)
(17,239)
Amortization of preferred stock discount
-
(311)
-
(627)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
(3,538)
(14,664)
(11,963)
(31,760)
Amortization of loan costs
232
45
305
136
Depreciation and amortization
9,297
9,574
18,179
19,048
Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders redeemable noncontrolling interests
141
(19)
132
(43)
Preferred dividends, declared and undeclared
9,020
8,633
18,393
17,239
Amortization of preferred stock discount
-
311
-
627
Deferred compensation plans
(600)
2,743
(489)
2,801
Stock/unit-based compensation
920
1,548
1,751
3,181
Change in contingent consideration fair value
-
-
-
22
Transaction costs
1,339
1,017
1,868
1,492
Loss on disposal of assets
10
315
764
1,166
Non-cash interest from finance lease
185
150
327
301
Reimbursed software costs, net
(94)
(108)
(237)
(207)
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
625
557
672
852
Severance and executive recruiting costs
368
169
728
692
Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies
185
124
337
242
Other (gain) loss
291
(112)
129
(76)
GAAP income tax expense (benefit)
4,076
(697)
5,354
(1,648)
Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1)
(5,152)
(900)
(7,768)
(556)
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis
$
17,305
$
8,686
$
28,482
$
13,509
Adjusted net income per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis
$
2.21
$
1.17
$
3.71
$
1.83
Weighted average diluted shares
7,820
7,430
7,674
7,384
Components of weighted average diluted shares
Common shares
2,913
2,764
2,908
2,724
Series D convertible preferred stock
4,218
4,246
4,216
4,227
Deferred compensation plan
203
198
202
198
Acquisition related shares
331
97
217
159
Restricted shares and units
155
125
131
76
Weighted average diluted shares
7,820
7,430
7,674
7,384
Reconciliation of income tax expense (benefit) to adjusted income tax (expense) benefit
GAAP income tax (expense) benefit excluding noncontrolling interests
$
(4,076)
$
697
$
(5,354)
$
1,648
Less deferred income tax (expense) benefit
1,076
1,597
2,414
2,204
Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1)
$
(5,152)
$
(900)
$
(7,768)
$
(556)
(1) Income tax expense (benefit) is adjusted to exclude the effects of deferred income tax expense (benefit) because current income tax expense (benefit) (i) provides a more accurate period-over-period comparison of the ongoing operating performance of our advisory and products and services businesses, and (ii) provides more useful information to investors regarding our economic performance. See Note 16 to our consolidated financial statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
REIT Advisory
Products & Services
Corporate/ Other
Ashford Inc. Consolidated
REIT Advisory
Products & Services
Corporate/ Other
Ashford Inc. Consolidated
REVENUE
Advisory services fees:
Base advisory fees - Trust
$
8,612
$
-
$
-
$
8,612
$
7,254
$
-
$
-
$
7,254
Base advisory fees - Braemar
3,227
-
-
3,227
2,678
-
-
2,678
Other advisory revenue - Braemar
130
-
-
130
130
-
-
130
Hotel management fees:
Base management fees
-
9,484
-
9,484
-
5,308
-
5,308
Incentive management fees
-
2,867
-
2,867
-
1,207
-
1,207
Other management fees
-
1,069
-
1,069
-
-
-
-
Design and construction fees
-
4,738
-
4,738
-
1,867
-
1,867
Audio visual
-
35,977
-
35,977
-
9,451
-
9,451
Other
-
12,072
-
12,072
16
12,150
-
12,166
Cost reimbursement revenue
7,252
79,774
2,251
89,277
6,667
38,131
553
45,351
Total revenues
19,221
145,981
2,251
167,453
16,745
68,114
553
85,412
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
-
9,736
6,950
16,686
-
6,754
7,044
13,798
Deferred compensation plans
-
19
(619)
(600)
-
-
2,743
2,743
Stock/unit-based compensation
-
78
842
920
-
194
1,183
1,377
Cost of audio visual revenues
-
23,279
-
23,279
-
6,872
-
6,872
Cost of design and construction revenues
-
2,206
-
2,206
-
1,022
-
1,022
Depreciation and amortization
852
7,102
65
8,019
1,084
6,982
193
8,259
General and administrative
-
6,529
3,241
9,770
-
3,699
2,366
6,065
Other
-
5,669
-
5,669
267
4,774
18
5,059
Reimbursed expenses
3,070
79,711
2,251
85,032
1,791
38,032
553
40,376
REIT stock/unit-based compensation
4,086
63
-
4,149
4,742
99
-
4,841
Total operating expenses
8,008
134,392
12,730
155,130
7,884
68,428
14,100
90,412
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
11,213
11,589
(10,479)
12,323
8,861
(314)
(13,547)
(5,000)
Other
-
(1,217)
(1,705)
(2,922)
-
(1,354)
(316)
(1,670)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
11,213
10,372
(12,184)
9,401
8,861
(1,668)
(13,863)
(6,670)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(2,896)
(3,893)
2,713
(4,076)
(2,179)
(713)
3,589
697
NET INCOME (LOSS)
8,317
6,479
(9,471)
5,325
6,682
(2,381)
(10,274)
(5,973)
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
298
-
298
-
234
-
234
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
(141)
(141)
-
-
19
19
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
8,317
$
6,777
$
(9,612)
$
5,482
$
6,682
$
(2,147)
$
(10,255)
$
(5,720)
Interest expense
-
1,087
1,450
2,537
-
1,017
273
1,290
Amortization of loan costs
-
51
181
232
-
24
21
45
Depreciation and amortization
852
8,380
65
9,297
1,084
8,297
193
9,574
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,896
3,893
(2,713)
4,076
2,179
713
(3,589)
(697)
Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
141
141
-
-
(19)
(19)
EBITDA
12,065
20,188
(10,488)
21,765
9,945
7,904
(13,376)
4,473
Deferred compensation plans
-
19
(619)
(600)
-
-
2,743
2,743
Stock/unit-based compensation
-
78
842
920
-
364
1,184
1,548
Transaction costs
-
771
568
1,339
-
348
669
1,017
Loss on disposal of assets
-
10
-
10
267
48
-
315
Reimbursed software costs, net
(94)
-
-
(94)
(108)
-
-
(108)
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
-
9
616
625
-
247
310
557
Severance and executive recruiting costs
-
78
290
368
-
17
152
169
Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies
-
185
-
185
-
124
-
124
Other (gain) loss
-
204
87
291
-
(137)
25
(112)
Adjusted EBITDA
11,971
21,542
(8,704)
24,809
10,104
8,915
(8,293)
10,726
Interest expense
-
(1,087)
(1,450)
(2,537)
-
(1,017)
(273)
(1,290)
Non-cash interest from finance lease
-
185
-
185
-
150
-
150
Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit
(3,247)
(4,630)
2,725
(5,152)
(2,782)
(2,328)
4,210
(900)
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis
$
8,724
$
16,010
$
(7,429)
$
17,305
$
7,322
$
5,720
$
(4,356)
$
8,686
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (1)
$
1.12
$
2.05
$
(0.95)
$
2.21
$
0.99
$
0.77
$
(0.59)
$
1.17
Weighted average diluted shares
7,820
7,820
7,820
7,820
7,430
7,430
7,430
7,430
(1) The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the segments, may differ from the consolidated total due to rounding.
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
REIT Advisory
Products & Services
Corporate/ Other
Ashford Inc. Consolidated
REIT Advisory
Products & Services
Corporate/ Other
Ashford Inc. Consolidated
REVENUE
Advisory services fees:
Base advisory fees - Trust
$
17,347
$
-
$
-
$
17,347
$
14,508
$
-
$
-
$
14,508
Base advisory fees - Braemar
6,166
-
-
6,166
5,223
-
-
5,223
Other advisory revenue - Braemar
258
-
-
258
258
-
-
258
Hotel management fees:
Base management fees
-
15,658
-
15,658
-
9,165
-
9,165
Incentive management fees
-
3,871
-
3,871
-
1,822
-
1,822
Other management fees
-
1,069
-
1,069
-
-
-
-
Design and construction fees
-
9,262
-
9,262
-
3,409
-
3,409
Audio visual
-
60,942
-
60,942
-
13,062
-
13,062
Other
15
23,496
-
23,511
33
22,762
-
22,795
Cost reimbursement revenue
14,828
144,687
3,813
163,328
11,791
64,850
897
77,538
Total revenues
38,614
258,985
3,813
301,412
31,813
115,070
897
147,780
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
-
17,686
15,035
32,721
-
12,529
15,749
28,278
Deferred compensation plans
-
36
(525)
(489)
-
-
2,801
2,801
Stock/unit-based compensation
-
177
1,493
1,670
-
358
2,382
2,740
Cost of audio visual revenues
-
41,158
-
41,158
-
11,258
-
11,258
Cost of design and construction revenues
-
4,116
-
4,116
-
1,780
-
1,780
Depreciation and amortization
1,705
13,669
270
15,644
2,073
13,960
365
16,398
General and administrative
-
11,735
5,347
17,082
-
6,904
4,304
11,208
Other
706
10,400
30
11,136
619
8,033
18
8,670
Reimbursed expenses
6,263
144,535
3,813
154,611
3,621
64,636
897
69,154
REIT stock/unit-based compensation
8,326
152
-
8,478
7,964
214
-
8,178
Total operating expenses
17,000
243,664
25,463
286,127
14,277
119,672
26,516
160,465
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
21,614
15,321
(21,650)
15,285
17,536
(4,602)
(25,619)
(12,685)
Other
-
(1,948)
(1,979)
(3,927)
-
(2,725)
(656)
(3,381)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
21,614
13,373
(23,629)
11,358
17,536
(7,327)
(26,275)
(16,066)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(5,347)
(5,576)
5,569
(5,354)
(4,133)
(475)
6,256
1,648
NET INCOME (LOSS)
16,267
7,797
(18,060)
6,004
13,403
(7,802)
(20,019)
(14,418)
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
558
-
558
-
329
-
329
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
(132)
(132)
-
152
43
195
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
16,267
$
8,355
$
(18,192)
$
6,430
13,403
(7,321)
(19,976)
(13,894)
Interest expense
-
2,116
1,700
3,816
-
1,991
566
2,557
Amortization of loan costs
-
102
203
305
-
61
75
136
Depreciation and amortization
1,705
16,204
270
18,179
2,073
16,610
365
19,048
Income tax expense (benefit)
5,347
5,576
(5,569)
5,354
4,133
475
(6,256)
(1,648)
Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
132
132
-
-
(43)
(43)
EBITDA
23,319
32,353
(21,456)
34,216
19,609
11,816
(25,269)
6,156
Deferred compensation plans
-
36
(525)
(489)
-
-
2,801
2,801
Stock/unit-based compensation
-
258
1,493
1,751
-
714
2,467
3,181
Change in contingent consideration fair value
-
-
-
-
-
22
-
22
Transaction costs
-
1,095
773
1,868
-
372
1,120
1,492
Loss on disposal of assets
706
58
-
764
619
547
-
1,166
Reimbursed software costs, net
(237)
-
-
(237)
(207)
-
-
(207)
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
-
(84)
756
672
-
295
557
852
Severance and executive recruiting costs
-
131
597
728
-
87
605
692
Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies
-
337
-
337
-
242
-
242
Other (gain) loss
-
42
87
129
-
(110)
34
(76)
Adjusted EBITDA
23,788
34,226
(18,275)
39,739
20,021
13,985
(17,685)
16,321
Interest expense
-
(2,116)
(1,700)
(3,816)
-
(1,991)
(566)
(2,557)
Non-cash interest from finance lease
-
327
-
327
-
301
-
301
Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit
(6,230)
(7,445)
5,907
(7,768)
(5,446)
(3,137)
8,027
(556)
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis
$
17,558
$
24,992
$
(14,068)
$
28,482
$
14,575
$
9,158
$
(10,224)
$
13,509
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (1)
$
2.29
$
3.26
$
(1.83)
$
3.71
$
1.97
$
1.24
$
(1.38)
$
1.83
Weighted average diluted shares
7,674
7,674
7,674
7,674
7,384
7,384
7,384
7,384
(1) The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the segments, may differ from the consolidated total due to rounding.
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
PRODUCTS & SERVICES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Remington
Premier
INSPIRE
RED
OpenKey
Other (1)
Products & Services
REVENUE
Hotel management fees:
Base management fees
$
9,484
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
9,484
Incentive management fees
2,867
-
-
-
-
-
2,867
Other management fees
1,069
-
-
-
-
-
1,069
Design and construction fees
-
4,738
-
-
-
-
4,738
Audio visual
-
-
35,977
-
-
-
35,977
Other
-
-
-
7,684
413
3,975
12,072
Cost reimbursement revenue
77,379
2,347
39
9
-
-
79,774
Total revenues
90,799
7,085
36,016
7,693
413
3,975
145,981
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
4,779
540
2,896
660
628
233
9,736
Deferred compensation plans
-
-
-
19
-
-
19
Stock/unit-based compensation
40
15
19
4
-
-
78
Cost of audio visual revenues
-
-
23,279
-
-
-
23,279
Cost of design and construction revenues
-
2,206
-
-
-
-
2,206
Depreciation and amortization
3,123
2,974
472
214
2
317
7,102
General and administrative
1,118
960
2,241
1,278
654
278
6,529
Other
-
-
-
3,708
85
1,876
5,669
Reimbursed expenses
77,365
2,317
20
9
-
-
79,711
REIT stock/unit-based compensation
14
30
19
-
-
-
63
Total operating expenses
86,439
9,042
28,946
5,892
1,369
2,704
134,392
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
4,360
(1,957)
7,070
1,801
(956)
1,271
11,589
Other
(130)
-
(328)
(201)
4
(562)
(1,217)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
4,230
(1,957)
6,742
1,600
(952)
709
10,372
Income tax (expense) benefit
138
(907)
(2,377)
(531)
-
(216)
(3,893)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
4,368
(2,864)
4,365
1,069
(952)
493
6,479
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
228
70
298
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
4,368
$
(2,864)
$
4,365
$
1,069
$
(724)
$
563
$
6,777
Interest expense
-
-
276
181
-
630
1,087
Amortization of loan costs
-
-
35
16
-
-
51
Depreciation and amortization
3,123
2,974
1,685
495
1
102
8,380
Income tax expense (benefit)
(138)
907
2,377
531
-
216
3,893
EBITDA
7,353
1,017
8,738
2,292
(723)
1,511
20,188
Deferred compensation plans
-
-
-
19
-
-
19
Stock/unit-based compensation
40
15
19
4
-
-
78
Transaction costs
692
-
18
61
-
-
771
Loss on disposal of assets
-
-
10
-
-
-
10
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
-
-
-
9
-
-
9
Severance and executive recruiting costs
17
61
-
-
-
-
78
Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies
-
-
192
-
(7)
-
185
Other (gain) loss
167
30
7
-
-
-
204
Adjusted EBITDA
8,269
1,123
8,984
2,385
(730)
1,511
21,542
Interest expense
-
-
(276)
(181)
-
(630)
(1,087)
Non-cash interest from finance lease
-
-
-
-
-
185
185
Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit
(1,766)
(286)
(1,882)
(433)
-
(263)
(4,630)
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis
$
6,503
$
837
$
6,826
$
1,771
$
(730)
$
803
$
16,010
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (2)
$
0.83
$
0.11
$
0.87
$
0.23
$
(0.09)
$
0.10
$
2.05
Weighted average diluted shares
7,820
7,820
7,820
7,820
7,820
7,820
7,820
(1) Represents Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital and Marietta Leasehold L.P.
(2) The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Products & Services total due to rounding.
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
PRODUCTS & SERVICES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Remington
Premier
INSPIRE
RED
OpenKey
Other (1)
Products & Services
REVENUE
Hotel management fees:
Base management fees
$
5,308
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
5,308
Incentive management fees
1,207
-
-
-
-
-
1,207
Design and construction fees
-
1,867
-
-
-
-
1,867
Audio visual
-
-
9,451
-
-
-
9,451
Other
-
-
-
6,861
477
4,812
12,150
Cost reimbursement revenue
37,568
563
-
-
-
-
38,131
Total revenues
44,083
2,430
9,451
6,861
477
4,812
68,114
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
2,746
857
1,778
587
596
190
6,754
Stock/unit-based compensation
161
18
13
-
2
-
194
Cost of audio visual revenues
-
-
6,872
-
-
-
6,872
Cost of design and construction revenues
-
1,022
-
-
-
-
1,022
Depreciation and amortization
3,034
3,057
470
93
4
324
6,982
General and administrative
426
377
1,364
919
550
63
3,699
Other
-
-
-
3,293
166
1,315
4,774
Reimbursed expenses
37,516
516
-
-
-
-
38,032
REIT stock/unit-based compensation
52
47
-
-
-
-
99
Total operating expenses
43,935
5,894
10,497
4,892
1,318
1,892
68,428
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
148
(3,464)
(1,046)
1,969
(841)
2,920
(314)
Other
(260)
-
(211)
(319)
-
(564)
(1,354)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(112)
(3,464)
(1,257)
1,650
(841)
2,356
(1,668)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(400)
552
257
(534)
-
(588)
(713)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(512)
(2,912)
(1,000)
1,116
(841)
1,768
(2,381)
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
59
208
(33)
234
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
(512)
$
(2,912)
$
(1,000)
$
1,175
$
(633)
$
1,735
$
(2,147)
Interest expense
-
-
210
143
-
664
1,017
Amortization of loan costs
-
-
15
9
-
-
24
Depreciation and amortization
3,034
3,057
1,712
329
2
163
8,297
Income tax expense (benefit)
400
(552)
(257)
534
-
588
713
EBITDA
2,922
(407)
680
2,190
(631)
3,150
7,904
Stock/unit-based compensation
332
18
13
-
1
-
364
Transaction costs
154
-
-
194
-
-
348
Loss on disposal of assets
-
-
51
(3)
-
-
48
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
3
-
244
-
-
-
247
Severance and executive recruiting costs
16
-
-
-
1
-
17
Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies
-
-
116
-
8
-
124
Other (gain) loss
-
-
(136)
-
(1)
-
(137)
Adjusted EBITDA
3,427
(389)
968
2,381
(622)
3,150
8,915
Interest expense
-
-
(210)
(143)
-
(664)
(1,017)
Non-cash interest from finance lease
-
-
-
-
-
150
150
Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit
(1,075)
(277)
(3)
(271)
-
(702)
(2,328)
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis
$
2,352
$
(666)
$
755
$
1,967
$
(622)
$
1,934
$
5,720
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (2)
$
0.32
$
(0.09)
$
0.10
$
0.26
$
(0.08)
$
0.26
$
0.77
Weighted average diluted shares
7,430
7,430
7,430
7,430
7,430
7,430
7,430
(1) Represents Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital, Marietta Leasehold L.P.
(2) The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Products & Services total due to rounding.
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
PRODUCTS & SERVICES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Remington
Premier
INSPIRE
RED
OpenKey
Other (1)
Products & Services
REVENUE
Hotel management fees:
Base management fees
$
15,658
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
15,658
Incentive management fees
3,871
-
-
-
-
-
3,871
Other management fees
1,069
-
-
-
-
-
1,069
Design and construction fees
-
9,262
-
-
-
-
9,262
Audio visual
-
-
60,942
-
-
-
60,942
Other
181
-
-
13,729
791
8,795
23,496
Cost reimbursement revenue
140,527
4,049
96
9
4
2
144,687
Total revenues
161,306
13,311
61,038
13,738
795
8,797
258,985
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
8,267
990
5,353
1,336
1,313
427
17,686
Deferred compensation plans
-
-
-
36
-
-
36
Stock/unit-based compensation
100
32
37
8
-
-
177
Cost of audio visual revenues
-
-
41,158
-
-
-
41,158
Cost of design and construction revenues
-
4,116
-
-
-
-
4,116
Depreciation and amortization
5,819
5,936
940
326
6
642
13,669
General and administrative
1,878
1,578
4,258
2,379
1,202
440
11,735
Other
-
-
-
6,979
147
3,274
10,400
Reimbursed expenses
140,475
3,987
58
9
4
2
144,535
REIT stock/unit-based compensation
52
62
38
-
-
-
152
Total operating expenses
156,591
16,701
51,842
11,073
2,672
4,785
243,664
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
4,715
(3,390)
9,196
2,665
(1,877)
4,012
15,321
Other
36
-
(589)
(413)
4
(986)
(1,948)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
4,751
(3,390)
8,607
2,252
(1,873)
3,026
13,373
Income tax (expense) benefit
5
(566)
(3,371)
(872)
-
(772)
(5,576)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
4,756
(3,956)
5,236
1,380
(1,873)
2,254
7,797
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
454
104
558
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
4,756
$
(3,956)
$
5,236
$
1,380
$
(1,419)
$
2,358
$
8,355
Interest expense
-
-
516
340
-
1,260
2,116
Amortization of loan costs
-
-
70
32
-
-
102
Depreciation and amortization
5,819
5,936
3,364
893
4
188
16,204
Income tax expense (benefit)
(5)
566
3,371
872
-
772
5,576
EBITDA
10,570
2,546
12,557
3,517
(1,415)
4,578
32,353
Deferred compensation plans
-
-
-
36
-
-
36
Stock/unit-based compensation
181
32
37
8
-
-
258
Transaction costs
942
-
44
109
-
-
1,095
Loss on disposal of assets
-
-
10
-
48
-
58
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
5
-
(98)
9
-
-
(84)
Severance and executive recruiting costs
34
77
19
-
1
-
131
Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies
-
-
337
-
-
-
337
Other (gain) loss
(13)
57
(2)
-
-
-
42
Adjusted EBITDA
11,719
2,712
12,904
3,679
(1,366)
4,578
34,226
Interest expense
-
-
(516)
(340)
-
(1,260)
(2,116)
Non-cash interest from finance lease
-
-
-
-
-
327
327
Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit
(2,443)
(667)
(2,827)
(687)
-
(821)
(7,445)
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis
$
9,276
$
2,045
$
9,561
$
2,652
$
(1,366)
$
2,824
$
24,992
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (2)
$
1.21
$
0.27
$
1.25
$
0.35
$
(0.18)
$
0.37
$
3.26
Weighted average diluted shares
7,674
7,674
7,674
7,674
7,674
7,674
7,674
(1) Represents Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital and Marietta Leasehold L.P.
(2) The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Products & Services total due to rounding.
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
PRODUCTS & SERVICES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Remington
Premier
INSPIRE
RED
OpenKey
Other (1)
Products & Services
REVENUE
Hotel management fees:
Base management fees
$
9,165
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
9,165
Incentive management fees
1,822
-
-
-
-
-
1,822
Design and construction fees
-
3,409
-
-
-
-
3,409
Audio visual
-
-
13,062
-
-
-
13,062
Other
20
-
-
11,422
931
10,389
22,762
Cost reimbursement revenue
63,885
965
-
-
-
-
64,850
Total revenues
74,892
4,374
13,062
11,422
931
10,389
115,070
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
5,437
1,455
3,022
1,047
1,194
374
12,529
Stock/unit-based compensation
291
33
28
1
5
-
358
Cost of audio visual revenues
-
-
11,258
-
-
-
11,258
Cost of design and construction revenues
-
1,780
-
-
-
-
1,780
Depreciation and amortization
6,068
6,113
937
185
8
649
13,960
General and administrative
894
685
2,515
1,667
1,062
81
6,904
Other
-
-
22
5,630
300
2,081
8,033
Reimbursed expenses
63,752
884
-
-
-
-
64,636
REIT stock/unit-based compensation
133
81
-
-
-
-
214
Total operating expenses
76,575
11,031
17,782
8,530
2,569
3,185
119,672
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(1,683)
(6,657)
(4,720)
2,892
(1,638)
7,204
(4,602)
Other
(393)
-
(564)
(475)
(1)
(1,292)
(2,725)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(2,076)
(6,657)
(5,284)
2,417
(1,639)
5,912
(7,327)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(663)
1,320
1,077
(794)
-
(1,415)
(475)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(2,739)
(5,337)
(4,207)
1,623
(1,639)
4,497
(7,802)
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
(38)
411
(44)
329
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
152
-
152
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
(2,739)
$
(5,337)
$
(4,207)
$
1,585
$
(1,076)
$
4,453
$
(7,321)
Interest expense
-
-
413
294
-
1,284
1,991
Amortization of loan costs
-
-
44
17
-
-
61
Depreciation and amortization
6,068
6,113
3,438
633
4
354
16,610
Income tax expense (benefit)
663
(1,320)
(1,077)
794
-
1,415
475
EBITDA
3,992
(544)
(1,389)
3,323
(1,072)
7,506
11,816
Stock/unit-based compensation
650
33
28
-
3
-
714
Change in contingent consideration fair value
-
-
22
-
-
-
22
Transaction costs
159
-
-
213
-
-
372
Loss on disposal of assets
-
-
573
(26)
-
-
547
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
25
-
270
-
-
-
295
Severance and executive recruiting costs
61
-
-
-
26
-
87
Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies
-
-
227
-
15
-
242
Other (gain) loss
-
-
(109)
-
(1)
-
(110)
Adjusted EBITDA
4,887
(511)
(378)
3,510
(1,029)
7,506
13,985
Interest expense
-
-
(413)
(294)
-
(1,284)
(1,991)
Non-cash interest from finance lease
-
-
-
-
-
301
301
Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit
(590)
(277)
(140)
(371)
-
(1,759)
(3,137)
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis
$
4,297
$
(788)
$
(931)
$
2,845
$
(1,029)
$
4,764
$
9,158
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (2)
$
0.58
$
(0.11)
$
(0.13)
$
0.39
$
(0.14)
$
0.65
$
1.24
Weighted average diluted shares
7,384
7,384
7,384
7,384
7,384
7,384
7,384
(1) Represents Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital and Marietta Leasehold L.P.
(2) The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Products & Services total due to rounding.
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(unaudited, in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
June 30, 2022
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
TTM
Net income (loss)
$
5,325
$
679
$
3,956
$
(356)
$
9,604
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests
298
260
169
180
907
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
(141)
9
7
13
(112)
Net income (loss) attributable to the company
5,482
948
4,132
(163)
10,399
Interest expense
2,537
1,279
1,303
1,324
6,443
Amortization of loan costs
232
73
113
78
496
Depreciation and amortization
9,297
8,882
9,263
9,298
36,740
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,076
1,278
1,388
98
6,840
Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders redeemable noncontrolling interests
141
(9)
(7)
(13)
112
EBITDA
21,765
12,451
16,192
10,622
61,030
Deferred compensation plans
(600)
111
481
(1,611)
(1,619)
Stock/unit-based compensation
920
831
897
860
3,508
Transaction costs
1,339
529
1,187
745
3,800
Loss on disposal of assets
10
754
272
157
1,193
Reimbursed software costs, net
(94)
(143)
(187)
(113)
(537)
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
625
47
168
800
1,640
Severance and executive recruiting costs
368
360
285
340
1,353
Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies