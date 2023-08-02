ASHFORD REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

DALLAS, August 2, 2023 - Ashford Inc., an alternative asset management company with a portfolio of strategic operating businesses (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company"), today reported the following results and performance measures for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, with the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

•High-growth, fee-based business model

•Diversified platform of multiple fee generators

•Three paths to growth:

◦Increase assets under management (AUM);

◦Growth of third-party business; and

◦Acquisition or incubation of additional businesses

•Highly-aligned management team with superior long-term track record

•Leader in asset and investment management for the real estate & hospitality sectors





SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

•Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $(7.5) million, or $(2.56) per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $12.7 million, or $1.57 per diluted share.

•Total revenue, excluding cost reimbursement revenue, for the quarter was $87.8 million, reflecting a 12.3% growth rate over the prior year quarter.

•TotalAdvisory Fee revenue from Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. ("Braemar") (NYSE: BHR) in the second quarter increased 15.1% over the prior year quarter.

•Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $17.8 million.

•At the end of the second quarter, the Company had approximately $7.9 billion of gross assets under management.

•As of June 30, 2023, the Company had corporate cash of approximately $21.9million.





ASHFORD SECURITIES UPDATE

Ashford Securities is a dedicated capital raising platform created to fund investment opportunities sponsored and asset-managed by Ashford. Ashford Securities recently completed the offering of a non-traded preferred equity security for Braemar placing approximately $460 million. Ashford Securities currently has two offerings in the market: (1) a non-traded preferred equity security for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. ("Ashford Trust") (NYSE: AHT) and (2) a growth oriented private offering targeting investments in all types of commercial real estate in the state of Texas.







Ashford Trust has issued $50.6 million of its Series J and Series K Redeemable Preferred Stock through Ashford Securities since the offering commenced, including $27.7 million during the quarter. In connection with the Ashford Trust offering of Series J & K Redeemable Preferred Stock, Ashford Securities has assembled a syndicate of 35 broker-dealers and RIA firms.

During the quarter, Ashford Securities passed $500 million in cumulative gross capital raised, including $42.1 million from institutions, in less than two years of serving investors via the independent broker-dealer and RIA distribution channels.

Long term, the Company believes there is a substantial opportunity to grow its assets under management by offering differentiated alternative investment products through Ashford Securities to help investors further diversify their portfolios.

REMINGTON UPDATE

Remington's high-margin, low-capex Hotel Management business continues to benefit from the recovery in the lodging industry and has experienced significant growth in its third-party business. In the second quarter, Remington generated hotel management fee revenue of $14.9 million, Net Income Attributable to the Company of $2.8 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million.

Remington continues to focus on growing its mix of third-party managed hotels, which currently account for approximately 39% of Remington's managed hotels. At the end of the second quarter, Remington managed 120 properties that were open and operating - 47 under third-party management agreements and 73 for Ashford Trust and Braemar - located in 26 states and Washington, D.C. across 25 brands, including 15 independent and boutique properties.

INSPIRE UPDATE

INSPIRE is an event technology company that provides an integrated suite of audio-visual services, including show and event services, hospitality services, and creative services, making it a leading single-source solution for its clients' meeting and event needs. INSPIRE has seen its hospitality business rebound very strongly over the past three quarters as both corporate and social groups have been eager to gather. It has seen a similar recovery in its show services segment. In the second quarter, INSPIRE had audio visual revenue of $41.3 million, Net Income Attributable to the Company of $1.3 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million. Second quarter revenue growth was 15% over the prior year quarter.

PREMIER UPDATE

Premier provides comprehensive and cost-effective architecture, design, development, and project management services. It also provides project oversight, coordination, planning, and execution of renovation, capital expenditure and ground-up development projects. Premier is responsible for managing and implementing substantially all capital improvements at Ashford Trust and Braemar hotels. Additionally, it has extensive experience working with major hotel brands in renovating, converting, developing and repositioning hotels. Similar to Remington, Premier has also made a concerted effort to grow its third-party business, and through the end of the second quarter, Premier had signed 76 third-party engagements, totaling $20.4 million in expected fees. In the second quarter, Premier generated $7.6 million of design and construction fee revenue, Net Loss Attributable to the Company of $(0.5) million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million.







RED HOSPITALITY & LEISURE UPDATE

RED Hospitality is a leading provider of watersports activities and other travel and transportation services in the U.S. Virgin Islands ("USVI"), Puerto Rico, Florida and Turks & Caicos. RED Hospitality has continued to benefit from the resurgence in leisure travel and the desire of consumers for unique and memorable experiences. RED Hospitality has several opportunities for expansion into additional Ashford-advised and third-party hotels in the USVI, elsewhere in the Caribbean, and in U.S. coastal markets. During the second quarter, RED Hospitality generated $9.8 million of revenue, Net Income Attributable to the Company of $0.7 million, and $2.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA.





As previously announced, during the first quarter 2023, RED Hospitality acquired privately-held Alii Nui and Maui Dive Shop, Maui's premier luxury catamaran and diving operation. RED intends to expand the Alii Nui fleet in 2023 with an additional vessel, and the acquisition follows RED's proven track record of successfully acquiring and expanding high-quality providers in niche, high-barrier, luxury markets. The transaction also expanded RED's geographic footprint into the premier Maui market and geographically diversifies its revenue stream. By establishing a foothold in this coveted market, RED is well-positioned to continue to grow its business in Hawaii.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter totaled $(7.5) million, or $(2.56) per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $12.7 million, or $1.57 per diluted share.

For the quarter ended June 20, 2023, base advisory fee revenue was $11.9 million. The base advisory fee revenue in the second quarter was comprised of $8.3 million from Ashford Trust and $3.7 million from Braemar.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $17.8 million.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At the end of the second quarter, the Company had approximately $7.9 billion of gross assets under management from its advised platforms. The Company had corporate cash of $21.9 million and 8.0 million fully diluted shares. The Company's fully diluted shares include 4.2 million common shares associated with its Series D convertible preferred stock. The Company had $122.4 million of loans as of June 30, 2023.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR ADVISED PLATFORMS

ASHFORD TRUST HIGHLIGHTS

•Reported Adjusted EBITDAre of $104.0 million for the second quarter.

•Second quarter Comparable RevPAR increased 6.7% over the prior year quarter.

•To date, Ashford Trust has issued approximately $50.6 million of its non-traded preferred stock.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS HIGHLIGHTS

•Reported Adjusted EBITDAre of $46.3 million for the second quarter.

•Second quarter Comparable RevPAR was $309.

•Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Braemar completed a $200 million corporate financing consisting of a $150 million term loan and a $50 million credit facility.











"The lodging industry is stabilizing as corporate and group business continues to grow and the leisure segment modestly softens after the 2022 surge," commented Monty J. Bennett, Ashford's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We're also very pleased to report that Ashford Securities has reached a milestone of $500 million of cumulative capital raised, and we are excited about the future prospects for Ashford Securities to help us grow our assets under management."

Mr. Bennett concluded, "Moving forward, we will continue to focus on growing our third-party business for our portfolio companies and growing our assets under management at our advised platforms."





Included in this press release are certain supplemental measures of performance, which are not measures of operating performance under GAAP, to assist investors in evaluating the Company's historical or future financial performance. These supplemental measures include adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted Net Income. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income provide investors and management with a meaningful indicator of operating performance. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, among other measures, to evaluate profitability. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. We calculate Adjusted Net Income by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. Our methodology for calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income may differ from the methodologies used by other comparable companies, when calculating the same or similar supplemental financial measures and may not be comparable with these companies. Neither Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted Net Income represents cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to (a) GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of our financial performance or (b) GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity nor are such measures indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs. The Company urges investors to carefully review the U.S. GAAP financial information as shown in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, as amended and our Current Reports on Form 8-K.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Securities will be offered only by means of a registration statement and prospectus which can be found at www.sec.gov.

* * * * *







Ashford is an alternative asset management company with a portfolio of strategic operating businesses that provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Inc.'s control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: our ability to maintain compliance with NYSE American LLC continued listing standards; our ability to regain Form S-3 eligibility; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.













ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,505 $ 44,390 Restricted cash 36,108 37,058 Restricted investment 224 303 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,180 and $175, respectively 22,880 17,615 Due from affiliates 220 463 Due from Ashford Trust 7,412 - Due from Braemar 2,058 11,828 Inventories 2,503 2,143 Prepaid expenses and other 15,126 11,226 Total current assets 119,036 125,026 Investments in unconsolidated entities 3,369 4,217 Property and equipment, net 52,438 41,791 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,054 23,844 Goodwill 59,446 58,675 Intangible assets, net 222,274 226,544 Other assets, net 1,094 2,259 Total assets $ 478,711 $ 482,356 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 38,320 $ 56,079 Dividends payable 27,964 27,285 Due to affiliates 33 15 Due to Ashford Trust - 1,197 Deferred income 881 444 Notes payable, net 3,690 5,195 Finance lease liabilities 403 1,456 Operating lease liabilities 3,829 3,868 Claims liabilities and other 32,317 25,630 Total current liabilities 107,437 121,169 Deferred income 8,138 7,356 Deferred tax liability, net 26,562 27,873 Deferred compensation plan 2,060 2,849 Notes payable, net 114,485 89,680 Finance lease liabilities 2,957 1,962 Operating lease liabilities 19,323 20,082 Other liabilities 4,373 3,237 Total liabilities 285,335 274,208 MEZZANINE EQUITY Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 19,120,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 478,000 478,000 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,726 1,614 EQUITY (DEFICIT) Common stock, 100,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 3,317,321 and 3,181,585 shares issued and 3,214,457 and 3,110,044 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 299,039 297,715 Accumulated deficit (583,673) (568,482) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (59) 78 Treasury stock, at cost, 102,864 and 71,541 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (1,324) (947) Total equity (deficit) of the Company (286,014) (271,633) Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities (336) 167 Total equity (deficit) (286,350) (271,466) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity (deficit) $ 478,711 $ 482,356 (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

6





ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUE Advisory services fees: Base advisory fees $ 11,917 $ 11,839 $ 24,025 $ 23,513 Incentive advisory fees 67 - 134 - Other advisory revenue 130 130 258 258 Hotel management fees: Base management fees 10,388 9,484 19,398 15,658 Incentive management fees 2,059 2,867 3,041 3,871 Other management fees 2,431 1,069 4,626 1,069 Design and construction fees 7,605 4,738 14,534 9,262 Audio visual 41,349 35,977 81,706 60,942 Other 11,808 12,072 20,882 23,511 Cost reimbursement revenue 104,956 89,277 209,228 163,328 Total revenues 192,710 167,453 377,832 301,412 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 22,155 16,086 44,459 32,232 Stock/unit-based compensation 991 920 1,480 1,670 Cost of revenues for design and construction 3,589 2,206 6,455 4,116 Cost of revenues for audio visual 29,993 23,279 57,821 41,158 Depreciation and amortization 6,990 8,019 13,990 15,644 General and administrative 11,830 9,770 21,522 17,082 Other 5,684 5,669 11,786 11,136 Reimbursed expenses 104,956 89,181 209,154 163,089 Total operating expenses 186,188 155,130 366,667 286,127 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 6,522 12,323 11,165 15,285 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities (388) 67 (847) 257 Interest expense (3,422) (2,536) (6,259) (3,815) Amortization of loan costs (265) (232) (506) (305) Interest income 440 38 717 119 Realized gain (loss) on investments - - (80) (71) Other income (expense) (159) (259) 334 (112) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,728 9,401 4,524 11,358 Income tax (expense) benefit (1,227) (4,076) (1,847) (5,354) NET INCOME (LOSS) 1,501 5,325 2,677 6,004 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests 214 298 502 558 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (133) (141) (288) (132) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY 1,582 5,482 2,891 6,430 Preferred dividends, declared and undeclared (9,044) (9,020) (18,078) (18,393) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (7,462) $ (3,538) $ (15,187) $ (11,963) INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED Basic: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (2.41) $ (1.21) $ (5.00) $ (4.11) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 3,092 2,913 3,039 2,908 Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (2.56) $ (1.34) $ (5.10) $ (4.15) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 3,334 3,109 3,137 3,006





7





ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 1,501 $ 5,325 $ 2,677 $ 6,004 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests 214 298 502 558 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (133) (141) (288) (132) Net income (loss) attributable to the company 1,582 5,482 2,891 6,430 Interest expense 3,422 2,537 6,257 3,816 Amortization of loan costs 264 232 505 305 Depreciation and amortization 8,692 9,297 17,224 18,179 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,227 4,076 1,847 5,354 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders redeemable noncontrolling interests 133 141 288 132 EBITDA 15,320 21,765 29,012 34,216 Deferred compensation plans (570) (600) (790) (489) Stock/unit-based compensation 992 920 1,479 1,751 Change in contingent consideration fair value (480) - 300 - Transaction costs 419 1,308 622 1,837 Loss on disposal of assets 2 10 1,019 764 Reimbursed software costs, net - (94) (74) (237) Legal, advisory and settlement costs 635 751 926 863 Severance and executive recruiting costs 1,133 368 2,276 728 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies 305 199 545 351 Other (gain) loss 72 291 125 129 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,828 $ 24,918 $ 35,440 $ 39,913





8





ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 1,501 $ 5,325 $ 2,677 $ 6,004 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests 214 298 502 558 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (133) (141) (288) (132) Preferred dividends, declared and undeclared (9,044) (9,020) (18,078) (18,393) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (7,462) (3,538) (15,187) (11,963) Amortization of loan costs 264 232 505 305 Depreciation and amortization 8,692 9,297 17,224 18,179 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders redeemable noncontrolling interests 133 141 288 132 Preferred dividends, declared and undeclared 9,044 9,020 18,078 18,393 Deferred compensation plans (570) (600) (790) (489) Stock/unit-based compensation 992 920 1,479 1,751 Change in contingent consideration fair value (480) - 300 - Transaction costs 419 1,308 622 1,837 Loss on disposal of assets 2 10 1,019 764 Non-cash interest from finance lease - 185 - 327 Reimbursed software costs, net - (94) (74) (237) Legal, advisory and settlement costs 635 751 926 863 Severance and executive recruiting costs 1,133 368 2,276 728 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies 305 199 545 351 Other (gain) loss 72 291 125 129 GAAP income tax expense (benefit) 1,227 4,076 1,847 5,354 Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1) (1,750) (5,152) (3,157) (7,768) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis $ 12,656 $ 17,414 $ 26,026 $ 28,656 Adjusted net income per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis $ 1.57 $ 2.23 $ 3.24 $ 3.73 Weighted average diluted shares 8,043 7,820 8,021 7,674 Components of weighted average diluted shares Common shares 3,092 2,913 3,039 2,908 Series D convertible preferred stock 4,229 4,218 4,228 4,216 Deferred compensation plan 212 203 210 202 Acquisition related shares 403 331 428 217 Restricted shares and units 107 155 116 131 Weighted average diluted shares 8,043 7,820 8,021 7,674 Reconciliation of income tax expense (benefit) to adjusted income tax (expense) benefit GAAP income tax (expense) benefit $ (1,227) $ (4,076) $ (1,847) $ (5,354) Less deferred income tax (expense) benefit 523 1,076 1,310 2,414 Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1) $ (1,750) $ (5,152) $ (3,157) $ (7,768) (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

(1) Income tax expense (benefit) is adjusted to exclude the effects of deferred income tax expense (benefit) because current income tax expense (benefit) (i) provides a more accurate period-over-period comparison of the ongoing operating performance of our advisory and products and services businesses, and (ii) provides more useful information to investors regarding our economic performance. See Note 18 to our consolidated financial statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

9



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 REIT Advisory Products & Services Corporate/ Other Ashford Inc. Consolidated REIT Advisory Products & Services Corporate/ Other Ashford Inc. Consolidated REVENUE Advisory services fees: Base advisory fees - Trust $ 8,250 $ - $ - $ 8,250 $ 8,612 $ - $ - $ 8,612 Base advisory fees - Braemar 3,667 - - 3,667 3,227 - - 3,227 Incentive advisory fees - Braemar 67 - - 67 - - - - Other advisory revenue - Braemar 130 - - 130 130 - - 130 Hotel management fees: Base management fees - 10,388 - 10,388 - 9,484 - 9,484 Incentive management fees - 2,059 - 2,059 - 2,867 - 2,867 Other management fees - 2,431 - 2,431 - 1,069 - 1,069 Design and construction fees - 7,605 - 7,605 - 4,738 - 4,738 Audio visual - 41,349 - 41,349 - 35,977 - 35,977 Other 53 11,755 - 11,808 - 12,072 - 12,072 Cost reimbursement revenue 8,130 94,173 2,653 104,956 7,252 79,774 2,251 89,277 Total revenues 20,297 169,760 2,653 192,710 19,221 145,981 2,251 167,453 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits - 13,291 9,434 22,725 - 9,736 6,950 16,686 Deferred compensation plans - 10 (580) (570) - 19 (619) (600) Stock/unit-based compensation - 38 953 991 - 78 842 920 Cost of audio visual revenues - 29,993 - 29,993 - 23,279 - 23,279 Cost of design and construction revenues - 3,589 - 3,589 - 2,206 - 2,206 Depreciation and amortization 369 6,593 28 6,990 852 7,102 65 8,019 General and administrative - 8,687 3,143 11,830 - 6,529 3,241 9,770 Other - 5,684 - 5,684 - 5,669 - 5,669 Reimbursed expenses 4,670 94,130 2,653 101,453 3,070 79,711 2,251 85,032 REIT stock/unit-based compensation 3,460 43 - 3,503 4,086 63 - 4,149 Total operating expenses 8,499 162,058 15,631 186,188 8,008 134,392 12,730 155,130 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 11,798 7,702 (12,978) 6,522 11,213 11,589 (10,479) 12,323 Other - (1,358) (2,436) (3,794) - (1,217) (1,705) (2,922) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 11,798 6,344 (15,414) 2,728 11,213 10,372 (12,184) 9,401 Income tax (expense) benefit (2,902) (2,267) 3,942 (1,227) (2,896) (3,893) 2,713 (4,076) NET INCOME (LOSS) 8,896 4,077 (11,472) 1,501 8,317 6,479 (9,471) 5,325 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests - 214 - 214 - 298 - 298 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - - (133) (133) - - (141) (141) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY 8,896 4,291 (11,605) 1,582 8,317 6,777 (9,612) 5,482 Preferred dividends, declared and undeclared - - (9,044) (9,044) - - (9,020) (9,020) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 8,896 $ 4,291 $ (20,649) $ (7,462) $ 8,317 $ 6,777 $ (18,632) $ (3,538) (Continued)

10



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) (continued)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 REIT Advisory Products & Services Corporate/ Other Ashford Inc. Consolidated REIT Advisory Products & Services Corporate/ Other Ashford Inc. Consolidated NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 8,896 $ 4,291 $ (20,649) $ (7,462) $ 8,317 $ 6,777 $ (18,632) $ (3,538) Preferred dividends, declared and undeclared - - 9,044 9,044 - - 9,020 9,020 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY 8,896 4,291 (11,605) 1,582 8,317 6,777 (9,612) 5,482 Interest expense - 798 2,624 3,422 - 1,087 1,450 2,537 Amortization of loan costs - 52 212 264 - 51 181 232 Depreciation and amortization 369 8,295 28 8,692 852 8,380 65 9,297 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,902 2,267 (3,942) 1,227 2,896 3,893 (2,713) 4,076 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders redeemable noncontrolling interests - - 133 133 - - 141 141 EBITDA 12,167 15,703 (12,550) 15,320 12,065 20,188 (10,488) 21,765 Deferred compensation plans - 10 (580) (570) - 19 (619) (600) Stock/unit-based compensation - 39 953 992 - 78 842 920 Change in contingent consideration fair value - (480) - (480) - - - - Transaction costs - 261 158 419 - 771 537 1,308 Loss on disposal of assets - 2 - 2 - 10 - 10 Reimbursed software costs, net - - - - (94) - - (94) Legal, advisory and settlement costs - 372 263 635 - 9 742 751 Severance and executive recruiting costs - 92 1,041 1,133 - 78 290 368 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies - 305 - 305 - 199 - 199 Other (gain) loss - 58 14 72 - 204 87 291 Adjusted EBITDA 12,167 16,362 (10,701) 17,828 11,971 21,556 (8,609) 24,918 Interest expense - (798) (2,624) (3,422) - (1,087) (1,450) (2,537) Non-cash interest from finance lease - - - - - 185 - 185 Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (2,611) (3,644) 4,505 (1,750) (3,247) (4,630) 2,725 (5,152) Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis $ 9,556 $ 11,920 $ (8,820) $ 12,656 $ 8,724 $ 16,024 $ (7,334) $ 17,414 INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - DILUTED Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to common stockholders (1) $ 2.67 $ 1.14 $ (6.37) $ (2.56) $ 2.68 $ 2.18 $ (6.19) $ (1.34) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 3,334 3,334 3,334 3,334 3,109 3,109 3,109 3,109 ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - DILUTED Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (1) $ 1.19 $ 1.48 $ (1.10) $ 1.57 $ 1.12 $ 2.05 $ (0.94) $ 2.23 Weighted average diluted shares 8,043 8,043 8,043 8,043 7,820 7,820 7,820 7,820

(1) The sum of net income (loss) per diluted share and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the segments, may differ from the consolidated total due to rounding.

11



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 REIT Advisory Products & Services Corporate/ Other Ashford Inc. Consolidated REIT Advisory Products & Services Corporate/ Other Ashford Inc. Consolidated REVENUE Advisory services fees: Base advisory fees - Trust $ 16,718 $ - $ - $ 16,718 $ 17,347 $ - $ - $ 17,347 Base advisory fees - Braemar 7,307 - - 7,307 6,166 - - 6,166 Incentive advisory fees - Braemar 134 - - 134 - - - - Other advisory revenue - Braemar 258 - - 258 258 - - 258 Hotel management fees: Base management fees - 19,398 - 19,398 - 15,658 - 15,658 Incentive management fees - 3,041 - 3,041 - 3,871 - 3,871 Other management fees - 4,626 - 4,626 - 1,069 - 1,069 Design and construction fees - 14,534 - 14,534 - 9,262 - 9,262 Audio visual - 81,706 - 81,706 - 60,942 - 60,942 Other 180 20,702 - 20,882 15 23,496 - 23,511 Cost reimbursement revenue 16,581 186,367 6,280 209,228 14,828 144,687 3,813 163,328 Total revenues 41,178 330,374 6,280 377,832 38,614 258,985 3,813 301,412 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits - 26,180 19,069 45,249 - 17,686 15,035 32,721 Deferred compensation plans - 23 (813) (790) - 36 (525) (489) Stock/unit-based compensation - 108 1,372 1,480 - 177 1,493 1,670 Cost of audio visual revenues - 57,821 - 57,821 - 41,158 - 41,158 Cost of design and construction revenues - 6,455 - 6,455 - 4,116 - 4,116 Depreciation and amortization 885 13,005 100 13,990 1,705 13,669 270 15,644 General and administrative - 16,588 4,934 21,522 - 11,735 5,347 17,082 Other 1,032 10,754 - 11,786 706 10,400 30 11,136 Reimbursed expenses 9,470 186,266 6,280 202,016 6,263 144,535 3,813 154,611 REIT stock/unit-based compensation 7,037 101 - 7,138 8,326 152 - 8,478 Total operating expenses 18,424 317,301 30,942 366,667 17,000 243,664 25,463 286,127 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 22,754 13,073 (24,662) 11,165 21,614 15,321 (21,650) 15,285 Other - (1,976) (4,665) (6,641) - (1,948) (1,979) (3,927) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 22,754 11,097 (29,327) 4,524 21,614 13,373 (23,629) 11,358 Income tax (expense) benefit (5,464) (5,111) 8,728 (1,847) (5,347) (5,576) 5,569 (5,354) NET INCOME (LOSS) 17,290 5,986 (20,599) 2,677 16,267 7,797 (18,060) 6,004 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests - 502 - 502 - 558 - 558 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - - (288) (288) - - (132) (132) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY 17,290 6,488 (20,887) 2,891 16,267 8,355 (18,192) 6,430 Preferred dividends, declared and undeclared - - (18,078) (18,078) - - (18,393) (18,393) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 17,290 $ 6,488 $ (38,965) $ (15,187) $ 16,267 $ 8,355 $ (36,585) $ (11,963) (Continued)

12



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) (continued)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 REIT Advisory Products & Services Corporate/ Other Ashford Inc. Consolidated REIT Advisory Products & Services Corporate/ Other Ashford Inc. Consolidated NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 17,290 $ 6,488 $ (38,965) $ (15,187) $ 16,267 $ 8,355 $ (36,585) $ (11,963) Preferred dividends, declared and undeclared - - 18,078 18,078 - - 18,393 18,393 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY 17,290 6,488 (20,887) 2,891 16,267 8,355 (18,192) 6,430 Interest expense - 1,373 4,884 6,257 - 2,116 1,700 3,816 Amortization of loan costs - 98 407 505 - 102 203 305 Depreciation and amortization 885 16,239 100 17,224 1,705 16,204 270 18,179 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,464 5,111 (8,728) 1,847 5,347 5,576 (5,569) 5,354 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders redeemable noncontrolling interests - - 288 288 - - 132 132 EBITDA 23,639 29,309 (23,936) 29,012 23,319 32,353 (21,456) 34,216 Deferred compensation plans - 23 (813) (790) - 36 (525) (489) Stock/unit-based compensation - 107 1,372 1,479 - 258 1,493 1,751 Change in contingent consideration fair value - 300 - 300 - - - - Transaction costs - 365 257 622 - 1,095 742 1,837 Loss on disposal of assets 1,032 (13) - 1,019 706 58 - 764 Reimbursed software costs, net (74) - - (74) (237) - - (237) Legal, advisory and settlement costs - 599 327 926 - (84) 947 863 Severance and executive recruiting costs - 245 2,031 2,276 - 131 597 728 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies - 545 - 545 - 351 - 351 Other (gain) loss - 96 29 125 - 42 87 129 Adjusted EBITDA 24,597 31,576 (20,733) 35,440 23,788 34,240 (18,115) 39,913 Interest expense - (1,373) (4,884) (6,257) - (2,116) (1,700) (3,816) Non-cash interest from finance lease - - - - - 327 - 327 Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (5,454) (5,376) 7,673 (3,157) (6,230) (7,445) 5,907 (7,768) Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis $ 19,143 $ 24,827 $ (17,944) $ 26,026 $ 17,558 $ 25,006 $ (13,908) $ 28,656 INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - DILUTED Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to common stockholders (1) $ 5.51 $ 2.07 $ (12.68) $ (5.10) $ 5.41 $ 2.78 $ (12.34) $ (4.15) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 3,137 3,137 3,137 3,137 3,006 3,006 3,006 3,006 ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - DILUTED Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (1) $ 2.39 $ 3.10 $ (2.24) $ 3.24 $ 2.29 $ 3.26 $ (1.81) $ 3.73 Weighted average diluted shares 8,021 8,021 8,021 8,021 7,674 7,674 7,674 7,674

(1) The sum of net income (loss) per diluted share and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the segments, may differ from the consolidated total due to rounding.

13





ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Remington Premier INSPIRE RED OpenKey Other (1) Products & Services REVENUE Hotel management fees: Base management fees $ 10,388 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 10,388 Incentive management fees 2,059 - - - - - 2,059 Other management fees 2,431 - - - - - 2,431 Design and construction fees - 7,605 - - - - 7,605 Audio visual - - 41,349 - - - 41,349 Other 3 - - 9,794 422 1,536 11,755 Cost reimbursement revenue 91,297 2,799 54 23 - - 94,173 Total revenues 106,178 10,404 41,403 9,817 422 1,536 169,760 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 6,166 623 4,610 947 743 202 13,291 Deferred compensation plans - - - 10 - - 10 Stock/unit-based compensation 4 20 8 6 - - 38 Cost of audio visual revenues - - 29,993 - - - 29,993 Cost of design and construction revenues - 3,589 - - - - 3,589 Depreciation and amortization 2,959 2,878 467 286 3 - 6,593 General and administrative 1,782 1,084 3,155 2,019 566 81 8,687 Other 247 - - 5,207 62 168 5,684 Reimbursed expenses 91,292 2,775 40 23 - - 94,130 REIT stock/unit-based compensation 5 24 14 - - - 43 Total operating expenses 102,455 10,993 38,287 8,498 1,374 451 162,058 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 3,723 (589) 3,116 1,319 (952) 1,085 7,702 Other 27 - (509) (433) (66) (377) (1,358) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,750 (589) 2,607 886 (1,018) 708 6,344 Income tax (expense) benefit (921) 123 (1,291) (234) - 56 (2,267) NET INCOME (LOSS) 2,829 (466) 1,316 652 (1,018) 764 4,077 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - 234 (20) 214 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 2,829 $ (466) $ 1,316 $ 652 $ (784) $ 744 $ 4,291 Interest expense - - 376 417 3 2 798 Amortization of loan costs - - 42 10 - - 52 Depreciation and amortization 2,959 2,878 1,672 780 3 3 8,295 Income tax expense (benefit) 921 (123) 1,291 234 - (56) 2,267 EBITDA 6,709 2,289 4,697 2,093 (778) 693 15,703 Deferred compensation plans - - - 10 - - 10 Stock/unit-based compensation 5 20 8 6 - - 39 Change in contingent consideration fair value (480) - - - - - (480) Transaction costs (1) - - 215 47 - 261 Loss on disposal of assets - - 2 - - - 2 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 372 - - - - - 372 Severance and executive recruiting costs 92 - - - - - 92 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies - - 294 - 11 - 305 Other (gain) loss (13) - 71 - - - 58 Adjusted EBITDA 6,684 2,309 5,072 2,324 (720) 693 16,362 Interest expense - - (376) (417) (3) (2) (798) Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (2,114) (1,069) (327) 43 - (177) (3,644) Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis $ 4,570 $ 1,240 $ 4,369 $ 1,950 $ (723) $ 514 $ 11,920 INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - DILUTED Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to common stockholders (2) $ 0.70 $ (0.14) $ 0.39 $ 0.20 $ (0.24) $ 0.22 $ 1.14 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 3,334 3,334 3,334 3,334 3,334 3,334 3,334 ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - DILUTED Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (2) $ 0.57 $ 0.15 $ 0.54 $ 0.24 $ (0.09) $ 0.06 $ 1.48 Weighted average diluted shares 8,043 8,043 8,043 8,043 8,043 8,043 8,043

(1) Represents Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital and Marietta Leasehold L.P.

(2) The sum of net income (loss) per diluted share and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Products & Services total due to rounding.

14





ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Remington Premier INSPIRE RED OpenKey Other (1) Products & Services REVENUE Hotel management fees: Base management fees $ 9,484 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 9,484 Incentive management fees 2,867 - - - - - 2,867 Other management fees 1,069 - - - - 1,069 Design and construction fees - 4,738 - - - - 4,738 Audio visual - - 35,977 - - - 35,977 Other - - - 7,684 413 3,975 12,072 Cost reimbursement revenue 77,379 2,347 39 9 - - 79,774 Total revenues 90,799 7,085 36,016 7,693 413 3,975 145,981 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 4,779 540 2,896 660 628 233 9,736 Deferred compensation plans - - - 19 - - 19 Stock/unit-based compensation 40 15 19 4 - - 78 Cost of audio visual revenues - - 23,279 - - - 23,279 Cost of design and construction revenues - 2,206 - - - - 2,206 Depreciation and amortization 3,123 2,974 472 214 2 317 7,102 General and administrative 1,118 960 2,241 1,278 654 278 6,529 Other - - - 3,708 85 1,876 5,669 Reimbursed expenses 77,365 2,317 20 9 - - 79,711 REIT stock/unit-based compensation 14 30 19 - - - 63 Total operating expenses 86,439 9,042 28,946 5,892 1,369 2,704 134,392 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 4,360 (1,957) 7,070 1,801 (956) 1,271 11,589 Other (130) - (328) (201) 4 (562) (1,217) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,230 (1,957) 6,742 1,600 (952) 709 10,372 Income tax (expense) benefit 138 (907) (2,377) (531) - (216) (3,893) NET INCOME (LOSS) 4,368 (2,864) 4,365 1,069 (952) 493 6,479 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - 228 70 298 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 4,368 $ (2,864) $ 4,365 $ 1,069 $ (724) $ 563 $ 6,777 Interest expense - - 276 181 - 630 1,087 Amortization of loan costs - - 35 16 - - 51 Depreciation and amortization 3,123 2,974 1,685 495 1 102 8,380 Income tax expense (benefit) (138) 907 2,377 531 - 216 3,893 EBITDA 7,353 1,017 8,738 2,292 (723) 1,511 20,188 Stock/unit-based compensation 40 15 19 4 - - 78 Deferred compensation plans - - - 19 - - 19 Transaction costs 692 - 18 61 - - 771 Loss on disposal of assets - - 10 - - - 10 Legal, advisory and settlement costs - - - 9 - - 9 Severance and executive recruiting costs 17 61 - - - - 78 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies - - 192 - 7 - 199 Other (gain) loss 167 30 7 - - - 204 Adjusted EBITDA 8,269 1,123 8,984 2,385 (716) 1,511 21,556 Interest expense - - (276) (181) - (630) (1,087) Non-cash interest from finance lease - - - - - 185 185 Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1,766) (286) (1,882) (433) - (263) (4,630) Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis $ 6,503 $ 837 $ 6,826 $ 1,771 $ (716) $ 803 $ 16,024 INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - DILUTED Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to common stockholders (2) $ 1.40 $ (0.92) $ 1.40 $ 0.34 $ (0.23) $ 0.18 $ 2.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 3,109 3,109 3,109 3,109 3,109 3,109 3,109 ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - DILUTED Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (2) $ 0.83 $ 0.11 $ 0.87 $ 0.23 $ (0.09) $ 0.10 $ 2.05 Weighted average diluted shares 7,820 7,820 7,820 7,820 7,820 7,820 7,820

(1) Represents Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital, Marietta Leasehold L.P. Marietta Leasehold L.P. was acquired by Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. on December 16, 2022.

(2) The sum of net income (loss) per diluted share and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Products & Services total due to rounding.

15





ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Remington Premier INSPIRE RED OpenKey Other (1) Products & Services REVENUE Hotel management fees: Base management fees $ 19,398 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 19,398 Incentive management fees 3,041 - - - - - 3,041 Other management fees 4,626 - - - - - 4,626 Design and construction fees - 14,534 - - - - 14,534 Audio visual - - 81,706 - - - 81,706 Other 3 - - 17,422 811 2,466 20,702 Cost reimbursement revenue 180,574 5,641 106 46 - - 186,367 Total revenues 207,642 20,175 81,812 17,468 811 2,466 330,374 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 12,063 1,204 9,058 1,898 1,401 556 26,180 Deferred compensation plans - - - 23 - - 23 Stock/unit-based compensation 35 48 14 11 - - 108 Cost of audio visual revenues - - 57,821 - - - 57,821 Cost of design and construction revenues - 6,455 - - - - 6,455 Depreciation and amortization 5,830 5,766 930 467 6 6 13,005 General and administrative 3,263 1,820 5,917 4,154 1,215 219 16,588 Other 1,027 - - 9,196 112 419 10,754 Reimbursed expenses 180,558 5,583 79 46 - - 186,266 REIT stock/unit-based compensation 16 58 27 - - - 101 Total operating expenses 202,792 20,934 73,846 15,795 2,734 1,200 317,301 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 4,850 (759) 7,966 1,673 (1,923) 1,266 13,073 Other 46 - (820) (291) (66) (845) (1,976) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,896 (759) 7,146 1,382 (1,989) 421 11,097 Income tax (expense) benefit (1,217) 174 (3,907) (279) - 118 (5,111) NET INCOME (LOSS) 3,679 (585) 3,239 1,103 (1,989) 539 5,986 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - 460 42 502 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 3,679 $ (585) $ 3,239 $ 1,103 $ (1,529) $ 581 $ 6,488 Interest expense - - 671 694 4 4 1,373 Amortization of loan costs - - 79 19 - - 98 Depreciation and amortization 5,830 5,766 3,252 1,374 5 12 16,239 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,217 (174) 3,907 279 - (118) 5,111 EBITDA 10,726 5,007 11,148 3,469 (1,520) 479 29,309 Deferred compensation plans - - - 23 - - 23 Stock/unit-based compensation 34 48 14 11 - - 107 Change in contingent consideration fair value 300 - - - - - 300 Transaction costs (123) - - 441 47 - 365 Loss on disposal of assets - - (13) - - - (13) Legal, advisory and settlement costs 594 - - 5 - - 599 Severance and executive recruiting costs 108 - 102 - - 35 245 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies - - 530 - 15 - 545 Other (gain) loss (70) - 166 - - - 96 Adjusted EBITDA 11,569 5,055 11,947 3,949 (1,458) 514 31,576 Interest expense - - (671) (694) (4) (4) (1,373) Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (2,210) (1,171) (1,831) (30) - (134) (5,376) Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis $ 9,359 $ 3,884 $ 9,445 $ 3,225 $ (1,462) $ 376 $ 24,827 INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - DILUTED Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to common stockholders (2) $ 1.17 $ (0.19) $ 1.03 $ 0.35 $ (0.49) $ 0.19 $ 2.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 3,137 3,137 3,137 3,137 3,137 3,137 3,137 ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - DILUTED Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (2) $ 1.17 $ 0.48 $ 1.18 $ 0.40 $ (0.18) $ 0.05 $ 3.10 Weighted average diluted shares 8,021 8,021 8,021 8,021 8,021 8,021 8,021

(1) Represents Pure Wellness and Lismore Capital.

(2) The sum of net income (loss) per diluted share and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Products & Services total due to rounding.

16





ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Remington Premier INSPIRE RED OpenKey Other (1) Products & Services REVENUE Hotel management fees: Base management fees $ 15,658 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 15,658 Incentive management fees 3,871 - - - - - 3,871 Other management fees 1,069 - - - - - 1,069 Design and construction fees - 9,262 - - - - 9,262 Audio visual - - 60,942 - - - 60,942 Other 181 - - 13,729 791 8,795 23,496 Cost reimbursement revenue 140,527 4,049 96 9 4 2 144,687 Total revenues 161,306 13,311 61,038 13,738 795 8,797 258,985 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 8,267 990 5,353 1,336 1,313 427 17,686 Deferred compensation plans - - - 36 - - 36 Stock/unit-based compensation 100 32 37 8 - - 177 Cost of audio visual revenues - - 41,158 - - - 41,158 Cost of design and construction revenues - 4,116 - - - - 4,116 Depreciation and amortization 5,819 5,936 940 326 6 642 13,669 General and administrative 1,878 1,578 4,258 2,379 1,202 440 11,735 Other - - - 6,979 147 3,274 10,400 Reimbursed expenses 140,475 3,987 58 9 4 2 144,535 REIT stock/unit-based compensation 52 62 38 - - - 152 Total operating expenses 156,591 16,701 51,842 11,073 2,672 4,785 243,664 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 4,715 (3,390) 9,196 2,665 (1,877) 4,012 15,321 Other 36 - (589) (413) 4 (986) (1,948) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,751 (3,390) 8,607 2,252 (1,873) 3,026 13,373 Income tax (expense) benefit 5 (566) (3,371) (872) - (772) (5,576) NET INCOME (LOSS) 4,756 (3,956) 5,236 1,380 (1,873) 2,254 7,797 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - 454 104 558 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 4,756 $ (3,956) $ 5,236 $ 1,380 $ (1,419) $ 2,358 $ 8,355 Interest expense - - 516 340 - 1,260 2,116 Amortization of loan costs - - 70 32 - - 102 Depreciation and amortization 5,819 5,936 3,364 893 4 188 16,204 Income tax expense (benefit) (5) 566 3,371 872 - 772 5,576 EBITDA 10,570 2,546 12,557 3,517 (1,415) 4,578 32,353 Stock/unit-based compensation 181 32 37 8 - - 258 Deferred compensation plans - - - 36 - - 36 Transaction costs 942 - 44 109 - - 1,095 Loss on disposal of assets - - 10 - 48 - 58 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 5 - (98) 9 - - (84) Severance and executive recruiting costs 34 77 19 - 1 - 131 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies - - 337 - 14 - 351 Other (gain) loss (13) 57 (2) - - - 42 Adjusted EBITDA 11,719 2,712 12,904 3,679 (1,352) 4,578 34,240 Interest expense - - (516) (340) - (1,260) (2,116) Non-cash interest from finance lease - - - - - 327 327 Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (2,443) (667) (2,827) (687) - (821) (7,445) Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis $ 9,276 $ 2,045 $ 9,561 $ 2,652 $ (1,352) $ 2,824 $ 25,006 INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - DILUTED Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to common stockholders (2) $ 1.58 $ (1.32) $ 1.74 $ 0.46 $ (0.47) $ 0.78 $ 2.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 3,006 3,006 3,006 3,006 3,006 3,006 3,006 ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - DILUTED Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, unitholders and Series D convertible preferred stockholders on an "as converted" basis (2) $ 1.21 $ 0.27 $ 1.25 $ 0.35 $ (0.18) $ 0.37 $ 3.26 Weighted average diluted shares 7,674 7,674 7,674 7,674 7,674 7,674 7,674

(1) Represents Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital and Marietta Leasehold L.P. Marietta Leasehold L.P. was acquired by Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. on December 16, 2022.

(2) The sum of net income (loss) per diluted share and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Products & Services total due to rounding.

17









ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(unaudited, in thousands)





2023 2023 2022 2022 June 30, 2023 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter TTM Net income (loss) $ 1,501 $ 1,176 $ (1,978) $ (1,103) $ (404) (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests 214 288 341 272 1,115 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (133) (155) (158) (158) (604) Net income (loss) attributable to the company 1,582 1,309 (1,795) (989) 107 Interest expense 3,422 2,835 3,214 2,967 12,438 Amortization of loan costs 264 241 237 219 961 Depreciation and amortization 8,692 8,532 9,276 9,603 36,103 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,227 620 2,559 617 5,023 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders redeemable noncontrolling interests 133 155 158 158 604 EBITDA 15,320 13,692 13,649 12,575 55,236 Deferred compensation plans (570) (220) 90 (78) (778) Stock/unit-based compensation 992 487 454 1,912 3,845 Change in contingent consideration fair value (480) 780 350 300 950 Transaction costs 419 203 113 501 1,236 Loss on disposal of assets 2 1,017 2,230 58 3,307 Reimbursed software costs, net - (74) (74) (75) (223) Legal, advisory and settlement costs 635 291 135 300 1,361 Severance and executive recruiting costs 1,133 1,143 1,009 731 4,016 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies 305 240 85 160 790 Other (gain) loss 72 53 1,320 27 1,472 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,828 $ 17,612 $ 19,361 $ 16,411 $ 71,212

18