Ashford : Company Presentation - December 2020

Safe Harbor

In keeping with the SEC's "Safe Harbor" guidelines, certain statements made during this presentation could be considered forward-looking and subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," "target," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our business and investment strategy, our understanding of our competition, current market trends and opportunities, projected operating results, and projected capital expenditures.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated including, without limitation: general volatility of the capital markets, the general economy or the hospitality industry, whether the result of market events or otherwise, and the market price of our common stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; the degree and nature of our competition; actual and potential conflicts of interest with or between Remington, Ashford Trust and Braemar, our executive officers and our non-independent directors; availability of qualified personnel; changes in governmental regulations, accounting rules, tax rates and similar matters; legislative and regulatory changes; the possibility that we may not realize any or all of the anticipated benefits from transactions to acquire businesses, including the acquisition of the project management business previously owned by Remington, and from new business initiatives, including the ERFPs with Ashford Trust and Braemar; disruptions relating to the acquisition or integration of the hotel management business previously owned by Remington, which may harm relationships with customers, employees and regulators; and unexpected costs relating to the acquisition or integration of the hotel management business previously owned by Remington. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and reconciliations have been provided in prior earnings releases and filings with the SEC or in the appendix to this presentation.

Our business has been and will continue to be materially adversely affected by the impact of, and the public perception of a risk of, a pandemic disease. In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) was identified in Wuhan, China, which has subsequently spread to other regions of the world, and has resulted in increased travel restrictions and extended shutdown of certain businesses in affected regions, including in nearly every state in the United States. Since late February, we have experienced a significant decline in occupancy and RevPAR and we expect the significant occupancy and RevPAR reduction associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to likely continue as we are recording significant reservation cancellations as well as a significant reduction in new reservations relative to prior expectations. The continued outbreak of the virus in the U.S. has and will likely continue to further reduce travel and demand at our hotels. The prolonged occurrence of the virus has resulted in health or other government authorities imposing widespread restrictions on travel or other market impacts. The hotel industry and our portfolio have and we expect will continue to experience the postponement or cancellation of a significant number of business conferences and similar events. At this time those restrictions are very fluid and evolving. We have been and will continue to be negatively impacted by those restrictions. Given that the type, degree and length of such restrictions are not known at this time, we cannot predict the overall impact of such restrictions on us or the overall economic environment. In addition, even after the restrictions are lifted, the propensity of people to travel and for businesses to hold conferences will likely remain below historical levels for an additional period of time that is difficult to predict. We may also face increased risk of litigation if we have guests or employees who become ill due to COVID-19.

This overview is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities of Ashford Inc., or any of its respective affiliates, and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any such security, and the information contained herein does not form part of any prospectus of Ashford Inc. that may be used to offer or sell securities.

Prior to investing in Ashford, potential investors should carefully review Ashford's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Ashford's most current Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K's, including the risk factors included therein.