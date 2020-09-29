Log in
ASHFORD INC.

AINC
Ashford : sets Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

09/29/2020

NEWS RELEASE

Contact: Deric Eubanks

Jordan Jennings

Joseph Calabrese

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Financial Relations Board

(972) 490-9600

(972) 778-9487

(212) 827-3772

ASHFORD SETS THIRD QUARTER

EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

DALLAS, September 29, 2020 -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Ashford plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 and will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 5, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13709740.

The live broadcast of Ashford's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ashfordinc.com on Thursday, October 29, 2020, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

Disclaimer

Ashford Inc. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 12:14:06 UTC
