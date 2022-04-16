Ashiana Housing : General updates

a sashisnsa

you are in safe hands Dated: 14% April 2022

The Secretary

The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001

Security Code: 523716

Dear Sir,

| The Secretary,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 051

Security Code: ASHIANA

SUB: QUARTERLY COMPLIANCES

Pursuant to SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 please find enclosed herewith following document:

31st March 2022

1. Compliance Certificate from the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the company under regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the Quarter ended 2022;

the document on record and acknowledge

Thanking you,

For Ashiana Housing Ltd.

Nitin Sharma (Company Secretary)

Ashiana Housing Limited

304, Southern Park, Saket District Centre,

E: sales@ashianahousing.com,VW): ashianahousing.com

Regd. Office: 5F Everest, 46/C Chowringhee Road, Kolkata, West Bengal - 700

CIN: L70108WB1 S86PLC040864

receipt.

BEETAL

BEETAL FINANCIAL & COMPUTER SERVICES (P) LTD.

(SEBI approved category I Registrar & Share Transfer Agents

Regd&Admn. Office:

SEBI CIN PTC 052486 BEETAL Madangir, HOUSE, 3 Floor, 99

No: U67120DL1993

Reg. No.: INR 000000262)Behind LSC

Near Dada HarsukhdasMandir, New Delhi-110062, Phone: 011-29961281-83

Fax: 011-29961284 Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com Web Site: www.beetalfinancial.com

Ref: : BTL/Q4-2021 -2022/20

ASHIANA HOUSING LIMITED

UNIT NO 4 & 5IIRD FLOOR,PLOT NO D-2 SOUTHERN PARK,SAKET DISTRICT CENTRE NEW DELHI

Sir/ Madam,

Dated: 05/04/2022

Subject: Confirmation Certificate in the matter of Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board oflndia (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Reference: NSDL/CIRM/5/2019 DATED 25/01/2019

CDSL/OPS/RTA/POLCY/2019/14 dated 25/01/2019

SEBI Vide its letter ref no. MRD/DOP2/DSA2/OW/2019/2498/1 dated 24/01/2019

In reference to the above-captioned regulation, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the

Depository Participants for dematerialization

during the quarter ended

March,2022,were

confirmed

(accepted/rejected) to the depositories by us and that securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.

We hereby also confirm and cancelled after due

that the security certificates have been mutilated verification by the depository and the name the depositories have within 15 days. of

received for dematerialization

participant

been substituted in register of members as the registered owner

We request you to kindly take note of the above in your records.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely, For BEETAL

Financial & Cons Sunes Pvt Ltd

(Punit Mittal)

General Manager

