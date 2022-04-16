Ashiana Housing : General updates

a sashisnsa
|
you are
|
in
|
safe
|
hands
|
Dated:
|
14%
|
April
|
2022
The Secretary
The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers
Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400 001
Security Code: 523716
Dear Sir,
| The Secretary,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400 051
Security Code: ASHIANA
SUB: QUARTERLY COMPLIANCES
Pursuant to SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 please find enclosed herewith following document:
Saket, New Delhi 110 017 T: 011 4265 4265, F:011 4265 4200
|
31%
|
March
|
Kindly
|
take
|
the
|
071
1. Compliance Certificate from the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the company under regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the Quarter ended 2022;
the document on record and acknowledge
Thanking you,
For Ashiana Housing Ltd.
Be
Nitin Sharma (Company Secretary)
Plewm. Nos, ACS QU
Ashiana Housing Limited
304, Southern Park, Saket District Centre,
E: sales@ashianahousing.com,VW): ashianahousing.com
Regd. Office: 5F Everest, 46/C Chowringhee Road, Kolkata, West Bengal - 700
CIN: L70108WB1 S86PLC040864
receipt.
BEETAL
BEETAL FINANCIAL & COMPUTER SERVICES (P) LTD.
(SEBI approved category I Registrar & Share Transfer Agents
Regd&Admn. Office:
|
SEBI
|
CIN
|
PTC
|
052486
|
BEETAL
|
Madangir,
HOUSE, 3 Floor, 99
No: U67120DL1993
Reg. No.: INR 000000262)Behind LSC
Near Dada HarsukhdasMandir, New Delhi-110062, Phone: 011-29961281-83
Fax: 011-29961284 Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com Web Site: www.beetalfinancial.com
Ref: : BTL/Q4-2021 -2022/20
ASHIANA HOUSING LIMITED
UNIT NO 4 & 5IIRD FLOOR,PLOT NO D-2 SOUTHERN PARK,SAKET DISTRICT CENTRE NEW DELHI
Sir/ Madam,
Dated: 05/04/2022
Subject: Confirmation Certificate in the matter of Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board oflndia (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.
Reference: NSDL/CIRM/5/2019 DATED 25/01/2019
CDSL/OPS/RTA/POLCY/2019/14 dated 25/01/2019
SEBI Vide its letter ref no. MRD/DOP2/DSA2/OW/2019/2498/1 dated 24/01/2019
In reference to the above-captioned regulation, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the
Depository Participants for dematerialization
during the quarter ended
March,2022,were
confirmed
(accepted/rejected) to the depositories by us and that securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.
We hereby also confirm and cancelled after due
|
that the security
|
certificates
|
have been mutilated
|
verification by the
|
depository
|
and
|
the
|
name
|
the depositories have
|
within
|
15
|
days.
of
received for dematerialization
participant
been substituted in register of members as the registered owner
We request you to kindly take note of the above in your records.
Thanking you,
Yours sincerely, For BEETAL
Financial & Cons Sunes Pvt Ltd
f
Y Ne y:
(3 (
'
(Punit Mittal)
General Manager
é.
pelhi}$ }}
a
-
6