  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ashiana Housing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523716   INE365D01021

ASHIANA HOUSING LIMITED

(523716)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
142.85 INR   -2.09%
12:19aIndian shares open higher ahead of the Fed rate decision
RE
03/21INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher ahead of the Fed rate decision
RE
03/20Ashiana Housing Explores Co-Investment with IFC
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian shares open higher ahead of the Fed rate decision

03/22/2023 | 12:19am EDT
A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange inside its building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking a rise in global peers as concerns over banking eased further after the Credit Suisse rescue, while investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision later in the day.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.23% at 17,146.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.21% to 58,196.91 as of 9:35 a.m. IST.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with information technology (IT) stocks rising over 1%. Thirty-six of the Nifty 50 constituents logged gains.

The rise follows an uptick in global equities as concerns over a banking crisis further eased after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen vowed to protect depositors in smaller banks following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The Swiss government-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS over the weekend eased concerns over financial stability, for the time being.

Global markets now await the Fed decision, which comes amid contagion risks in banking. The odds of a 25-basis-points (bps) hike are 84.9%.

Among individual stocks, Ashiana Housing jumped 14% after crossing the annual booking value guidance of 11 bln rupees for 2022-23.

Hindustan Zinc climbed over 4% after approving the fourth interim dividend of 26 rupees per share

($1 = 82.6500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHIANA HOUSING LIMITED -2.09% 142.85 End-of-day quote.4.42%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.18% 0.6692 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.09% 1.2233 Delayed Quote.0.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.08% 0.72987 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 7.31% 0.8834 Delayed Quote.-70.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.03% 1.0768 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED -0.06% 310.45 End-of-day quote.-3.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.012104 Delayed Quote.0.24%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.15% 0.6199 Delayed Quote.-1.20%
NIFTY 50 0.22% 17142.1 Delayed Quote.-6.17%
SENSEX BSE30 0.77% 58074.68 Real-time Quote.-4.55%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 061 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
Net income 2022 -70,4 M -0,85 M -0,85 M
Net cash 2022 236 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
P/E ratio 2022 -199x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 14 621 M 177 M 177 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
EV / Sales 2022 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 857
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart ASHIANA HOUSING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ashiana Housing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vishal Gupta Managing Director & Executive Director
Ankur Gupta Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Vikash Dugar Chief Financial Officer
Shyamal Kumar Palit Vice President-Operations
Nitin Sharma Secretary, Compliance Officer & Head-IR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHIANA HOUSING LIMITED4.42%181
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-13.52%25 618
VONOVIA SE-15.69%16 203
VINGROUP-1.86%8 310
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-5.76%8 051
VINHOMES-5.42%7 859