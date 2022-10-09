Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ashika Credit Capital Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    590122   INE094B01013

ASHIKA CREDIT CAPITAL LIMITED

(590122)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
36.40 INR   -1.22%
10/09Ashika Credit Capital : Updates
PU
09/26Ashika Credit Capital : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
09/22Ashika Credit Capital : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ashika Credit Capital : Updates

10/09/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
Ashika Credit Capital Limited (ASHIKA)B roadcast Date And Time : 10/10/2022 08:38:28 Announcement : Updates Description :

Ashika Credit Capital Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 03:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 107 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
Net income 2022 35,1 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
Net cash 2022 340 M 4,11 M 4,11 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 432 M 5,24 M 5,24 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ASHIKA CREDIT CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ashika Credit Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amit Jain Director & Chief Executive Officer-Retail Banking
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHIKA CREDIT CAPITAL LIMITED-10.46%5
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-25.68%10 194
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.12.83%6 349
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.27.80%4 744
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-12.36%3 355
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-22.69%2 941