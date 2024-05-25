Ashima Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 3,294.4 million compared to INR 2,069.8 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3,312.9 million compared to INR 2,106.2 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 964.1 million compared to net loss of INR 66.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.03 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.4 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.03 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.4 a year ago.

Basic earnings per share was INR 5.03 compared to basic loss per share of INR 0.35 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 5.03 compared to diluted loss per share of INR 0.35 a year ago.