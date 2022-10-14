Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Ashima Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASHIMASYN   INE440A01010

ASHIMA LIMITED

(ASHIMASYN)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
15.15 INR   -0.66%
09:01aIndia cenbank policymakers divided on future path of rates, meeting minutes show
RE
10/05Ashima Launches New Residential Project in Gujarat, India
MT
09/15INDIA BONDS-Bond yields inch up ahead of debt sale, index inclusion bets stay
RE
India cenbank policymakers divided on future path of rates, meeting minutes show

10/14/2022 | 09:01am EDT
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee may lean more on data in deciding the key interest rate going ahead even as policymakers appeared divided on the future path of rate hikes, minutes of its September meeting suggested on Friday.

The MPC raised its benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points late last month, the fourth straight increase to tame stubbornly high inflation.

"Going forward, monetary policy needs to remain watchful and nimble, based on incoming data and evolving conditions," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das wrote in the minutes.

Minutes from two external members Ashima Goyal and Jayant Varma, however, showed their preference for a tapering of the rate-hike cycle going ahead.

"A pause is needed after this hike because monetary policy acts with lags," Varma wrote in his minutes.

"It is dangerous to push the policy rate well above the neutral rate in an environment where the growth outlook is very fragile," he added.

RBI's forecasts and the survey of professional forecasters show inflation falling to around 5 percent in the first quarter of the next financial year, Varma wrote.

India's annual retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 7.41% in September, its ninth straight reading above the MPC's target band of 2-6%, but wholesale price inflation fell to an 18-month low, separate data this week showed.

Michael Patra, deputy governor in-charge of monetary policy, underlined the importance of front-loading rate hikes.

"Front-loading of monetary policy actions can keep inflation expectations firmly anchored and balance demand against supply so that core inflation pressures ease," Patra wrote.

"It will also reduce the medium-term growth sacrifice associated with steering inflation back to target."

Patra said even after stripping inflation off the recent transitory supply side shocks, price rise has become unyielding and tightly range bound around the upper tolerance band of the inflation target.

"The need of the hour is calibrated monetary policy action, with a clear understanding that it is required for sustaining our medium-term growth prospects," Das said.

Varma highlighted the need for monetary policy to focus on domestic economic factors, saying, "MPC cannot be guided by the effect of global monetary tightening on the interest rate differential".

Goyal said the carry trade based on interest rate differentials "is not a stable source of financing".

"India has earned enough independence to protect itself from policy errors of other nations," she added.

(Additional reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Swati Bhat and Sudipto Ganguly


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 074 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net income 2022 179 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net cash 2022 89,6 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 923 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chintan Navnitlal Parikh Chairman & Managing Director
Hiren S. Mahadevia Chief Financial Officer
Shrikant S. Pareek Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Shweta Sultania Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bakul Harshadrai Dholakia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHIMA LIMITED-18.88%36
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-14.98%2 362
TRIDENT LIMITED-32.43%2 188
TEIJIN LIMITED-3.11%1 789
ZHE JIANG TAIHUA NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-39.95%1 091
COATS GROUP PLC-20.52%994