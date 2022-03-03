Log in
    ASH   US0441861046

ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

(ASH)
ASHLAND GLOBAL : AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Form 8-K/A

03/03/2022 | 05:17pm EST
ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION

On February 28, 2022, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. announced it has completed the previously announced sale of its Performance Adhesives business to Arkema in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.65 billion. The following unaudited condensed consolidated pro forma balance sheet is based upon the historical financial statements of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (Ashland), adjusted to reflect the disposition of the Performance Adhesives business. The following unaudited condensed consolidated pro forma balance sheet of Ashland should be read in conjunction with the related notes and with the historical consolidated financial statements of Ashland and the related notes included in previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The unaudited condensed pro forma consolidated balance sheet reflects the separation of the Performance Adhesives business as if it occurred on December 31. The pro forma adjustments, described in the related notes, are based on the best available information and certain assumptions that Ashland management believe are reasonable.

The unaudited condensed consolidated pro forma balance sheet is provided for illustrative purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the financial position that would have occurred had the disposition of the Performance Adhesives business closed on December 31, 2021. Readers should not rely on the unaudited condensed consolidated pro forma balance sheet as being indicative of the financial position that it will experience after the transaction closes.

Ashland has not included unaudited condensed consolidated pro forma statements of consolidated income herein as the transaction has already been reflected as a component of discontinued operations within Ashland's historical financial statements, including Ashland's interim financial statements within its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the December 31, 2021 period and Ashland's annual consolidated financial statements included in its 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

1

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Table 1

UNAUDITED CONDENSED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

December 31, 2021

(a)

(In millions)

Historical

Performance Adhesives

Pro Forma

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

194

$

1,015

$

1,209

Accounts receivable

340

340

Inventories

530

530

Other assets

66

66

Held for sale

604

(600

)

4

Total current assets

1,734

415

2,149

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Cost

3,070

3,070

Accumulated depreciation

1,669

1,669

Net property, plant and equipment

1,401

-

1,401

Goodwill

1,411

1,411

Intangibles

1,068

1,068

Operating lease assets, net

117

117

Restricted Investments

390

390

Asbestos insurance receivable

132

132

Deferred income taxes

30

30

Other assets

266

266

Held for sale

-

-

Total noncurrent assets

4,815

-

4,815

Total assets

$

6,549

$

415

$

6,964

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Short-term debt

$

376

$

(376

)

$

-

Current portion of long-term debt

13

13

Trade and other payables

236

236

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

214

375

589

Current operating lease obligations

22

22

Held for sale

47

(47

)

-

Total current liabilities

908

(48

)

860

Noncurrent liabilities

Long-term debt

1,580

(249

)

1,331

Asbestos litigation reserve

472

472

Deferred income taxes

238

(22

)

216

Employee benefit obligations

145

(1

)

144

Operating lease obligations

104

104

Other liabilities

339

339

Held for sale

-

-

Total noncurrent liabilities

2,878

(272

)

2,606

Equity

2,763

735

3,498

Total liabilities and equity

$

6,549

$

415

$

6,964

See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Pro Forma Financial Statements.

2

ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(a)
These adjustments reflect the disposition of the Performance Adhesives business assets and liabilities which had been reported as "held for sale" as of December 31, 2021 for approximately $1.7 billion in cash, plus estimated purchase price adjustments for changes in specified balance sheet items (primarily working capital) as compared to the amounts set forth in the definitive agreement to sell the Performance Adhesives business dated August 31, 2021, the final amount of which will be determined subsequent to closing. The net increase to stockholders' equity of $735 million at December 31, 2021 approximates the estimated after-tax impact on the disposition of the Performance Adhesives business to be reported in the second quarter of 2022. This amount includes the estimated gain on sale of $735 million (including estimated transaction costs of $26 million) and pension curtailment gain of $1 million offset by debt issuance cost of $1 million.

The adjustments also reflect the accrual of estimated income taxes payable of $375 million, debt repayments of $626 million ($250 million of which represented a reduction of long-term debt associated with Term Loan A), deferred income tax impact of $22 million, a $1 million curtailment gain on pension plans retained by Ashland and accelerated debt issuance cost reduction of $1 million.

3

Disclaimer

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:15:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
