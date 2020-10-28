Log in
Ashland Global : launches phyteq™ raspberry multifunctional preservative booster

10/28/2020 | 09:15am EDT

News Release

Ashland launches phyteq™ raspberry multifunctional preservative booster

Bridgewater, New Jersey, USA, October 28, 2020 - Ashland has launched phyteq™ raspberry a multifunctional preservative booster that acts as a preservative potentiator to protect cosmetics from spoilage. The globally approved, biodegradable, multifunctional additive is based on a compound occurring in different plants which has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda rituals. It is available in two variations, Phyteq™ Raspberry N (natural) and Phyteq™ Raspberry I (nature identical).

"Phyteq™ Raspberry furthers Ashland's innovations for plant inspired, clean beauty," said Andrea Wingenfeld, global marketing manager, Ashland. "The product will be popular in formulations because end consumers increasingly read labels that include products inspired by nature. Being readily biodegradable and globally compliant, this ingredient builds on its already well-known associated health benefits of raspberry."

Phyteq™ Raspberry is an excellent choice for skin care products, because it performs as a strong antioxidant and free radical scavenger that helps to protect the elasticity of the skin.

"Phyteq™ Raspberry fits perfectly for global skin care formulations as it helps to reduce levels of approved preservatives or antimicrobials, which can reduce unwanted effects." said Karine Deruddre, global skin care applications manager, Ashland. "A technology that combines antimicrobial boosting with skin benefits and has a favorable biodegradability profile, is a great solution for cosmetic formulators, especially when it does not require acidic conditions."

For more information visit www.ashland.com/raspberry

  • Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

1

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 4,500 passionate, tenacious solvers - from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Media Relations

Michaela Neilson 908-952-5668 mneilson@ashland.com

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 13:14:01 UTC

