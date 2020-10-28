Ashland Global : launches phyteq™ raspberry multifunctional preservative booster

News Release

Ashland launches phyteq™ raspberry multifunctional preservative booster

Bridgewater, New Jersey, USA, October 28, 2020 - Ashland has launched phyteq™ raspberry a multifunctional preservative booster that acts as a preservative potentiator to protect cosmetics from spoilage. The globally approved, biodegradable, multifunctional additive is based on a compound occurring in different plants which has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda rituals. It is available in two variations, Phyteq™ Raspberry N (natural) and Phyteq™ Raspberry I (nature identical).

"Phyteq™ Raspberry furthers Ashland's innovations for plant inspired, clean beauty," said Andrea Wingenfeld, global marketing manager, Ashland. "The product will be popular in formulations because end consumers increasingly read labels that include products inspired by nature. Being readily biodegradable and globally compliant, this ingredient builds on its already well-known associated health benefits of raspberry."

Phyteq™ Raspberry is an excellent choice for skin care products, because it performs as a strong antioxidant and free radical scavenger that helps to protect the elasticity of the skin.

"Phyteq™ Raspberry fits perfectly for global skin care formulations as it helps to reduce levels of approved preservatives or antimicrobials, which can reduce unwanted effects." said Karine Deruddre, global skin care applications manager, Ashland. "A technology that combines antimicrobial boosting with skin benefits and has a favorable biodegradability profile, is a great solution for cosmetic formulators, especially when it does not require acidic conditions."

For more information visit www.ashland.com/raspberry

