Ashland Global : to increase production capacity for Aquaflow™ synthetic thickeners

News Release

Ashland to increase production capacity for Aquaflow™ synthetic thickeners

Expansion reinforces company's geographic growth strategy for rheology franchise

WILMINGTON, Del., December 3, 2021, Ashland has approved and funded plans to construct a new nonionic synthetic associative thickener (NSAT) facility in North America. The expansion reinforces the company's geographic growth strategy for rheology modifiers. The new facility will be located at an existing Ashland site in Calvert City, KY which was selected for its strategic location in the Midwestern United States. Mechanical completion and commissioning of the facility is expected in 2024.

"Since our introduction of Aquaflow™ synthetic thickeners more than 20 years ago, Ashland has established a strong, worldwide presence in architectural and industrial coatings formulations," said Chris Brown, vice president and general manager, global coatings, Ashland. "Aquaflow™ answers the growing desire for ease-of-use and superior application properties. This new, world-class facility will significantly increase the global capacity of Aquaflow™ NSATs to meet future demand and complement our existing U.S. facility in Kenedy, Texas and Alizay, France. It will have the capability to produce our full line of low-,mid-, and high-shear effective Aquaflow™ thickeners in addition to other NSAT chemistries and innovations."

Aquaflow™ NSATs can be used alone or in combination with cellulosic rheology modifiers including Ashland Natrosol™ hydroxyethylcellulose (HEC), Culminal™ methylcellulose (MC) and Aqualon™/Blanose™ carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) for paints, coatings, and construction products. Ashland is a world leader in these markets with the broadest line of complete rheology solutions and trusted superior performance, quality, and reliability. The company noted that is has seen unprecedented demand for coatings additives in the past two years with particular emphasis on water-based coatings. Ashland's product lines and established customer relationships are well poised to meet increasing market needs.

About Ashland

Ashland (NYSE: ASH) is a global, consumer market-focused additives and specialty ingredients company that is responsibly solving for a better world. Through science and a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability, we serve customers in pharmaceutical, personal care, architectural coatings, construction, energy, food, beverage, and nutraceuticals. At Ashland, we are approximately 3,800* passionate, tenacious solvers who thrive on developing practical, innovative, and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.comand ashland.com/sustainabilityto learn more.

* Reflects employee base following the planned sale in 2022 of performance adhesives.