    ASH   US0441861046

ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

(ASH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ashland board authorizes nine percent increase in quarterly dividend

05/20/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has authorized a nine percent increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.275 to $0.30 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable June 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021. As of April 30, 2021, there were 60,723,629 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

About Ashland 
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier specialty materials company with a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability. The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 4,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/sustainability  to learn more. 

Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

Investor Relations:Media Relations:
Seth A. MrozekCarolmarie C. Brown
+1 (302) 594-5010+1 (302) 995-3158
samrozek@ashland.comccbrown@ashland.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 433 M - -
Net income 2021 228 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 5 271 M 5 271 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 99,89 $
Last Close Price 86,82 $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillermo Novo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Kevin Willis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Osama M. Musa Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Brendan Matthew Cummins Independent Director
William G. Dempsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.9.62%5 271
BASF SE3.89%75 481
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.0.97%69 899
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.18.46%44 828
ROYAL DSM N.V.4.69%30 965
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG8.66%16 511