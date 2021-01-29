Log in
ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

(ASH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ashland board declares quarterly dividend

01/29/2021 | 05:15pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021. As of December 31, 2020, there were 60,667,388 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

About Ashland 
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty chemicals company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 4,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more. 

Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

Investor Relations: Media Relations:
Seth A. Mrozek Carolmarie C. Brown
+1 (302) 594-5010 +1 (302) 995-3158
samrozek@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 451 M - -
Net income 2021 216 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 4 935 M 4 935 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 92,70 $
Last Close Price 81,46 $
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillermo Novo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Kevin Willis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Osama M. Musa Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Brendan Matthew Cummins Independent Director
William G. Dempsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.2.85%4 935
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.0.75%74 741
BASF SE-0.29%71 859
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.14.08%59 555
ROYAL DSM N.V.3.13%29 852
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION10.43%15 820
