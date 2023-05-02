Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ashland Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASH   US0441861046

ASHLAND INC.

(ASH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-02 pm EDT
100.01 USD   -0.55%
05:41pAshland : Q2-2023 Earnings Release & Financials
PU
05:33pAshland : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:32pAshland Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ashland : Q2-2023 Earnings Release & Financials

05/02/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

2

3

4

5

Disclaimer

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 21:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASHLAND INC.
05:41pAshland : Q2-2023 Earnings Release & Financials
PU
05:33pAshland : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:32pAshland Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
05:16pAshland reports financial results1 for second quarter of fiscal year 2023 and updates f..
GL
05:15pAshland reports financial results1 for second quarter of fiscal year 2023 and updates f..
AQ
05/01Ashland adds James Minicucci as new leader of strategy, mergers and acquisitions and po..
GL
05/01Ashland adds James Minicucci as new leader of strategy, mergers and acquisitions and po..
AQ
05/01Ashland Inc. Announces Executive Appointments
CI
04/21Celebrating Earth Day, Ashland continues support of The Nature Conservancy Plant A Bill..
GL
04/20Ashland sets date for fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings release and conference call w..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASHLAND INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 522 M - -
Net income 2023 305 M - -
Net Debt 2023 665 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 1,41%
Capitalization 5 458 M 5 458 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ASHLAND INC.
Duration : Period :
Ashland Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHLAND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 100,56 $
Average target price 126,82 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillermo Novo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Kevin Willis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Osama M. Musa Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Brendan Matthew Cummins Independent Director
Janice J. Teal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHLAND INC.-6.48%5 458
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD22.31%58 325
BASF SE0.99%45 943
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.1.09%31 847
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-5.13%15 036
BRENNTAG SE23.54%12 506
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer