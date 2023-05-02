Ashland : Q2-2023 Earnings Release & Financials
Disclaimer
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 21:40:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASHLAND INC.
Analyst Recommendations on ASHLAND INC.
Sales 2023
2 522 M
-
-
Net income 2023
305 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
665 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
17,3x
Yield 2023
1,41%
Capitalization
5 458 M
5 458 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
2,43x
EV / Sales 2024
2,31x
Nbr of Employees
3 900
Free-Float
99,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ASHLAND INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
100,56 $
Average target price
126,82 $
Spread / Average Target
26,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.