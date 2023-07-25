Ashland Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Table 1

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS)

(In millions except per share data - preliminary and unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

June 30

June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Sales

$

546

$

644

$

1,674

$

1,759

Cost of sales

368

404

1,134

1,139

GROSS PROFIT

178

240

540

620

Selling, general and administrative expense

84

127

256

299

Research and development expense

12

14

37

40

Intangibles amortization expense

24

23

70

71

Equity and other income

4

1

5

2

Income on acquisitions and divestitures, net

-

35

-

42

OPERATING INCOME

62

112

182

254

Net interest and other expense (income)

3

59

(21)

108

Other net periodic benefit loss

2

1

6

-

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

57

52

197

146

Income tax expense

15

1

21

25

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

42

51

176

121

Income (loss) from discontinued operations (net of income taxes)

8

(15)

6

749

NET INCOME

$

50

$

36

$

182

$

870

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Income from continuing operations

$

0.79

$

0.93

$

3.24

$

2.12

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.15

(0.28)

0.11

13.16

Net income

$

0.94

$

0.65

$

3.35

$

15.28

AVERAGE DILUTED COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

53

55

54

57

SALES

Life Sciences

219

228

666

602

Personal Care

146

172

452

490

Specialty Additives

152

194

456

532

Intermediates

43

73

148

192

Intersegment Sales

(14)

(23)

(48)

(57)

$

546

$

644

$

1,674

$

1,759

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

Life Sciences

49

51

141

115

Personal Care

14

25

38

67

Specialty Additives

5

35

22

79

Intermediates

13

30

50

72

Unallocated and other

(19)

(29)

(69)

(79)

$

62

$

112

$

182

$

254

1

Ashland Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Table 2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)

June 30

September 30

ASSETS

2023

2022

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

349

$

646

Accounts receivable

345

402

Inventories

712

629

Other assets

120

91

Total current assets

1,526

1,768

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Cost

3,191

3,050

Accumulated depreciation

1,837

1,712

Net property, plant and equipment

1,354

1,338

Goodwill

1,383

1,312

Intangibles

916

963

Operating lease assets, net

126

107

Restricted investments

321

313

Asbestos insurance receivable

129

138

Deferred income taxes

20

20

Other assets

254

254

Total noncurrent assets

4,503

4,445

Total assets

$

6,029

$

6,213

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

$

210

$

265

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

201

269

Current operating lease obligations

21

19

Total current liabilities

432

553

Noncurrent liabilities

Long-term debt

1,328

1,270

Asbestos litigation reserve

437

472

Deferred income taxes

176

176

Employee benefit obligations

108

103

Operating lease obligations

109

94

Other liabilities

290

325

Total noncurrent liabilities

2,448

2,440

Stockholders' equity

3,149

3,220

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,029

$

6,213

2

Ashland Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Table 3

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

June 30

June 30

CASH FLOWS PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

2023

2022

2023

2022

FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Net income

$

50

$

36

$

182

$

870

Loss (income) from discontinued operations (net of taxes)

(8)

15

(6 )

(749)

Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to

cash flows from operating activities

Depreciation and amortization

62

61

181

182

Original issue discount and debt issuance cost amortization

1

1

4

4

Deferred income taxes

(4)

(2)

11

(5)

Gain from sales of property and equipment

(1)

-

(1 )

-

Stock based compensation expense

5

5

17

14

Excess tax benefit on stock based compensation

-

-

1

1

Loss (income) from restricted investments

(10)

46

(57)

59

Income on acquisitions and divestitures

-

(42)

-

(42)

Asset impairments

-

-

4

-

Pension contributions

(4)

(1)

(7 )

(4)

Gain on pension and other postretirement plan remeasurements

-

-

-

(1)

Change in operating assets and liabilities (a)

46

(136)

(166)

(315)

Total cash flows provided (used) by operating activities from continuing operations

137

(17)

163

14

CASH FLOWS PROVIDED (USED) BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(44)

(29)

(101)

(67)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

3

39

3

51

Proceeds from settlement of Company-owned life insurance contracts

1

2

3

2

Company-owned life insurance payments

-

-

(1 )

-

Funds restricted for specific transactions

(1)

(30)

(7 )

(74)

Reimbursements from restricted investments

29

-

46

28

Proceeds from sale of securities

21

29

36

75

Purchases of securities

(21)

(29)

(36)

(75)

Total cash flows used by investing activities from continuing operations

(12)

(18)

(57)

(60)

CASH FLOWS PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Repurchase of common stock

(158)

(45)

(300)

(200)

Repayment of long-term debt

-

-

-

(250)

Repayment of short-term debt

-

-

-

(365)

Cash dividends paid

(20)

(18)

(56)

(52)

Stock based compensation employee withholding taxes paid in cash

(1)

(3)

(10)

(9)

Total cash flows used by financing activities from continuing operations

(179)

(66)

(366)

(876)

CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(54)

(101)

(260)

(922)

Cash provided (used) by discontinued operations

Operating cash flows

3

(229)

(43)

(302)

Investing cash flows

-

-

-

1,650

Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1

(5)

6

(7)

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(50)

(335)

(297)

419

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD

399

964

646

210

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD

$

349

$

629

$

349

$

629

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

Life Sciences

18

16

51

46

Personal Care

21

21

63

63

Specialty Additives

20

21

57

62

Intermediates

3

3

10

10

Unallocated and other

-

-

-

1

$

62

$

61

$

181

$

182

  1. Excludes changes resulting from operations acquired or sold.

3

Ashland Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Table 4

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DATA - ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)

Three months ended

Adjusted EBITDA - Ashland Inc.

June 30

2023

2022

Net income

$

50

$

36

Income tax expense

15

1

Net interest and other expense (income)

3

59

Depreciation and amortization

62

61

EBITDA

130

157

(Income) loss from discontinued operations (net of taxes)

(8)

15

Operating key items (see Table 5)

11

2

Adjusted EBITDA

$

133

$

174

EBITDA - Life Sciences

$

49

$

51

Operating income

Add:

Depreciation and amortization

18

16

Operating key items (see Table 5)

5

-

EBITDA

$

72

$

67

EBITDA - Personal Care

$

14

$

25

Operating income

Add:

Depreciation and amortization

21

21

EBITDA

$

35

$

46

EBITDA - Specialty Additives

$

5

$

35

Operating income

Add:

Depreciation and amortization

20

21

Operating key items (see Table 5)

4

1

EBITDA

$

29

$

57

EBITDA - Intermediates

$

13

$

30

Operating income

Add:

Depreciation and amortization

3

3

EBITDA

$

16

$

33

4

Ashland Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Table 5

SEGMENT COMPONENTS OF KEY ITEMS FOR APPLICABLE INCOME

STATEMENT CAPTIONS

(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Specialty

Unallocated &

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

Life Sciences

Personal Care

Additives

Intermediates

Other

Total

Operating key items:

Environmental reserve adjustments

$

(2 )

$

-

$

(4 )

$

-

$

(13 )

$

(19 )

Restructuring, separation and other costs

(3 )

-

-

-

(1 )

(4 )

ICMS Brazil tax credit

-

-

-

-

12

12

All other operating income (loss)

54

14

9

13

(17 )

73

Operating income (loss)

49

14

5

13

(19 )

62

NET INTEREST AND OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)

Key items

(6 )

(6 )

All other net interest and other expense

9

9

3

3

OTHER NET PERIODIC BENEFIT LOSS

(2 )

(2 )

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)

Tax effect of key items (a)

3

3

Tax specific key items (b)

(4 )

(4 )

All other income tax expense

16

16

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

15

15

$

49

$

14

$

5

$

13

$

(39 )

$

42

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Specialty

Unallocated &

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

Life Sciences

Personal Care

Additives

Intermediates

Other

Total

Operating key items:

Environmental reserve adjustments

$

-

$

-

$

(1 )

$

-

$

(35 )

$

(36 )

Restructuring, separation and other costs

-

-

-

-

(1 )

(1 )

Income on acquisitions and divestitures, net

-

-

-

-

35

35

All other operating income (loss)

51

25

36

30

(28 )

114

Operating income (loss)

51

25

35

30

(29 )

112

NET INTEREST AND OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)

Key items

48

48

All other net interest and other expense

11

11

59

59

OTHER NET PERIODIC BENEFIT LOSS

(1 )

(1 )

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)

Tax effect of key items (a)

(16 )

(16 )

Tax specific key items (b)

-

-

All other income tax expense (benefit)

17

17

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

1

1

$

51

$

25

$

35

$

30

$

(90 )

$

51

  1. Represents the tax effect of the key items that are previously identified above.
  2. Represents key items resulting from tax specific financial transactions, tax law changes or other matters that fall within the definition of tax specific key items. See Table 7 for additional information.

5

