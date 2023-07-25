Ashland Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 1
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS)
(In millions except per share data - preliminary and unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
June 30
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Sales
$
546
$
644
$
1,674
$
1,759
Cost of sales
368
404
1,134
1,139
GROSS PROFIT
178
240
540
620
Selling, general and administrative expense
84
127
256
299
Research and development expense
12
14
37
40
Intangibles amortization expense
24
23
70
71
Equity and other income
4
1
5
2
Income on acquisitions and divestitures, net
-
35
-
42
OPERATING INCOME
62
112
182
254
Net interest and other expense (income)
3
59
(21)
108
Other net periodic benefit loss
2
1
6
-
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
BEFORE INCOME TAXES
57
52
197
146
Income tax expense
15
1
21
25
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
42
51
176
121
Income (loss) from discontinued operations (net of income taxes)
8
(15)
6
749
NET INCOME
$
50
$
36
$
182
$
870
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
Income from continuing operations
$
0.79
$
0.93
$
3.24
$
2.12
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.15
(0.28)
0.11
13.16
Net income
$
0.94
$
0.65
$
3.35
$
15.28
AVERAGE DILUTED COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
53
55
54
57
SALES
Life Sciences
219
228
666
602
Personal Care
146
172
452
490
Specialty Additives
152
194
456
532
Intermediates
43
73
148
192
Intersegment Sales
(14)
(23)
(48)
(57)
$
546
$
644
$
1,674
$
1,759
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
Life Sciences
49
51
141
115
Personal Care
14
25
38
67
Specialty Additives
5
35
22
79
Intermediates
13
30
50
72
Unallocated and other
(19)
(29)
(69)
(79)
$
62
$
112
$
182
$
254
1
Ashland Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
June 30
September 30
ASSETS
2023
2022
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
349
$
646
Accounts receivable
345
402
Inventories
712
629
Other assets
120
91
Total current assets
1,526
1,768
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment
Cost
3,191
3,050
Accumulated depreciation
1,837
1,712
Net property, plant and equipment
1,354
1,338
Goodwill
1,383
1,312
Intangibles
916
963
Operating lease assets, net
126
107
Restricted investments
321
313
Asbestos insurance receivable
129
138
Deferred income taxes
20
20
Other assets
254
254
Total noncurrent assets
4,503
4,445
Total assets
$
6,029
$
6,213
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
$
210
$
265
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
201
269
Current operating lease obligations
21
19
Total current liabilities
432
553
Noncurrent liabilities
Long-term debt
1,328
1,270
Asbestos litigation reserve
437
472
Deferred income taxes
176
176
Employee benefit obligations
108
103
Operating lease obligations
109
94
Other liabilities
290
325
Total noncurrent liabilities
2,448
2,440
Stockholders' equity
3,149
3,220
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,029
$
6,213
2
Ashland Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 3
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
June 30
June 30
CASH FLOWS PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
2023
2022
2023
2022
FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Net income
$
50
$
36
$
182
$
870
Loss (income) from discontinued operations (net of taxes)
(8)
15
(6 )
(749)
Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to
cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
62
61
181
182
Original issue discount and debt issuance cost amortization
1
1
4
4
Deferred income taxes
(4)
(2)
11
(5)
Gain from sales of property and equipment
(1)
-
(1 )
-
Stock based compensation expense
5
5
17
14
Excess tax benefit on stock based compensation
-
-
1
1
Loss (income) from restricted investments
(10)
46
(57)
59
Income on acquisitions and divestitures
-
(42)
-
(42)
Asset impairments
-
-
4
-
Pension contributions
(4)
(1)
(7 )
(4)
Gain on pension and other postretirement plan remeasurements
-
-
-
(1)
Change in operating assets and liabilities (a)
46
(136)
(166)
(315)
Total cash flows provided (used) by operating activities from continuing operations
137
(17)
163
14
CASH FLOWS PROVIDED (USED) BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(44)
(29)
(101)
(67)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
3
39
3
51
Proceeds from settlement of Company-owned life insurance contracts
1
2
3
2
Company-owned life insurance payments
-
-
(1 )
-
Funds restricted for specific transactions
(1)
(30)
(7 )
(74)
Reimbursements from restricted investments
29
-
46
28
Proceeds from sale of securities
21
29
36
75
Purchases of securities
(21)
(29)
(36)
(75)
Total cash flows used by investing activities from continuing operations
(12)
(18)
(57)
(60)
CASH FLOWS PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Repurchase of common stock
(158)
(45)
(300)
(200)
Repayment of long-term debt
-
-
-
(250)
Repayment of short-term debt
-
-
-
(365)
Cash dividends paid
(20)
(18)
(56)
(52)
Stock based compensation employee withholding taxes paid in cash
(1)
(3)
(10)
(9)
Total cash flows used by financing activities from continuing operations
(179)
(66)
(366)
(876)
CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(54)
(101)
(260)
(922)
Cash provided (used) by discontinued operations
Operating cash flows
3
(229)
(43)
(302)
Investing cash flows
-
-
-
1,650
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1
(5)
6
(7)
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(50)
(335)
(297)
419
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD
399
964
646
210
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD
$
349
$
629
$
349
$
629
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
Life Sciences
18
16
51
46
Personal Care
21
21
63
63
Specialty Additives
20
21
57
62
Intermediates
3
3
10
10
Unallocated and other
-
-
-
1
$
62
$
61
$
181
$
182
- Excludes changes resulting from operations acquired or sold.
3
Ashland Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 4
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DATA - ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
Three months ended
Adjusted EBITDA - Ashland Inc.
June 30
2023
2022
Net income
$
50
$
36
Income tax expense
15
1
Net interest and other expense (income)
3
59
Depreciation and amortization
62
61
EBITDA
130
157
(Income) loss from discontinued operations (net of taxes)
(8)
15
Operating key items (see Table 5)
11
2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
133
$
174
EBITDA - Life Sciences
$
49
$
51
Operating income
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
18
16
Operating key items (see Table 5)
5
-
EBITDA
$
72
$
67
EBITDA - Personal Care
$
14
$
25
Operating income
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
21
21
EBITDA
$
35
$
46
EBITDA - Specialty Additives
$
5
$
35
Operating income
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
20
21
Operating key items (see Table 5)
4
1
EBITDA
$
29
$
57
EBITDA - Intermediates
$
13
$
30
Operating income
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
3
3
EBITDA
$
16
$
33
4
Ashland Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 5
SEGMENT COMPONENTS OF KEY ITEMS FOR APPLICABLE INCOME
STATEMENT CAPTIONS
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Specialty
Unallocated &
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
Life Sciences
Personal Care
Additives
Intermediates
Other
Total
Operating key items:
Environmental reserve adjustments
$
(2 )
$
-
$
(4 )
$
-
$
(13 )
$
(19 )
Restructuring, separation and other costs
(3 )
-
-
-
(1 )
(4 )
ICMS Brazil tax credit
-
-
-
-
12
12
All other operating income (loss)
54
14
9
13
(17 )
73
Operating income (loss)
49
14
5
13
(19 )
62
NET INTEREST AND OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)
Key items
(6 )
(6 )
All other net interest and other expense
9
9
3
3
OTHER NET PERIODIC BENEFIT LOSS
(2 )
(2 )
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
Tax effect of key items (a)
3
3
Tax specific key items (b)
(4 )
(4 )
All other income tax expense
16
16
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
15
15
$
49
$
14
$
5
$
13
$
(39 )
$
42
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Specialty
Unallocated &
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
Life Sciences
Personal Care
Additives
Intermediates
Other
Total
Operating key items:
Environmental reserve adjustments
$
-
$
-
$
(1 )
$
-
$
(35 )
$
(36 )
Restructuring, separation and other costs
-
-
-
-
(1 )
(1 )
Income on acquisitions and divestitures, net
-
-
-
-
35
35
All other operating income (loss)
51
25
36
30
(28 )
114
Operating income (loss)
51
25
35
30
(29 )
112
NET INTEREST AND OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)
Key items
48
48
All other net interest and other expense
11
11
59
59
OTHER NET PERIODIC BENEFIT LOSS
(1 )
(1 )
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
Tax effect of key items (a)
(16 )
(16 )
Tax specific key items (b)
-
-
All other income tax expense (benefit)
17
17
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
1
1
$
51
$
25
$
35
$
30
$
(90 )
$
51
- Represents the tax effect of the key items that are previously identified above.
- Represents key items resulting from tax specific financial transactions, tax law changes or other matters that fall within the definition of tax specific key items. See Table 7 for additional information.
5
