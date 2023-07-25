Ashland Inc. is a global additives and specialty ingredients company. It serves customers in a range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceuticals. Its segments include life sciences, personal care, specialty additives, and intermediates. The life sciences segment includes pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and nutrition, and diagnostic films and agricultural chemicals. The personal care segment skin and sun care, hair care, oral care, home care, and others. The specialty additives segment includes coatings, construction, and energy. The intermediates segment produces and supplies butanediol (BDO), Tetrahydrofuran (THF), n-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) and gamma-butyrolactone (GBL, BLO) in addition to other downstream products. Its products include acrylates, aquaflow, biofunctionals, cellulosics, cyclodextrins, encapsulates, emollient esters, emulsifiers, and others.

Sector Diversified Chemicals