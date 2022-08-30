Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ashland Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASH   US0441861046

ASHLAND INC.

(ASH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-30 pm EDT
102.39 USD   -0.96%
05:01pAshland announces expansion of Viatel™ bioresorbable polymers manufacturing and R&D capabilities in Mullingar, Ireland
GL
05:00pAshland announces expansion of Viatel™ bioresorbable polymers manufacturing and R&D capabilities in Mullingar, Ireland
AQ
08/09Ashland Global Holdings Sells Land in Ajax, Canada to Sunray Group of Hotels for $9.6 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ashland announces expansion of Viatel™ bioresorbable polymers manufacturing and R&D capabilities in Mullingar, Ireland

08/30/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wilmington, Del., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland has announced a strategically significant expansion of its Viatel bioresorbable polymer manufacturing and research and development site at the National Science Park, home to a network of innovative organizations, in Mullingar, Ireland.

“Doubling both our footprint, which includes manufacturing and laboratory space, and the headcount of this facility allows us to deliver cutting-edge polymer chemistry by increasing scope, capacity, and capabilities, and to respond to growing customer needs with greater speed,” said Seán McMahon, Ph.D., business manager, Viatel bioresorbable polymers, Ashland.

Viatel bioresorbable polymers are used to deliver improved treatment solutions for many chronic diseases. These polymers are the innovative building blocks in long-acting release formulations, bioresorbable medical devices and tissue engineering scaffolds.

“Expansion of the facility in Ireland showcases our commitment to innovation in the long acting injectables space,” said Ashok Kalyana, senior vice president and general manager, Life Sciences, Ashland. “We are actively helping our customers solve for performance attributes that will ultimately allow patients to take less medicine, fewer times.”

Ashland supplies more than 70 good manufacturing practice (GMP) grades of lactide/glycolide/caprolactone copolymers within its growing Viatel portfolio and offers custom-made polymer production to serve changing customer requirements.

“The facility expansion further establishes Ashland as an attractive employer in Ireland,” said Brandt Giffin, senior director marketing and new business development, Life Sciences, Ashland. “Our Pharma business is at the heart of our specialty focus. This expansion allows us to continue to build our poly lactic- co-glycolic acid (PLGA) business that enables and supports new market trends.”

The capital expansion program commenced in June 2022 and is expected to complete in 2024. To learn more about Viatel bioresorbable polymers, visit Ashland.com/viatel.

About Ashland 
Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability. The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceuticals. Approximately 3,800 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/sustainability to learn more. 

Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

Investor Relations:Media Relations:
Seth A. MrozekCarolmarie C. Brown
+1 (302) 594-5010+1 (302) 995-3158
samrozek@ashland.comccbrown@ashland.com

Attachment


All news about ASHLAND INC.
05:01pAshland announces expansion of Viatel™ bioresorbable polymers manufacturing and R..
GL
05:00pAshland announces expansion of Viatel™ bioresorbable polymers manufacturing and R..
AQ
08/09Ashland Global Holdings Sells Land in Ajax, Canada to Sunray Group of Hotels for $9.6 M..
MT
08/08Ashland completes sale of land located in Ajax, Canada to Sunray Group of Hotels Inc, f..
AQ
08/08Ashland board authorizes quarterly dividend
AQ
08/08Ashland Maintains Dividend at $0.335/Share; Payable on Sept. 15 to Shareholders of Reco..
MT
08/06Ashland Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on September 15, 2022
CI
08/05Ashland board authorizes quarterly dividend
AQ
08/05ASHLAND INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/05Ashland Inc. Announces Executive Appointments
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASHLAND INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 385 M - -
Net income 2022 912 M - -
Net Debt 2022 613 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,39x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 5 597 M 5 597 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ASHLAND INC.
Duration : Period :
Ashland Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHLAND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 103,38 $
Average target price 124,40 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillermo Novo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Kevin Willis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Osama M. Musa Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Brendan Matthew Cummins Independent Director
William G. Dempsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHLAND INC.-3.98%5 597
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-17.50%48 579
BASF SE-31.63%37 902
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-28.27%29 022
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED11.10%17 175
FMC CORPORATION2.85%14 236