  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ashland Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASH   US0441861046

ASHLAND INC.

(ASH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
103.91 USD   +3.03%
Ashland : introduces Gafchromic™ EBT4 processor-less film at ASTRO Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX
PU
Ashland sets date for fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter earnings release and conference call webcast
GL
10/25Ashland sets date for fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter earnings release and conference call webcast
AQ
Ashland : introduces Gafchromic™ EBT4 processor-less film at ASTRO Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX

10/26/2022 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

Ashland introduces Gafchromic™ EBT4 processor-less film at ASTRO Annual Meeting in San Antonio,

TX

WILMINGTON, Del., October 25, 2022 - Ashland is introducing Gafchromic EBT4 processor-lessfilm at the ASTRO Annual 2022 Meeting in San Antonio, TX October 23 through 25. Gafchromic EBT4 processor-lessfilm is designed for the measurement of absorbed doses of ionizing radiation and particularly suited for high-energy photons

"Gafchromic EBT4™ film offers all the capabilities of our Gafchromic™ EBT3 film," said Sonya Chopra, strategic account manager, diagnostic films, "and also provides improved physical properties and exceptional dosimetry."

The film is suitable for many QA tool applications in IMRT, VMAT and brachytherapy.

Ashland will also feature the following products:

Gafchromic™ LD-V1

Gafchromic™ LD-V1 film, designed as a QA tool for radiology in a processor-less environment, includes improved contrast and imaging detail. This sensitive dose range delivers instant results that are easy to read with data that is even easier to understand.

FilmQA pro™ software v7

FilmQA Pro™ software is a sophisticated, quantitative analysis tool designed to simplify and streamline the intensity-modulated radiation therapy quality assurance (IMRT QA). Our software is user friendly and includes a new lateral scan correction feature that uses the lateral correction Gafchromic™ film kit to calibrate the scanner and reduce errors.

FilmQA Pro™ software is effective for QA of SRS, SBRT and VMAT procedures. It allows you to scan or open images of exposed film and calculate the optimized dose maps.

For more information on these or other products or to request a product sample, visit solving.ashland.com/ASTRO22

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,900 passionate, tenacious solvers - from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and

plant operators - thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.comand ashland.com/ESGto learn more.

  • Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Media Relations

Nina Servino

302-518-0104 janina.servino@ashland.com

##

Disclaimer

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 12:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 387 M - -
Net income 2022 914 M - -
Net Debt 2022 612 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,40x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 5 626 M 5 626 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ASHLAND INC.
Duration : Period :
Ashland Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHLAND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 103,91 $
Average target price 123,09 $
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillermo Novo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Kevin Willis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Osama M. Musa Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Brendan Matthew Cummins Independent Director
William G. Dempsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHLAND INC.-3.48%5 626
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-23.59%41 927
BASF SE-25.63%40 996
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-29.49%28 531
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED6.33%16 141
SASOL LIMITED17.61%10 538