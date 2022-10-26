News Release

Ashland introduces Gafchromic™ EBT4 processor-less film at ASTRO Annual Meeting in San Antonio,

TX

WILMINGTON, Del., October 25, 2022 - Ashland is introducing Gafchromic™ EBT4 processor-lessfilm at the ASTRO Annual 2022 Meeting in San Antonio, TX October 23 through 25. Gafchromic™ EBT4 processor-lessfilm is designed for the measurement of absorbed doses of ionizing radiation and particularly suited for high-energy photons

"Gafchromic EBT4™ film offers all the capabilities of our Gafchromic™ EBT3 film," said Sonya Chopra, strategic account manager, diagnostic films, "and also provides improved physical properties and exceptional dosimetry."

The film is suitable for many QA tool applications in IMRT, VMAT and brachytherapy.

Ashland will also feature the following products:

Gafchromic™ LD-V1

Gafchromic™ LD-V1 film, designed as a QA tool for radiology in a processor-less environment, includes improved contrast and imaging detail. This sensitive dose range delivers instant results that are easy to read with data that is even easier to understand.

FilmQA pro™ software v7

FilmQA Pro™ software is a sophisticated, quantitative analysis tool designed to simplify and streamline the intensity-modulated radiation therapy quality assurance (IMRT QA). Our software is user friendly and includes a new lateral scan correction feature that uses the lateral correction Gafchromic™ film kit to calibrate the scanner and reduce errors.

FilmQA Pro™ software is effective for QA of SRS, SBRT and VMAT procedures. It allows you to scan or open images of exposed film and calculate the optimized dose maps.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,900 passionate, tenacious solvers - from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and