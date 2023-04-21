Celebrating Earth Day, Ashland continues support of The Nature Conservancy Plant A Billion Trees forest restoration effort and Nature Lab youth curriculum

Wilmington, Del., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Earth Day 2023, Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) announced the company’s continued support of The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Plant A Billion Trees forest restoration project and TNC’s youth engagement Nature Lab with a total donation of $50,000.

Over the past three years, Ashland has helped TNC plant over 35,000 trees in Mexico, China, Central Appalachia, and Brazil.

“To solve global environmental issues and create a better world, no one company can do it alone,” said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland. “By supporting The Nature Conservancy, we reinforce our environment, social and governance (ESG) commitment to help positively impact climate and social issues.”

As part of Ashland’s commitment to reduce direct and indirect emissions and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, aligned with the Paris Climate Accord, the company submitted targets to the Science-Based Targets Institute (SBTi) in January 2023 and is awaiting validation.

“Nature is the most powerful, ready-made solution available to simultaneously tackle two of the greatest crises facing the planet today: climate change and the loss of biodiversity. Planting trees is one of many natural climate solutions that, when implemented alongside global emissions reductions from clean energy, will play a vital role in stabilizing our climate,” said Bill Stanley, state director, The Nature Conservancy, Ohio.

Regarding Ashland’s social commitment, the company has put a stake in the ground on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and believes increasing the number of students pursuing advanced degrees and careers in STEM is vital to the health of the planet and to the company’s long-term success.

“Nature Lab is all about inspiring young people and bringing greater equity to environmental education,” said Kate Ireland, director, youth engagement, The Nature Conservancy. “We want every young person to be able to find their place in conservation and to have the tools they need to advocate for change in their own communities and beyond.”

“Ashland is executing many regional STEM programs to instill in students of all ages and ethnicities their own sense of wonderment and responsibility for both people and the planet, and our support of The Nature Conservancy’s Plant A Billion Trees and Nature Lab help us address this goal," concluded Novo.



More than 1 billion people in 193 countries participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. To learn more about Ashland’s Earth Day activities, visit www.ashland.com/earthday2023

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,900 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, TNC creates innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. TNC is tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable 79 countries and territories: 37 by direct conservation impact and 42 through partners, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org .

