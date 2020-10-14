Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ashmore Group plc    ASHM   GB00B132NW22

ASHMORE GROUP PLC

(ASHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/14 04:25:03 am
392.5 GBX   +8.13%
03:46aASHMORE : Assets under management rise for Ashmore in first quarter as market recovers
RE
02:15aASHMORE : Q1 aum statement 2020-21
PU
09/29Dollar Regains Appeal in Carry Trades
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ashmore : Assets under management rise for Ashmore in first quarter as market recovers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 03:46am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused money manager Ashmore Group said on Wednesday its assets under management rose by $1.9 billion (1.5 billion pounds) during the first quarter as a continued market recovery helped to offset net outflows of $800 million.

Assets under management were estimated at $85.5 billion at the end of September, when its fiscal first quarter ends, the firm said, as it recorded a positive investment performance of $2.7 billion.

The firm's shares rose 4.1% on Wednesday, as analysts said the quarterly update was stronger than expected.

Ashmore said the improving quarterly flow trend was sustained in the three months to the end of September, reflecting diversified gross sales and a further fall in redemptions.

The firm was hit by outflows and market volatility in the aftermath of the coronavirus-led sell-off earlier this year, as investors fled emerging markets en masse.

The latest net outflows were primarily within blended debt and to a lesser extent in external debt, local currency and corporate debt, the company said on Wednesday.

The liquidity and equity sectors delivered net inflows, it said.

"The positive trends evident in the quarter to June were sustained in this period," Ashmore Group Chief Executive Mark Coombs said.

"Markets continued to recover from oversold levels, Ashmore's active investment processes generated strong outperformance, momentum in equities is increasing diversification, and client flows continue to stabilise."

Ashmore's first-quarter update was better than expected and continued the improving trend already reported in the fourth quarter, Peel Hunt said in a note.

Although the coronavirus and the U.S. elections were near-term risks that may temper investors' risk appetite, those environments historically provided good investment opportunities, said Coombs.

(Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Jan Harvey)

By Tom Arnold


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASHMORE GROUP PLC
03:46aASHMORE : Assets under management rise for Ashmore in first quarter as market re..
RE
02:15aASHMORE : Q1 aum statement 2020-21
PU
09/29Dollar Regains Appeal in Carry Trades
DJ
09/22ASHMORE : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/16ASHMORE : Annual report for year ending 30.6.2020
PU
09/11Europe's left out 1% can get equal Argentina debt terms - official source
RE
09/11ASHMORE : Full year results for year ending 30.6.2020
PU
09/11ASHMORE : Money manager Ashmore posts lower AUM, cost controls boost profit
RE
09/08ASHMORE GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
08/17Creditors support Argentina's amended bond restructuring filing to SEC
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 299 M 386 M 386 M
Net income 2021 174 M 224 M 224 M
Net cash 2021 547 M 706 M 706 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 4,61%
Capitalization 2 424 M 3 146 M 3 130 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,28x
EV / Sales 2022 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 306
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart ASHMORE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ashmore Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHMORE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 393,83 GBX
Last Close Price 369,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Langhorn Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Chairman
Thomas Adam Shippey Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Anne Pringle Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Peter Adamson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHMORE GROUP PLC-29.92%3 146
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-1.04%38 027
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-36.58%15 347
AMUNDI-10.23%14 924
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-11.59%11 375
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-23.64%9 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group