Ashmore : INTERIM REPORT FOR 6 MONTHS ENDING 31.12.2020

Results for six months ending 31 December 2020
10 February 2021
Overview
-
• Financial performance reflects early stages of a typical recovery cycle
-
˗ AuM +11% over the six months to US$93.0bn, driven by investment performance
-
˗ Lower average AuM YoY (-6%) reflecting stage in the recovery cycle
-
˗ Adjusted EBITDA -12% YoY in line with revenue, margin maintained at 68%
-
˗ Strong seed capital returns delivered PBT growth of 14% to £150.6 million
-
• Significant outperformance delivered Improving one, three and five year performance across the Group Post-crisis recovery cycle in progress as usual, potential for further alpha
-
• Strategy continues to deliver diversification
-
Equities AuM +41% to US$6.5 billion
-
IG universe continues to grow, institutional demand and mutual fund products launched
-
Dedicated ESG funds developing performance track records
-
Local asset management platforms growing rapidly, AuM +39% over the six months
-
• Outlook continues to favour Emerging Markets
-
Vaccination programmes critical to worldwide recovery in 2021
-
After short-term support of DM stimulus wears off, capital will seek higher growth and returns elsewhere
-
Economic growth forecasts and relative valuations favour EM over DM
Continued strategic focus
-
• Operating model performing well
-
• Equities momentum continues
-
• Growth in IG opportunity ˗ IG bonds represent >50% of external and corporate debt indices
˗
Ashmore delivering good performance and institutional demand increasing: lower volatility, strong macroeconomic fundamentals, higher yields vs DM bonds, no defaults
-
• Comprehensive approach to sustainability
-
˗ ESG factors integrated into fixed income & equities processes
-
˗ Broad range of dedicated ESG funds launched
-
˗ Ashmore Foundation grants to projects to offset Group's emissions
-
• Local markets achieving scale
˗ Diversified network of scalable platforms delivering strong AuM growth (+39% over 6m, +19% in 2020)
Global Emerging Markets equity strategies
|
Three years
|
Active
|
All Cap
|
Small Cap
|
Benchmark (%)
|
+6.2%
|
+6.2%
|
+2.7%
|
Alpha (%)
|
+2.4%
|
+7.1%
|
+7.6%
Composite gross returns, annualised
Investment Grade performance
|
Three years
|
Sovereign
|
Corporate
|
Benchmark (%)
|
+7.4%
|
+6.3%
|
Alpha (%)
|
+0.7%
|
+1.6%
SICAV gross returns, annualised for periods greater than one year
Developing dedicated ESG fund track records
|
Blended debt
|
Equity
|
Inception date
|
Feb 2019
|
Mar 2020
|
Benchmark (%)
|
+6.4%
|
+57.9%
|
Alpha (%)
|
+1.2%
|
+25.9%
SICAV gross returns, annualised for periods greater than one year
Diversifying AuM and revenues
Investment performance
|
One year: 50% outperforming
|
Three years: 39% outperforming
|
Five years: 91% outperforming
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
90%
|
90%
|
90%
|
80%
|
80%
|
80%
|
70%
|
70%
|
70%
|
60%
|
60%
|
60%
|
50%
|
50%
|
50%
|
40%
|
40%
|
40%
|
30%
|
30%
|
30%
|
20%
|
20%
|
20%
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
Outperforming
Underperforming
AuM outperforming versus benchmark on gross annualised basis Equities bars split between global (LHS) and local products (RHS) See Appendix 9 for related disclosures
Significant improvement in performance
