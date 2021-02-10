Log in
Ashmore : INTERIM REPORT FOR 6 MONTHS ENDING 31.12.2020

02/10/2021 | 06:50am EST
Ashmore Group plc

Results for six months ending 31 December 2020

10 February 2021

www.ashmoregroup.com

Overview

  • Financial performance reflects early stages of a typical recovery cycle

    • ˗ AuM +11% over the six months to US$93.0bn, driven by investment performance

    • ˗ Lower average AuM YoY (-6%) reflecting stage in the recovery cycle

    • ˗ Adjusted EBITDA -12% YoY in line with revenue, margin maintained at 68%

    • ˗ Strong seed capital returns delivered PBT growth of 14% to £150.6 million

  • Significant outperformance delivered Improving one, three and five year performance across the Group Post-crisis recovery cycle in progress as usual, potential for further alpha

  • Strategy continues to deliver diversification

    • Equities AuM +41% to US$6.5 billion

    • IG universe continues to grow, institutional demand and mutual fund products launched

    • Dedicated ESG funds developing performance track records

    • Local asset management platforms growing rapidly, AuM +39% over the six months

  • Outlook continues to favour Emerging Markets

    • Vaccination programmes critical to worldwide recovery in 2021

    • After short-term support of DM stimulus wears off, capital will seek higher growth and returns elsewhere

    • Economic growth forecasts and relative valuations favour EM over DM

Continued strategic focus

  • Operating model performing well

    • ˗ Investment processes delivering alpha

    • ˗ Robust and flexible business model has adapted to environment

  • Equities momentum continues

    • ˗ AuM +41% since June to US$6.5 billion

    • ˗ All Cap achieved three-year track record

  • Growth in IG opportunity ˗ IG bonds represent >50% of external and corporate debt indices

˗

Ashmore delivering good performance and institutional demand increasing: lower volatility, strong macroeconomic fundamentals, higher yields vs DM bonds, no defaults

  • Comprehensive approach to sustainability

    • ˗ ESG factors integrated into fixed income & equities processes

    • ˗ Broad range of dedicated ESG funds launched

    • ˗ Ashmore Foundation grants to projects to offset Group's emissions

  • Local markets achieving scale

    ˗ Diversified network of scalable platforms delivering strong AuM growth (+39% over 6m, +19% in 2020)

Global Emerging Markets equity strategies

Three years

Active

All Cap

Small Cap

Benchmark (%)

+6.2%

+6.2%

+2.7%

Alpha (%)

+2.4%

+7.1%

+7.6%

Composite gross returns, annualised

Investment Grade performance

Three years

Sovereign

Corporate

Benchmark (%)

+7.4%

+6.3%

Alpha (%)

+0.7%

+1.6%

SICAV gross returns, annualised for periods greater than one year

Developing dedicated ESG fund track records

Blended debt

Equity

Inception date

Feb 2019

Mar 2020

Benchmark (%)

+6.4%

+57.9%

Alpha (%)

+1.2%

+25.9%

SICAV gross returns, annualised for periods greater than one year

Diversifying AuM and revenues

Investment performance

One year: 50% outperforming

Three years: 39% outperforming

Five years: 91% outperforming

100%

100%

100%

90%

90%

90%

80%

80%

80%

70%

70%

70%

60%

60%

60%

50%

50%

50%

40%

40%

40%

30%

30%

30%

20%

20%

20%

10%

10%

10%

0%

0%

0%

Jun'20: 9%

Jun'20: 17%

Outperforming

Underperforming

  • Investment processes delivering significant outperformance as markets recover

  • 97% of AuM outperforming over the six month period

AuM outperforming versus benchmark on gross annualised basis Equities bars split between global (LHS) and local products (RHS) See Appendix 9 for related disclosures

Jun'20: 74%

Significant improvement in performance

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ashmore Group plc published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 11:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
