Ashmore : INTERIM REPORT FOR 6 MONTHS ENDING 31.12.2020

Interim Report 2020/21
Contents
Chief Executive Officer's report
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements
-
2 Notes to the interim condensed
consolidated financial statements 17
-
12 Responsibility statement of the Directors in respect of the
half-yearly financial report 31
Independent Review Report
to Ashmore Group plc 32
Unaudited interim results for the six months to 31 December 2020
Highlights
Assets under management (AuM) at
AuM outperforming benchmarks over
|
31 December 2020
|
One year
|
US$93.0bn
|
50%
|
30 June 2020: US$83.6bn
|
30 June 2020: 9%
|
Net management fees
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
£138.9m
|
£107.2m
|
68%
|
H1 2019/20: £168.3m
|
H1 2019/20: £122.5m
|
H1 2019/20: 69%
|
Profit before tax
|
Diluted earnings
|
Interim dividend
|
per share
|
per share
|
£150.6m
|
18.2p
|
4.80p
|
H1 2019/20: £132.4m
|
H1 2019/20: 15.8p
|
To be paid on 30 March 2021
|
H1 2019/20: 4.80p
|
Non-GAAP alternative performance measures (APMs) are defined and explained on page 11.
|
Three years
|
Five years
|
39%
|
91%
|
17%
|
74%
1
Chief Executive Officer's report
Ashmore delivered strong AuM growth of +11% over the six months, primarily through investment performance as would be expected at this relatively early stage in a recovery cycle and following the severe drop in markets earlier in 2020. The backdrop of rising asset values and Ashmore's substantial alpha generation over the six months meant that profit before tax increased by 14%, driven by significant mark-to-market gains on the Group's seed capital investments.
Ashmore's operating performance reflects 6% lower average AuM compared with the prior year period, and consequently adjusted net revenue declined by 12% and adjusted EBIDTA was 12% lower. The efficiency of the Group's operating platform and the ongoing focus on cost control means that the adjusted EBITDA margin was maintained at 68%.
Diluted EPS increased by 15%, while on an adjusted basis, excluding the effects of foreign exchange translation and
|
Foreign
|
H1 2020/21
|
Seed capital-
|
exchange
|
H1 2020/21
|
H1 2019/20
|
£m
|
Statutory
|
related items
|
translation
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Net management fees
|
138.9
|
-
|
-
|
138.9
|
168.3
|
Performance fees
|
7.7
|
-
|
-
|
7.7
|
3.4
|
Other revenue
|
1.5
|
-
|
-
|
1.5
|
2.5
|
Foreign exchange
|
2.6
|
-
|
6.1
|
8.7
|
3.1
|
Net revenue
|
150.7
|
-
|
6.1
|
156.8
|
177.3
|
Investment securities
|
55.9
|
(55.9)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Third-party interests
|
(25.7)
|
25.7
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Personnel expenses
|
(38.8)
|
-
|
(1.2)
|
(40.0)
|
(43.8)
|
Other expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation
|
(10.4)
|
0.8
|
-
|
(9.6)
|
(11.0)
|
EBITDA
|
131.7
|
(29.4)
|
4.9
|
107.2
|
122.5
|
EBITDA margin
|
87%
|
-
|
-
|
68%
|
69%
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
(1.6)
|
-
|
-
|
(1.6)
|
(1.7)
|
Operating profit
|
130.1
|
(29.4)
|
4.9
|
105.6
|
120.8
|
Net finance income/(expense)
|
20.4
|
(19.9)
|
-
|
0.5
|
3.7
|
Associates and joint ventures
|
0.1
|
-
|
-
|
0.1
|
(0.1)
|
Adjusted profit before tax
|
150.6
|
(49.3)
|
4.9
|
106.2
|
124.4
|
Foreign exchange translation
|
-
|
-
|
(4.9)
|
(4.9)
|
(0.4)
|
Seed capital-related items
|
-
|
49.3
|
-
|
49.3
|
8.4
|
Profit before tax
|
150.6
|
-
|
-
|
150.6
|
132.4
2
Ashmore Group plc | Interim Report 2020/21
seed capital items, diluted EPS fell by 13% to 12.8 pence. Recognising the strength of Ashmore's business model and the performance over the period, the Board has maintained the interim dividend per share of 4.80 pence.
Summary non-GAAP financial performance
The table below reclassifies items relating to seed capital and the translation of non-Sterling balance sheet positions to aid comprehension of the Group's operating performance. The exclusion of these items also provides a more meaningful comparison with the prior period. For the purposes of presenting 'Adjusted' profits, personnel expenses have been adjusted for the variable compensation on foreign exchange translation gains and losses.
Non-GAAP alternative performance measures (APMs) are defined and explained on page 11.
Reclassification of
