Ashmore : INTERIM REPORT FOR 6 MONTHS ENDING 31.12.2020

Chief Executive Officer's report

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Unaudited interim results for the six months to 31 December 2020

Highlights

Assets under management (AuM) at

AuM outperforming benchmarks over

31 December 2020 One year US$93.0bn 50% 30 June 2020: US$83.6bn 30 June 2020: 9% Net management fees Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin £138.9m £107.2m 68% H1 2019/20: £168.3m H1 2019/20: £122.5m H1 2019/20: 69% Profit before tax Diluted earnings Interim dividend per share per share £150.6m 18.2p 4.80p H1 2019/20: £132.4m H1 2019/20: 15.8p To be paid on 30 March 2021 H1 2019/20: 4.80p Ashmore Group plc | Interim Report 2020/21 Non-GAAP alternative performance measures (APMs) are defined and explained on page 11.

Three years Five years 39% 91% 17% 74%

Chief Executive Officer's report

Ashmore delivered strong AuM growth of +11% over the six months, primarily through investment performance as would be expected at this relatively early stage in a recovery cycle and following the severe drop in markets earlier in 2020. The backdrop of rising asset values and Ashmore's substantial alpha generation over the six months meant that profit before tax increased by 14%, driven by significant mark-to-market gains on the Group's seed capital investments.

Ashmore's operating performance reflects 6% lower average AuM compared with the prior year period, and consequently adjusted net revenue declined by 12% and adjusted EBIDTA was 12% lower. The efficiency of the Group's operating platform and the ongoing focus on cost control means that the adjusted EBITDA margin was maintained at 68%.

Diluted EPS increased by 15%, while on an adjusted basis, excluding the effects of foreign exchange translation and

Foreign H1 2020/21 Seed capital- exchange H1 2020/21 H1 2019/20 £m Statutory related items translation Adjusted Adjusted Net management fees 138.9 - - 138.9 168.3 Performance fees 7.7 - - 7.7 3.4 Other revenue 1.5 - - 1.5 2.5 Foreign exchange 2.6 - 6.1 8.7 3.1 Net revenue 150.7 - 6.1 156.8 177.3 Investment securities 55.9 (55.9) - - - Third-party interests (25.7) 25.7 - - - Personnel expenses (38.8) - (1.2) (40.0) (43.8) Other expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation (10.4) 0.8 - (9.6) (11.0) EBITDA 131.7 (29.4) 4.9 107.2 122.5 EBITDA margin 87% - - 68% 69% Depreciation and amortisation (1.6) - - (1.6) (1.7) Operating profit 130.1 (29.4) 4.9 105.6 120.8 Net finance income/(expense) 20.4 (19.9) - 0.5 3.7 Associates and joint ventures 0.1 - - 0.1 (0.1) Adjusted profit before tax 150.6 (49.3) 4.9 106.2 124.4 Foreign exchange translation - - (4.9) (4.9) (0.4) Seed capital-related items - 49.3 - 49.3 8.4 Profit before tax 150.6 - - 150.6 132.4

seed capital items, diluted EPS fell by 13% to 12.8 pence. Recognising the strength of Ashmore's business model and the performance over the period, the Board has maintained the interim dividend per share of 4.80 pence.

Summary non-GAAP financial performance

The table below reclassifies items relating to seed capital and the translation of non-Sterling balance sheet positions to aid comprehension of the Group's operating performance. The exclusion of these items also provides a more meaningful comparison with the prior period. For the purposes of presenting 'Adjusted' profits, personnel expenses have been adjusted for the variable compensation on foreign exchange translation gains and losses.

