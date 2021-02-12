Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ashmore Group plc    ASHM   GB00B132NW22

ASHMORE GROUP PLC

(ASHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ashmore : INTERIM REPORT FOR 6 MONTHS ENDING 31.12.2020

02/12/2021 | 02:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim Report 2020/21

Contents

For a downloadable version of the interim report, other announcements and details of up-coming events, please visit the investor relations section of the Group's website

www.ashmoregroup.com

Chief Executive Officer's report

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements

  • 2 Notes to the interim condensed

    consolidated financial statements 17

  • 12 Responsibility statement of the Directors in respect of the

    half-yearly financial report 31

    Independent Review Report

    to Ashmore Group plc 32

Unaudited interim results for the six months to 31 December 2020

Highlights

Assets under management (AuM) at

AuM outperforming benchmarks over

31 December 2020

One year

US$93.0bn

50%

30 June 2020: US$83.6bn

30 June 2020: 9%

Net management fees

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA margin

£138.9m

£107.2m

68%

H1 2019/20: £168.3m

H1 2019/20: £122.5m

H1 2019/20: 69%

Profit before tax

Diluted earnings

Interim dividend

per share

per share

£150.6m

18.2p

4.80p

H1 2019/20: £132.4m

H1 2019/20: 15.8p

To be paid on 30 March 2021

H1 2019/20: 4.80p

Ashmore Group plc | Interim Report 2020/21

Non-GAAP alternative performance measures (APMs) are defined and explained on page 11.

Three years

Five years

39%

91%

17%

74%

1

Chief Executive Officer's report

Ashmore delivered strong AuM growth of +11% over the six months, primarily through investment performance as would be expected at this relatively early stage in a recovery cycle and following the severe drop in markets earlier in 2020. The backdrop of rising asset values and Ashmore's substantial alpha generation over the six months meant that profit before tax increased by 14%, driven by significant mark-to-market gains on the Group's seed capital investments.

Ashmore's operating performance reflects 6% lower average AuM compared with the prior year period, and consequently adjusted net revenue declined by 12% and adjusted EBIDTA was 12% lower. The efficiency of the Group's operating platform and the ongoing focus on cost control means that the adjusted EBITDA margin was maintained at 68%.

Diluted EPS increased by 15%, while on an adjusted basis, excluding the effects of foreign exchange translation and

Foreign

H1 2020/21

Seed capital-

exchange

H1 2020/21

H1 2019/20

£m

Statutory

related items

translation

Adjusted

Adjusted

Net management fees

138.9

-

-

138.9

168.3

Performance fees

7.7

-

-

7.7

3.4

Other revenue

1.5

-

-

1.5

2.5

Foreign exchange

2.6

-

6.1

8.7

3.1

Net revenue

150.7

-

6.1

156.8

177.3

Investment securities

55.9

(55.9)

-

-

-

Third-party interests

(25.7)

25.7

-

-

-

Personnel expenses

(38.8)

-

(1.2)

(40.0)

(43.8)

Other expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation

(10.4)

0.8

-

(9.6)

(11.0)

EBITDA

131.7

(29.4)

4.9

107.2

122.5

EBITDA margin

87%

-

-

68%

69%

Depreciation and amortisation

(1.6)

-

-

(1.6)

(1.7)

Operating profit

130.1

(29.4)

4.9

105.6

120.8

Net finance income/(expense)

20.4

(19.9)

-

0.5

3.7

Associates and joint ventures

0.1

-

-

0.1

(0.1)

Adjusted profit before tax

150.6

(49.3)

4.9

106.2

124.4

Foreign exchange translation

-

-

(4.9)

(4.9)

(0.4)

Seed capital-related items

-

49.3

-

49.3

8.4

Profit before tax

150.6

-

-

150.6

132.4

2

Ashmore Group plc | Interim Report 2020/21

seed capital items, diluted EPS fell by 13% to 12.8 pence. Recognising the strength of Ashmore's business model and the performance over the period, the Board has maintained the interim dividend per share of 4.80 pence.

Summary non-GAAP financial performance

The table below reclassifies items relating to seed capital and the translation of non-Sterling balance sheet positions to aid comprehension of the Group's operating performance. The exclusion of these items also provides a more meaningful comparison with the prior period. For the purposes of presenting 'Adjusted' profits, personnel expenses have been adjusted for the variable compensation on foreign exchange translation gains and losses.

Non-GAAP alternative performance measures (APMs) are defined and explained on page 11.

Reclassification of

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ashmore Group plc published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 07:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASHMORE GROUP PLC
02/10FTSE Closes Lower as Bearish Mood Overtakes Investor Sentiment
DJ
02/10Dunelm 1st Half Profit Rises on Pandemic-Boosted Revenue; Redrow Reinstates D..
DJ
02/10ASHMORE : Interim Profit, AuM Grow As Market Eyes Faster Recovery In Emerging Ma..
MT
02/10ASHMORE : Interim report for 6 months ending 31.12.2020
PU
02/09ASHMORE : nets rebound in institutional client flows
RE
02/09ASHMORE : Logs Jump In Fiscal H1 Profit On Increased AUM, Strong Investment Perf..
MT
02/03ANALYSIS : Ecuador heads to the polls with IMF relationship in focus
RE
01/14ASHMORE : Emerging markets rally lifts Ashmore assets 9%, shares gain
RE
01/14ASHMORE : Fiscal Q2 Assets Under Management Grow
MT
2020NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 301 M 415 M 415 M
Net income 2021 211 M 291 M 291 M
Net cash 2021 521 M 719 M 719 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 3 139 M 4 337 M 4 329 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,69x
EV / Sales 2022 8,04x
Nbr of Employees 309
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart ASHMORE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ashmore Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHMORE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 427,65 GBX
Last Close Price 475,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 3,07%
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Langhorn Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Adam Shippey Group Finance Director & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Chairman
Anne Pringle Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Peter Adamson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHMORE GROUP PLC10.25%4 337
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.9.34%47 036
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-2.44%21 276
AMUNDI0.37%16 180
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.6.52%13 878
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED1.80%11 210
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ