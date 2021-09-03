Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ashmore Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASHM   GB00B132NW22

ASHMORE GROUP PLC

(ASHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ashmore : Turkish lira slips as inflation jumps above interest rate

09/03/2021 | 04:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Turkish inflation at 19.25%, more than estimates of 18.7%

* Turkey cenbank will likely hold rate this month - analyst

* Chinese, Russian service PMIs fall, India's rises

* EM shares inch toward 6-week highs; eyes on US payrolls data

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira fell up to 0.8% on Friday after inflation jumped more than expected and above the country's key interest rate, leaving the central bank in a tricky situation amid President Tayyip Erdogan's calls for a rate cut.

Turkish inflation hit a fresh two-year high of 19.25% year-on-year in August, data showed, exceeding a poll forecast of 18.7% and pushing above the central bank's policy rate of 19%.

The lira retreated from near four-month highs, last trading at 8.33 to the dollar. The currency is down nearly 11% this year.

Danske Bank's head of EM research Jakob Christensen notes it is not all bad for the central bank, given core inflation fell slightly. The central bank will likely keep the benchmark rate unchanged at its meeting on Sept. 23 unless a substantial lira weakening forces it to hike rates, he said.

A hike in rates runs the risk of political backlash, which could prove even more detrimental to market sentiment, said Monex Europe's FX analyst Simon Harvey.

Other emerging market currencies awaited U.S. non-farm payroll data due later in the day to speculate about the probable timing for stimulus tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

South Africa's rand and Brazil's real are seen driving volatility as EM currencies are likely to be sold-off in the next three months amid tapering fears, a Reuters poll showed.

South Africa's rand rose 0.3%, while gains Russia's rouble were capped by the country's service sector contracting for the first time this year in August.

The Chinese yuan gave up gains that sent it to one-month highs after a disappointing services activity survey, while India's rupee moved further away from near three-month highs as rising COVID-19 cases clouded a return to growth in its dominant services sector in August.

Another Reuters poll showed Poland's zloty set to bridge the lag with central European peers as chances grow that Poland's central bank will catch-up with peers in lifting interest rates.

EM shares inched higher towards six-week highs as gains in most parts of Asia offset declines in China and elsewhere. Main indexes in Turkey, Russia and Poland fell between 0.2% and 0.4%.

Shares in emerging markets fund manager Ashmore Group slumped 5% despite reporting a 28% jump in full year profit before tax.

The company's core earnings and net revenues fell. Mark Crouch, an analyst at multi-asset investment platform eToro, added the ongoing poor performance of EMs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic cannot be discounted.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Tom Arnold in London; Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHMORE GROUP PLC -5.37% 373.6 Delayed Quote.-8.44%
DANSKE BANK A/S 0.23% 108.5 Delayed Quote.7.55%
All news about ASHMORE GROUP PLC
04:51aASHMORE : Turkish lira slips as inflation jumps above interest rate
RE
04:38aEurostoxx 50 : European stocks slip as U.S. jobs caution offsets strong regio..
RE
04:37aEuropean stocks slip as U.S. jobs caution offsets strong regional data
RE
04:10aLondon stocks rise ahead of services activity data
RE
03:25aMARKETMIND : Jobs and Japan
RE
03:09aLondon Shares to Open Flat Ahead of US Labor Data
DJ
02:42aASHMORE : Full year results for year ending 30.6.2021
PU
02:24aASHMORE : FY21 Profit Soars As Economic Activity Gains Pace
MT
02:04aASHMORE : Earnings Flash (ASHM.L) ASHMORE GROUP Posts FY21 Revenue GBP292.9M
MT
02:03aASHMORE : Earnings Flash (ASHM.L) ASHMORE GROUP Reports FY21 EPS GBX34.2
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASHMORE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 296 M 409 M 409 M
Net income 2021 204 M 283 M 283 M
Net cash 2021 503 M 696 M 696 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 4,32%
Capitalization 2 607 M 3 605 M 3 605 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,12x
EV / Sales 2022 6,95x
Nbr of Employees 309
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart ASHMORE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ashmore Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHMORE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 394,80 GBX
Average target price 407,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Langhorn Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Adam Shippey Group Finance Director & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Chairman
Clive Peter Adamson Senior Independent Director
Jennifer Bingham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHMORE GROUP PLC-8.44%3 605
BLACKSTONE INC.97.99%84 251
KKR & CO. INC.59.18%37 576
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC3.91%22 700
AMUNDI20.43%19 315
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.58.62%17 847