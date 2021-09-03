Ashmore : Turkish lira slips as inflation jumps above interest rate

* Turkish inflation at 19.25%, more than estimates of 18.7%
* Turkey cenbank will likely hold rate this month - analyst
* Chinese, Russian service PMIs fall, India's rises
* EM shares inch toward 6-week highs; eyes on US payrolls
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira fell up to 0.8% on Friday
after inflation jumped more than expected and above the
country's key interest rate, leaving the central bank in a
tricky situation amid President Tayyip Erdogan's calls for a
rate cut.
Turkish inflation hit a fresh two-year high of 19.25%
year-on-year in August, data showed, exceeding a poll forecast
of 18.7% and pushing above the central bank's policy rate of
19%.
The lira retreated from near four-month highs, last
trading at 8.33 to the dollar. The currency is down nearly 11%
this year.
Danske Bank's head of EM research Jakob Christensen notes it
is not all bad for the central bank, given core inflation fell
slightly. The central bank will likely keep the benchmark rate
unchanged at its meeting on Sept. 23 unless a substantial lira
weakening forces it to hike rates, he said.
A hike in rates runs the risk of political backlash, which
could prove even more detrimental to market sentiment, said
Monex Europe's FX analyst Simon Harvey.
Other emerging market currencies awaited U.S. non-farm
payroll data due later in the day to speculate about the
probable timing for stimulus tapering by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
South Africa's rand and Brazil's real are seen
driving volatility as EM currencies are likely to be sold-off in
the next three months amid tapering fears, a Reuters poll
showed.
South Africa's rand rose 0.3%, while gains Russia's
rouble were capped by the country's service sector
contracting for the first time this year in August.
The Chinese yuan gave up gains that sent it to
one-month highs after a disappointing services activity survey,
while India's rupee moved further away from near
three-month highs as rising COVID-19 cases clouded a return to
growth in its dominant services sector in August.
Another Reuters poll showed Poland's zloty set to
bridge the lag with central European peers as chances grow that
Poland's central bank will catch-up with peers in lifting
interest rates.
EM shares inched higher towards six-week highs as
gains in most parts of Asia offset declines in China and
elsewhere. Main indexes in Turkey, Russia and
Poland fell between 0.2% and 0.4%.
Shares in emerging markets fund manager Ashmore Group
slumped 5% despite reporting a 28% jump in full year
profit before tax.
The company's core earnings and net revenues fell. Mark
Crouch, an analyst at multi-asset investment platform eToro,
added the ongoing poor performance of EMs in the wake of the
coronavirus pandemic cannot be discounted.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Tom Arnold in
London; Editing by William Maclean)