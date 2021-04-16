Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ashmore Group PLC    ASHM   GB00B132NW22

ASHMORE GROUP PLC

(ASHM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/15 11:35:28 am
418 GBX   +1.90%
02:41aAshmore's assets down by 3% as market volatility hits performance
RE
02:33aASHMORE  : Q3 aum statement 2020-21
PU
04/09ASHMORE  : Fund manager Ashmore snaps up Brazil, China local currency bonds
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ashmore : Q3 AUM STATEMENT 2020-21

04/16/2021 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ashmore Group plc 16 April 2021

THIRD QUARTER ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT STATEMENT

Ashmore Group plc ("Ashmore", "the Group"), the specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, announces the following update to its assets under management ("AuM") in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

Assets under management

Actual

Estimated

31 December 2020

31 March 2021

Movement

Theme

(US$ billion)

(US$ billion)

(%)

External debt

19.3

17.5

-9%

Local currency

20.6

18.6

-10%

Corporate debt

11.6

11.4

-2%

Blended debt

24.7

23.3

-6%

Equities

6.5

6.8

+5%

Alternatives

1.3

1.4

+8%

Multi-asset

0.3

0.3

-

Overlay / liquidity

8.7

10.6

+22%

Total

93.0

89.9

-3%

Assets under management reduced by US$3.1 billion over the period, comprising net inflows of US$1.5 billion and negative investment performance of US$4.6 billion.

This quarter saw a continuation of the improving trend of the past 12 months as investors recognise the strong recovery in Emerging Markets. By investment theme, there were net inflows in overlay / liquidity, corporate debt, equities and alternatives, while external debt and local currency experienced net outflows and the other themes were flat over the period. Institutional clients delivered net inflows, reflecting a broad range of flows into existing fixed income mandates and new clients in the equities theme. There was a small net outflow from intermediary retail clients.

Globally, fixed income markets fell while equity markets rose over the quarter, reflecting successful vaccination programmes in many countries and a repricing of inflation expectations. Consequently, the absolute performance was negative in the fixed income investment themes and positive in equities. Relative performance over the quarter continued to be strong in equities and was in line with or slightly below benchmarks in fixed income strategies, consistent with Ashmore's usual pattern of performance in more volatile market conditions. Relative performance over one and five years is strong and continues to show broad improvement over three years.

Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, Ashmore Group plc, commented:

"The past quarter has shown that as economies transition from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic back to growth, there will be periods of market volatility as they adjust towards normality. While this has had a mark-to-market impact, it provides opportunities for active management and the positive trend in Ashmore's net flows continued including the seventh consecutive quarter of net inflows to equity strategies. There are good reasons to believe that annual inflation rates will subside after a short-term spike over the next few months, given the base effects of the economic shock in 2020 and pressure on supply chains, and

the deflationary influence of higher unemployment. Central bank policies are expected to remain supportive, which provides a solid backdrop for continued superior economic growth and strong performance in Emerging Markets."

Notes

Ashmore's Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is 549300U3L59WB4YI2X12.

For further information please contact:

Ashmore Group plc

Paul Measday

Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 3077 6278

FTI Consulting

Neil Doyle

+44 (0)20 3727 1141

Laura Ewart

+44 (0)20 3727 1160

Disclaimer

Ashmore Group plc published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 06:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASHMORE GROUP PLC
02:41aAshmore's assets down by 3% as market volatility hits performance
RE
02:33aASHMORE  : Q3 aum statement 2020-21
PU
04/09ASHMORE  : Fund manager Ashmore snaps up Brazil, China local currency bonds
RE
03/25ASHMORE  : Current investor presentation
PU
03/23Politically correct? Bond market steers clear of judgment calls
RE
03/22Turkish lira plunges to near record low after Erdogan sacks central bank chie..
RE
03/22Turkish lira plunges to near record low after Erdogan sacks central bank chie..
RE
03/04ASHMORE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/12ASHMORE  : Interim report for 6 months ending 31.12.2020
PU
02/10FTSE Closes Lower as Bearish Mood Overtakes Investor Sentiment
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 298 M 410 M 410 M
Net income 2021 199 M 273 M 273 M
Net cash 2021 534 M 734 M 734 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 2 760 M 3 805 M 3 798 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,47x
EV / Sales 2022 7,18x
Nbr of Employees 309
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart ASHMORE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ashmore Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHMORE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 417,81 GBX
Last Close Price 418,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Langhorn Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Adam Shippey Group Finance Director & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Chairman
Anne Pringle Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Peter Adamson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHMORE GROUP PLC-3.06%3 805
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.22.90%51 773
KKR & CO. INC.31.17%30 624
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC3.72%23 790
AMUNDI11.00%17 744
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.19.09%15 041
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ