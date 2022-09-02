Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ashmore Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASHM   GB00B132NW22

ASHMORE GROUP PLC

(ASHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:15 2022-09-02 am EDT
191.05 GBX   -1.62%
03:12aFTSE 100 Poised for Cautious Gains Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report
DJ
03:09aEmerging market fund Ashmore sees full-year pretax profit slump 58%
RE
02:23aAshmore's FY22 Profit Shrinks Amid Lower AUM, Investment Losses
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emerging market fund Ashmore sees full-year pretax profit slump 58%

09/02/2022 | 03:09am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Investment group Ashmore reported on Friday a 58% drop in full-year pretax profits and double-digit declines in net revenue, citing widespread risk aversion due to the Ukraine war as well as inflation and higher rates globally.

Profit before tax came in at £118.4 million ($136.62 million) in the 12 months to the end June at the emerging markets-focused asset manager. Net revenue dropped 13% to £257.2 million year-on-year.

"While the global macro environment still presents some near-term uncertainty, the situation in emerging markets is improving and the breadth of investment opportunity helps to mitigate the risks," said Ashmore CEO Mark Coombs.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a soaring dollar and China's economic strains have combined to give emerging markets their most difficult year on record. Emerging market stocks and key fixed income benchmarks across developing economies are on track to deliver negative returns again in 2022.

London-based Ashmore said its assets under management had tumbled $64 billion by end-June after suffering net outflows of $13.5 billion and negative investment performance of $16.6 billion.

Net management fees came in at £243.5 million while performance fees stood at £4.5 million, the company said in its statement.

The firm said it had maintained its full year dividend per share at 16.9 pence. 

($1 = 0.8666 pounds)

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Tom Wilson)

By Karin Strohecker


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ASHMORE GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 261 M 301 M 301 M
Net income 2022 124 M 143 M 143 M
Net cash 2022 425 M 490 M 490 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 8,70%
Capitalization 1 282 M 1 478 M 1 478 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 306
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart ASHMORE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ashmore Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHMORE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 194,20 GBX
Average target price 228,07 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Langhorn Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Adam Shippey Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Clive Peter Adamson Chairman
Jennifer Bingham Senior Independent Director
Helen Beck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHMORE GROUP PLC-33.26%1 478
BLACKSTONE INC.-27.24%66 063
KKR & CO. INC.-32.71%43 103
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-17.51%16 782
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-22.57%12 922
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-10.03%12 830