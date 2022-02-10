Ashok Leyland : Loss of Share Certificates

|
February 11, 2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
P J Towers
Plot no. C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra- Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400 001.
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code : ASHOKLEY
Scrip Code : 500477
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Compliance under Regulation 39 (3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
In pursuance of Regulation 39 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the share certificates held by the following shareholder(s) has been reported lost/misplaced, with/without accompanied by Transfer Deed(s) :
Sl.
Folio
Name
No. of
Cert. No.
Dist. Nos.
Received on
No.
No.
shares
(From - To )
1
18478
RAKESH KUMAR DIXIT
500
42755
2653647315
-
10/02/2022
MRS.GIRIJA RANI DIXIT
2653647814
Please notify the above to all the members of the exchange and confirm.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
for ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
Ramanathan Company Secretary
