Ashok Leyland : Loss of Share Certificates

February 11, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, P J Towers Plot no. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra- Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001. Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code : ASHOKLEY Scrip Code : 500477 Dear Sirs,

Sub: Compliance under Regulation 39 (3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In pursuance of Regulation 39 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the share certificates held by the following shareholder(s) has been reported lost/misplaced, with/without accompanied by Transfer Deed(s) :

Sl. Folio Name No. of Cert. No. Dist. Nos. Received on No. No. shares (From - To ) 1 18478 RAKESH KUMAR DIXIT 500 42755 2653647315 - 10/02/2022 MRS.GIRIJA RANI DIXIT 2653647814

Please notify the above to all the members of the exchange and confirm.

