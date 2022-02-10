Log in
    ASHOKLEY   INE208A01029

ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED

(ASHOKLEY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 02/11 12:16:03 am
133.4 INR   -2.06%
02/10ASHOK LEYLAND : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
02/07Ashok Leyland to Supply 65 Trucks to Bangladesh
MT
02/01Ashok Leyland Total Sales Rise 6% in January
MT
Ashok Leyland : Loss of Share Certificates

02/10/2022 | 11:58pm EST
February 11, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

P J Towers

Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra- Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code : ASHOKLEY

Scrip Code : 500477

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Compliance under Regulation 39 (3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In pursuance of Regulation 39 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the share certificates held by the following shareholder(s) has been reported lost/misplaced, with/without accompanied by Transfer Deed(s) :

Sl.

Folio

Name

No. of

Cert. No.

Dist. Nos.

Received on

No.

No.

shares

(From - To )

1

18478

RAKESH KUMAR DIXIT

500

42755

2653647315

-

10/02/2022

MRS.GIRIJA RANI DIXIT

2653647814

Please notify the above to all the members of the exchange and confirm.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED

  1. Ramanathan Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Ashok Leyland Limited published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 04:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
02/07Ashok Leyland to Supply 65 Trucks to Bangladesh
MT
02/01Ashok Leyland Total Sales Rise 6% in January
MT
02/01Ashok Leyland Limited Reports Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended Januar..
CI
02/01India to introduce new battery swapping policy in EV push
RE
01/25Ashok Leyland Limited Approves Board Appointments
CI
01/13Ashok Leyland Ties Up with Aidrivers for Autonomous Vehicles
MT
01/03Ashok Leyland Sees 2% Decline in December 2021 Commercial Vehicle Sales
MT
01/02Ashok Leyland Limited Reports Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended Decemb..
CI
2021Ashok Leyland's Electric Mobility Arm to Set Up New Unit in Spain
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 211 B 2 806 M 2 806 M
Net income 2022 1 197 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net Debt 2022 26 421 M 352 M 352 M
P/E ratio 2022 366x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 400 B 5 325 M 5 325 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 10 758
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ashok Leyland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 136,20 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gopal Mahadevan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dheeraj Gopichand Hinduja Executive Chairman
Venkatesh Natarajan Chief Digital Officer & SVP-Information Technology
N. Saravanan Chief Technology Officer
Nitin Seth Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED12.54%5 406
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION10.07%277 129
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.52%130 690
DAIMLER AG3.20%86 306
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-13.49%73 697
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-12.95%73 478