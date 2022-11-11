Advanced search
    ASHOKLEY   INE208A01029

ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED

(ASHOKLEY)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-11 am EST
147.75 INR   +0.78%
11/11Ashok Leyland : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/11Transcript : Ashok Leyland Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
11/03Ashok Leyland Limited Announces Resignation of Andrew C Palmer as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
CI
Ashok Leyland : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/11/2022 | 11:22pm EST
November 12, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code: ASHOKLEY

Stock Symbol: 500477

Through: NEAPS

Through: BSE Listing Centre

Dear Sirs/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 46(2) (oa) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby inform that the audio recording of the Company's Analyst Call held on November 11, 2022 to discuss the financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022 is available on the Company's website.

The link to access the said audio recording is available here

We request you to take the above on record.

Yours faithfully,

for ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED

NATARAJAN RAMANATHAN

Digitally signed by NATARAJAN RAMANATHAN DN: c=IN, st=Tamil Nadu, 2.5.4.20=22ebdb00708268080062bd623ed12444603631 a4a2c6396a6569847037804046, postalCode=600061, street=NO 39 1ST MAIN ROAD S 1 MADHUSUDAN FLATS NANGANALLUR, pseudonym=9ceceba5b0347f2b1215cd11a853f098, serialNumber=e6c7e692a309c6eac78562d9913f554c202 35b2382a57b04952b55db37396323, o=Personal, cn=NATARAJAN RAMANATHAN

Date: 2022.11.12 08:31:17 +05'30'

  1. Ramanathan Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Ashok Leyland Limited published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 04:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
