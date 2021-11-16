Log in
    ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED

ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED

(ASHOKLEY)
Ashok Leyland's Switch to provide 300 electric buses to Bengaluru

11/16/2021
India's Ashok Leyland Ltd Light Specialist and Field Artillery Tractor vehicles are displayed in New Delhi

LONDON (Reuters) - Switch Mobility, a British unit of commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd, said on Tuesday it would provide 300 electric buses to Indian city Bengaluru's public transport agency.

Switch will supply, operate and maintain the buses for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation under a 12-year contract. Switch said the 300 buses should reduce fossil-fuel consumption by around 5.5 million litres annually.

Competition in the electric bus market is heating up as countries, states and cities push towards zero-emission transport. Companies such as China's BYD Co Ltd and Volvo AB are vying with startups like California's Proterra Inc and Britain's Arrival

Ashok Leyland, India's largest bus maker, recently formed Switch, which includes parts of British bus maker Optare, to handle all of its global electrification efforts.

Switch buses are already on the roads in London. The company also plans to start production of a "global" electric van around 2024, joining a growing field of companies racing to bring zero-emission last-mile delivery vehicles to market.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 1.59% 211.3 Delayed Quote.7.28%
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED -3.29% 147.1 Delayed Quote.59.35%
Financials
Sales 2022 218 B 2 929 M 2 929 M
Net income 2022 2 959 M 39,8 M 39,8 M
Net Debt 2022 28 591 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 242x
Yield 2022 0,31%
Capitalization 446 B 6 004 M 6 006 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 10 758
Free-Float 53,6%
Managers and Directors
Vipin Sondhi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gopal Mahadevan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dheeraj Gopichand Hinduja Executive Chairman
Venkatesh Natarajan Chief Digital Officer & SVP-Information Technology
N. Saravanan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED59.35%6 004
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION32.08%255 523
VOLKSWAGEN AG23.59%138 692
DAIMLER AG53.71%108 560
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY51.22%91 424
FORD MOTOR COMPANY125.94%79 365