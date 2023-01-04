Advanced search
Equities
India
NSE India Stock Exchange
Ashok Leyland Limited
News
Summary
ASHOKLEY
INE208A01029
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
(ASHOKLEY)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange -
12:30 2023-01-05 am EST
146.40
INR
+0.41%
12:41a
India's retail vehicle sales dip in December, to take hit in Q4 - dealers' body
RE
01/04
India's retail vehicle sales dip 5% in December - dealers' body
RE
01/04
India awards mobility firms $362 million in e-bus contracts
RE
India's retail vehicle sales dip 5% in December - dealers' body
01/04/2023 | 11:10pm EST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Retail sales of vehicles in India fell over 5% year-on-year to around 1.62 million units in December, the Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
0.38%
146.4
2.79%
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED
-1.36%
3552.85
-1.75%
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
0.12%
3216.3
-0.40%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
0.90%
1246.35
0.01%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
-0.03%
8418.75
-0.14%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED
-2.09%
385.75
-0.61%
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
-1.67%
1024.4
-5.70%
All news about ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
12:41a
India's retail vehicle sales dip in December, to take hit in Q4 - dealers' body
RE
01/04
India's retail vehicle sales dip 5% in December - dealers' body
RE
01/04
India awards mobility firms $362 million in e-bus contracts
RE
01/02
India's utility vehicles sales rise in Dec, demand for entry-level cars muted
RE
01/02
Ashok Leyland Posts 45% Rise in Total Sales in December 2022
MT
2022
Ashok Leyland : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
2022
India's e-bus ambition hits financing speed bump
RE
2022
Ashok Leyland Appoints New CEO
MT
2022
Ashok Leyland Limited Appoints Shenu Agarwal as Chief Executive Officer
CI
2022
Ashok Leyland Limited Appoints Shenu Agarwal as MD
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
2022
Nomura Adjusts Ashok Leyland's Price Target to 179 Indian Rupees From 180 Rupees, Keeps..
MT
2022
UBS Downgrades Ashok Leyland to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to 165 Indian Ru..
MT
2022
Nomura Adjusts Ashok Leyland's Price Target to 180 Indian Rupees From 168 Rupees, Keeps..
MT
More recommendations
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2023
324 B
3 921 M
3 921 M
Net income 2023
10 226 M
124 M
124 M
Net Debt 2023
15 627 M
189 M
189 M
P/E ratio 2023
42,1x
Yield 2023
1,05%
Capitalization
428 B
5 173 M
5 173 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,37x
EV / Sales 2024
1,13x
Nbr of Employees
10 101
Free-Float
53,6%
More Financials
Chart ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
145,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shenu Agarwal
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
N. Saravanan
Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Sanjay V Jorapur
Co-President & Head-Human Resources
Gopal Mahadevan
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dheeraj Gopichand Hinduja
Executive Chairman
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
2.79%
5 173
PACCAR, INC.
0.00%
34 231
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
2.16%
25 667
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
0.31%
21 647
EPIROC AB (PUBL)
3.00%
21 471
KOMATSU LTD.
0.00%
20 801
More Results
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
