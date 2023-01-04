Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Ashok Leyland Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASHOKLEY   INE208A01029

ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED

(ASHOKLEY)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:30 2023-01-05 am EST
146.40 INR   +0.41%
12:41aIndia's retail vehicle sales dip in December, to take hit in Q4 - dealers' body
RE
01/04India's retail vehicle sales dip 5% in December - dealers' body
RE
01/04India awards mobility firms $362 million in e-bus contracts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's retail vehicle sales dip 5% in December - dealers' body

01/04/2023 | 11:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vehicles move on roads in Kolkata

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Retail sales of vehicles in India fell over 5% year-on-year to around 1.62 million units in December, the Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED 0.38% 146.4 Delayed Quote.2.79%
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED -1.36% 3552.85 End-of-day quote.-1.75%
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED 0.12% 3216.3 End-of-day quote.-0.40%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 0.90% 1246.35 Delayed Quote.0.01%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -0.03% 8418.75 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -2.09% 385.75 End-of-day quote.-0.61%
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED -1.67% 1024.4 End-of-day quote.-5.70%
All news about ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
12:41aIndia's retail vehicle sales dip in December, to take hit in Q4 - dealers' body
RE
01/04India's retail vehicle sales dip 5% in December - dealers' body
RE
01/04India awards mobility firms $362 million in e-bus contracts
RE
01/02India's utility vehicles sales rise in Dec, demand for entry-level cars muted
RE
01/02Ashok Leyland Posts 45% Rise in Total Sales in December 2022
MT
2022Ashok Leyland : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
2022India's e-bus ambition hits financing speed bump
RE
2022Ashok Leyland Appoints New CEO
MT
2022Ashok Leyland Limited Appoints Shenu Agarwal as Chief Executive Officer
CI
2022Ashok Leyland Limited Appoints Shenu Agarwal as MD
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 324 B 3 921 M 3 921 M
Net income 2023 10 226 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2023 15 627 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2023 42,1x
Yield 2023 1,05%
Capitalization 428 B 5 173 M 5 173 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 10 101
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ashok Leyland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 145,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shenu Agarwal Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
N. Saravanan Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Sanjay V Jorapur Co-President & Head-Human Resources
Gopal Mahadevan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dheeraj Gopichand Hinduja Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED2.79%5 173
PACCAR, INC.0.00%34 231
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG2.16%25 667
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.0.31%21 647
EPIROC AB (PUBL)3.00%21 471
KOMATSU LTD.0.00%20 801