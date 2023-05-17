Advanced search
    ASHOKLEY   INE208A01029

ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED

(ASHOKLEY)
07:43:19 2023-05-17 am EDT
152.90 INR   +0.23%
11:06aSrichand Hinduja, billionaire businessman, dies aged 87
RE
05/02Indian automakers post lacklustre April commercial vehicles sales growth
RE
05/01Ashok Leyland Books 10% Jump in April Vehicle Sales
MT
Srichand Hinduja, billionaire businessman, dies aged 87

05/17/2023 | 11:06am EDT
Srichand Hinduja arrives for the private viewing of the Grace Kelly exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Srichand Hinduja, the Indian-born billionaire leader of a global business empire and the patriarch of Britain's wealthiest family, has died aged 87, his family said on Wednesday.

Hinduja and his younger brother Gopichand, 83, topped The Sunday Times Rich List in 2022 for a fourth time, with an estimated net worth of 28.5 billion pounds ($36 billion).

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our father SP Hinduja," his children Shanu and Vinoo Hinduja said in a statement.

"SP was a visionary titan of industry and business, humanitarian and philanthropist ... He touched countless lives on his path, and we are forever grateful for the time we cherished with him."

Hinduja was chairman of the eponymous business group which owns publicly listed companies in India across banking, chemicals, information technology and commercial vehicles.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Sam Tobin; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED 0.23% 152.9 Delayed Quote.6.38%
HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED -0.95% 1124.8 Delayed Quote.-14.63%
INDUSLND BANK LIMITED 1.30% 1236.15 Delayed Quote.0.02%
TOPIX INDEX 0.30% 2133.61 Delayed Quote.12.45%
