Ashoka Buildcon : Annual Return FY – 2020 – 21
FORM NO. MGT-7
[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
Annual Return
(other than OPCs and Small Companies)
Form language
English
Hindi
Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
* Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company
Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
(a) Name of the company
(b) Registered office address
S. NO. 861, "ASHOKA HOUSE" ASHOKA MARG, VADALA, NASHIK
Maharashtra 422011 India
*e-mail ID of the company
*Telephone number with STD code
Website
Date of Incorporation
L45200MH1993PLC071970
Pre-fill
ASHOKA BUILDCON LIMITED
secretarial@ashokabuildcon.co
02536633705
www.ashokabuildcon.com
13/05/1993
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
Public Company
Company limited by shares
Indian Non-Government company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi)
*Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
BSE LTD
1
2
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
1,024
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
U67190MH1999PTC118368
Pre-fill
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
LINK INTIME INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park,
Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West)
(vii)
*Financial year From date
01/04/2020
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2021
(DD/MM/YYYY)
(viii)
*Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
21/08/2021
(b) Due date of AGM
30/09/2021
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities 1
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group
Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
1
F
Construction
F2
Roads, railways, Utility projects
95.21
PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 42
Pre-fill All
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
% of shares held
Joint Venture
1
ASHOKA CONCESSIONS LIMITE
U45201MH2011PLC215760
Subsidiary
2
ASHOKA HIGHWAYS (DURG) LI
U74999MH2007PLC168772
Subsidiary
3
ASHOKA HIGHWAYS (BHANDA
U45203MH2007PLC168773
Subsidiary
4
ASHOKA BELGAUM DHARWAD
U45400DL2010PLC203859
Subsidiary
5
ASHOKA DHANKUNI KHARAGP
U45204DL2011PLC215262
Subsidiary
6
ASHOKA SAMBALPUR BARAGA
U45204DL2010PLC203890
Subsidiary
7
JAORA - NAYAGAON TOLL ROA
U45203MP2007PTC019661
Subsidiary
8
ASHOKA-DSC KATNI BYPASS R
U45203MH2002PLC136550
Subsidiary
9
ASHOKA GVR MUDHOL NIPAN
U45203DL2014PLC265735
Subsidiary
10
ASHOKA BAGEWADI SAUNDAT
U45203DL2015PLC285944
Subsidiary
11
ASHOKA HUNGUND TALIKOT R
U45400DL2015PLC285970
Subsidiary
12
ASHOKA KANDI RAMSANPALL
U45309DL2019PTC358810
Subsidiary
13
ASHOKA KHARAR LUDHIANA R
U45309DL2016PLC304822
Subsidiary
14
ASHOKA RANASTALAM ANAND
U45500DL2017PLC315722
Subsidiary
15
ASHOKA KHAIRATUNDA BARW
U45309DL2018PLC331816
Subsidiary
16
ASHOKA MALLASANDRA KARA
U45309DL2018PTC332068
Subsidiary
17
ASHOKA KARADI BANWARA RO
U45309DL2018PTC332073
Subsidiary
18
ASHOKA BELGAUM KHANAPUR
U45500DL2018PTC332195
Subsidiary
19
ASHOKA ANKLESHWAR MANU
U45500DL2018PTC332404
Subsidiary
20
ASHOKA BETTADAHALLI SHIVA
U45201DL2019PTC348441
Subsidiary
21
VIVA HIGHWAYS LIMITED
U45200MH2001PLC171661
Subsidiary
22
ASHOKA INFRAWAYS LIMITED
U45200MH2001PLC132489
Subsidiary
23
ASHOKA INFRASTRUCTURE LIM
U45203MH2002PTC172229
Subsidiary
24
VIVA INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITE
U45203PN2002PLC016716
Subsidiary
25
ASHOKA PRE-CON PRIVATE LIM
U26940MH2008PTC187764
Subsidiary
26
ASHOKA AURIGA TECHNOLOG
U74999MH2008PTC187501
Subsidiary
27
UNISON ENVIRO PRIVATE LIMIT
U40300MH2015PTC271006
Subsidiary
28
ASHOKA HIGHWAY RESEARCH U73100MH2015PTC264039
Subsidiary
29
ASHOKA AEROSPACE PRIVATE
U45309MH2017PTC294400
Subsidiary
30
RATNAGIRI NATURAL GAS PRIV U11202MH2016PTC287025
Subsidiary
31
BLUE FEATHER INFOTECH PRIV
U74999PN2015PTC156611
Subsidiary
32
ASHOKA ENDURANCE ROAD D
U45201CT2016PTC007507
Subsidiary
33
ASHOKA PATH NIRMAN ( NASI U45201MH2001PTC133026
Subsidiary
34
TECH BERATER PRIVATE LIMITE U74999MH2016PTC287814
Subsidiary
35
ASHOKA PURESTUDY TECHNO U72900MH2019PTC333918
Subsidiary
36
ASHOKA BANWARA BETTADAH
U45209DL2020PTC362451
Subsidiary
37
ABHIJEET ASHOKA INFRASTRU U45200MH1998PTC117012
Joint Venture
38
GVR ASHOKA CHENNAI ORR LI
U45203TN2013PLC092240
Joint Venture
39
PNG TOLLWAY LIMITED
U45203TN2009PLC070741
Associate
Mohan Mutha - Ashoka Buildco
Cube Ashoka JV Co.
Ashoka High-Way Ad.
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i)
*SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
282,000,000
280,723,217
280,723,217
280,723,217
Total amount of equity shares (in
1,410,000,000
1,403,616,085
1,403,616,085
1,403,616,085
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
282,000,000
280,723,217
280,723,217
280,723,217
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
5
5
5
5
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
1,410,000,000
1,403,616,085
1,403,616,085
1,403,616,085
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
0
0
0
0
Total amount of preference shares
0
0
0
0
(in rupees)
Number of classes
0
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
capital
capital
Number of preference shares
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Authorised Capital
Total amount of unclassified shares
0
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Total
Total
Total
Class of shares
Number of shares
nominal
Paid-up
premium
amount
amount
Equity shares
Physical
DEMAT
Total
At the beginning of the year
7
280,723,210 280723217
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Pubic Issues
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Rights issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Bonus issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
0
0
0
0
0
0
v. ESOPs
0
0
0
0
0
0
vi. Sweat equity shares allotted
0
0
0
0
0
0
vii. Conversion of Preference share
0
0
0
0
0
0
viii. Conversion of Debentures
0
0
0
0
0
0
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Ashoka Buildcon Limited published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 13:03:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASHOKA BUILDCON LIMITED
Sales 2021
38 155 M
513 M
513 M
Net income 2021
3 528 M
47,4 M
47,4 M
Net Debt 2021
2 828 M
38,0 M
38,0 M
P/E ratio 2021
7,90x
Yield 2021
1,36%
Capitalization
27 932 M
376 M
376 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,81x
EV / Sales 2022
0,64x
Nbr of Employees
2 951
Free-Float
45,5%
Chart ASHOKA BUILDCON LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ASHOKA BUILDCON LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
99,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.