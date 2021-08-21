Log in
    533271   INE442H01029

ASHOKA BUILDCON LIMITED

(533271)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ashoka Buildcon : Annual Return FY – 2020 – 21

08/21/2021 | 09:04am EDT
FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

  1. * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company
    Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

  1. (a) Name of the company

(b) Registered office address

S. NO. 861, "ASHOKA HOUSE" ASHOKA MARG, VADALA, NASHIK

Maharashtra 422011 India

    1. *e-mail ID of the company
    2. *Telephone number with STD code
    3. Website
  2. Date of Incorporation

L45200MH1993PLC071970 Pre-fill

ASHOKA BUILDCON LIMITED

secretarial@ashokabuildcon.co

02536633705

www.ashokabuildcon.com

13/05/1993

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Sub-category of the Company

Public Company

Company limited by shares

Indian Non-Government company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

BSE LTD

1

2

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1,024

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

U67190MH1999PTC118368

Pre-fill

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

LINK INTIME INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park,

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West)

(vii) *Financial year From date

01/04/2020

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

21/08/2021

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2021

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities 1

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

1

F

Construction

F2

Roads, railways, Utility projects

95.21

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 42

Pre-fill All

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

1

ASHOKA CONCESSIONS LIMITE

U45201MH2011PLC215760

Subsidiary

2

ASHOKA HIGHWAYS (DURG) LI

U74999MH2007PLC168772

Subsidiary

3

ASHOKA HIGHWAYS (BHANDA

U45203MH2007PLC168773

Subsidiary

4

ASHOKA BELGAUM DHARWAD

U45400DL2010PLC203859

Subsidiary

5

ASHOKA DHANKUNI KHARAGP

U45204DL2011PLC215262

Subsidiary

6

ASHOKA SAMBALPUR BARAGA

U45204DL2010PLC203890

Subsidiary

7

JAORA - NAYAGAON TOLL ROA

U45203MP2007PTC019661

Subsidiary

8

ASHOKA-DSC KATNI BYPASS R

U45203MH2002PLC136550

Subsidiary

9

ASHOKA GVR MUDHOL NIPAN

U45203DL2014PLC265735

Subsidiary

10

ASHOKA BAGEWADI SAUNDAT

U45203DL2015PLC285944

Subsidiary

11

ASHOKA HUNGUND TALIKOT R

U45400DL2015PLC285970

Subsidiary

12

ASHOKA KANDI RAMSANPALL

U45309DL2019PTC358810

Subsidiary

13

ASHOKA KHARAR LUDHIANA R

U45309DL2016PLC304822

Subsidiary

14

ASHOKA RANASTALAM ANAND

U45500DL2017PLC315722

Subsidiary

15

ASHOKA KHAIRATUNDA BARW

U45309DL2018PLC331816

Subsidiary

16

ASHOKA MALLASANDRA KARA

U45309DL2018PTC332068

Subsidiary

17

ASHOKA KARADI BANWARA RO

U45309DL2018PTC332073

Subsidiary

18

ASHOKA BELGAUM KHANAPUR

U45500DL2018PTC332195

Subsidiary

19

ASHOKA ANKLESHWAR MANU

U45500DL2018PTC332404

Subsidiary

20

ASHOKA BETTADAHALLI SHIVA

U45201DL2019PTC348441

Subsidiary

21

VIVA HIGHWAYS LIMITED

U45200MH2001PLC171661

Subsidiary

22

ASHOKA INFRAWAYS LIMITED

U45200MH2001PLC132489

Subsidiary

23

ASHOKA INFRASTRUCTURE LIM

U45203MH2002PTC172229

Subsidiary

24

VIVA INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITE

U45203PN2002PLC016716

Subsidiary

25

ASHOKA PRE-CON PRIVATE LIM

U26940MH2008PTC187764

Subsidiary

26

ASHOKA AURIGA TECHNOLOG

U74999MH2008PTC187501

Subsidiary

27

UNISON ENVIRO PRIVATE LIMIT

U40300MH2015PTC271006

Subsidiary

28

ASHOKA HIGHWAY RESEARCH U73100MH2015PTC264039

Subsidiary

29

ASHOKA AEROSPACE PRIVATE

U45309MH2017PTC294400

Subsidiary

30

RATNAGIRI NATURAL GAS PRIV U11202MH2016PTC287025

Subsidiary

31

BLUE FEATHER INFOTECH PRIV

U74999PN2015PTC156611

Subsidiary

32

ASHOKA ENDURANCE ROAD D

U45201CT2016PTC007507

Subsidiary

33

ASHOKA PATH NIRMAN ( NASI U45201MH2001PTC133026

Subsidiary

34

TECH BERATER PRIVATE LIMITE U74999MH2016PTC287814

Subsidiary

35

ASHOKA PURESTUDY TECHNO U72900MH2019PTC333918

Subsidiary

36

ASHOKA BANWARA BETTADAH

U45209DL2020PTC362451

Subsidiary

37

ABHIJEET ASHOKA INFRASTRU U45200MH1998PTC117012

Joint Venture

38

GVR ASHOKA CHENNAI ORR LI

U45203TN2013PLC092240

Joint Venture

39

PNG TOLLWAY LIMITED

U45203TN2009PLC070741

Associate

  1. Mohan Mutha - Ashoka Buildco
  2. Cube Ashoka JV Co.
  3. Ashoka High-Way Ad.

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

282,000,000

280,723,217

280,723,217

280,723,217

Total amount of equity shares (in

1,410,000,000

1,403,616,085

1,403,616,085

1,403,616,085

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

282,000,000

280,723,217

280,723,217

280,723,217

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

5

5

5

5

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

1,410,000,000

1,403,616,085

1,403,616,085

1,403,616,085

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

0

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

0

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

0

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of preference shares

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

0

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

7

280,723,210 280723217

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

