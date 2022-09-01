Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ashoka Buildcon Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533271   INE442H01029

ASHOKA BUILDCON LIMITED

(533271)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-31
84.85 INR   +5.47%
02:41pASHOKA BUILDCON : Draft Annual Return-FY 2021-22
PU
08/12Ashoka Buildcon to Provide Civil Work for Provident Residential Project in Kalyan, India
MT
08/12Ashoka Buildcon Limited Announces Receipt of Letter of Intent for Project
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ashoka Buildcon : Draft Annual Return-FY 2021-22

09/01/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

(i) * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company

Pre-fill

Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

(ii) (a) Name of the company

(b) Registered office address

(c) *e-mail ID of the company

(d) *Telephone number with STD code

(e)

Website

(iii)

Date of Incorporation

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Sub-category of the Company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

Page 1 of 17

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

2

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Pre-fill

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

(vii) *Financial year From date 01/04/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2022

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2022

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities

1

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

F

F2

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 43

Pre-fill All

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

Page 2 of 17

Page 3 of 17

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

282,000,000

280,723,217

280,723,217

280,723,217

Total amount of equity shares (in

1,410,000,000

1,403,616,085

1,403,616,085

1,403,616,085

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Page 4 of 17

Number of equity shares

282,000,000

280,723,217

280,723,217

280,723,217

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

5

5

5

5

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

1,410,000,000

1,403,616,085

1,403,616,085

1,403,616,085

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

0

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

0

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

0

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

capital

capital

Paid up capital

Number of preference shares

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

7

280,723,210

280723217

1,403,616,0

1,403,616,

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

Page 5 of 17

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ashoka Buildcon Limited published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 18:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASHOKA BUILDCON LIMITED
02:41pASHOKA BUILDCON : Draft Annual Return-FY 2021-22
PU
08/12Ashoka Buildcon to Provide Civil Work for Provident Residential Project in Kalyan, Indi..
MT
08/12Ashoka Buildcon Limited Announces Receipt of Letter of Intent for Project
CI
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Ashoka Buildcon Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/10ASHOKA BUILDCON : Q1FY23 Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result
PU
08/10ASHOKA BUILDCON : Analyst Presentation Ashoka Q1FY23
PU
08/10Ashoka Buildcon Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
08/09Ashoka Buildcon Secures Letter of Intent for $75 Million Construction Project
MT
08/09Ashoka Buildcon Limited Receives Receipt of Letter of Intent for Project
CI
07/12Adani, AG&P, Others Look to Buy into Unison Enviro
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASHOKA BUILDCON LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 44 827 M 563 M 563 M
Net income 2022 -3 640 M -45,7 M -45,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1 031 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,81x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 23 819 M 300 M 299 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 517
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart ASHOKA BUILDCON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ashoka Buildcon Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHOKA BUILDCON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 84,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish Dhondulal Parakh Managing Director & Executive Director
Paresh Chatursinha Mehta Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Ashok Motilal Katariya Executive Chairman
Manoj Achyut Kulkarni Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sharadchandra Damoda Abhayankar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHOKA BUILDCON LIMITED-15.57%284
VINCI-0.71%52 487
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.41%33 986
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.80%31 283
QUANTA SERVICES23.23%20 209
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.69%19 549