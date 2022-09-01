Ashoka Buildcon : Draft Annual Return-FY 2021-22
FORM NO. MGT-7
[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
English
Hindi
Annual Return
(other than OPCs and Small Companies)
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
(i)
* Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company
Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
(ii) (a) Name of the company
(b) Registered office address
(c)
*e-mail ID of the company
(d)
*Telephone number with STD code
(e)
Website
(iii)
Date of Incorporation
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi)
*Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
2
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
(vii)
*Financial year From date 01/04/2021
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2022
(DD/MM/YYYY)
(viii)
*Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
(b) Due date of AGM
30/09/2022
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities
1
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group
Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
F
F2
PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 43
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
% of shares held
Joint Venture
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i)
*SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
282,000,000
280,723,217
280,723,217
280,723,217
Total amount of equity shares (in
1,410,000,000
1,403,616,085
1,403,616,085
1,403,616,085
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
282,000,000
280,723,217
280,723,217
280,723,217
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
5
5
5
5
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
1,410,000,000
1,403,616,085
1,403,616,085
1,403,616,085
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
0
0
0
0
Total amount of preference shares
0
0
0
0
(in rupees)
Number of classes
0
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
capital
capital
Paid up capital
Number of preference shares
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Authorised Capital
Total amount of unclassified shares
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Total
Total
Total
Class of shares
Number of shares
nominal
Paid-up
premium
amount
amount
Equity shares
Physical
DEMAT
Total
At the beginning of the year
7
280,723,210
280723217
1,403,616,0
1,403,616,
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Pubic Issues
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Rights issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Bonus issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
0
0
0
0
0
0
v. ESOPs
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sales 2022
44 827 M
563 M
563 M
Net income 2022
-3 640 M
-45,7 M
-45,7 M
Net Debt 2022
1 031 M
12,9 M
12,9 M
P/E ratio 2022
-5,81x
Yield 2022
1,71%
Capitalization
23 819 M
300 M
299 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,55x
EV / Sales 2023
0,48x
Nbr of Employees
2 517
Free-Float
45,5%
