Ashoka Buildcon : Result of Annual General Meeting - 23.09.2022

Summary of proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM" or "Meeting") held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 12.30 p.m. through video conferencing / other audio visual means:

The 29th AGM of the Company was held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 12.30 p.m. through video- conferencing (VC). In compliance with the applicable provisions, the Company had also provided two-wayvideo-conferencing facility and one-way live webcast of the proceedings of the AGM.

Mr. Ashok Katariya, Chairman of the Board of the Company, chaired the meeting.

The Chairmen of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders' Relationship Committee, CSR Committee and Risk Management Committee were present at the meeting. The representatives of the Statutory Auditors, Secretarial Auditors and Cost Auditors were also present at the meeting.

Mr. Manoj Kulkarni, Company Secretary welcomed the Members and the Board of Directors and the Chief Financial Officer, Statutory Auditors, Cost Auditors and Secretarial Auditors & Scrutinizer.

He also stated that as per various Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the AGM was held through video conferencing / other audio visual means.

Thereafter all the Directors introduced themselves.

The requisite quorum being present, Chairman called the Meeting to order. He welcomed the Members of the Company to the 29th AGM of the Company. As per the attendance records, in aggregate, fifty seven (57) Members attended the meeting through video conferencing. There were no Corporate Representations.

The Chairman addressed the Members with his brief speech.

Thereafter Mr. Satish Parakh, Managing Director took the Members through key developments and operational performance during the financial year 2021-22.

Mr. Manoj Kulkarni, Company Secretary informed the Members about the remote e-voting facility provided by the Company in proportion to their voting rights as on the cut-off date of September 16, 2023. He then stated that the remote e-voting period commenced on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 (9.00 a.m.) and concluded on Thursday, September 22, 2022 (5.00 p.m.). He also informed that voting by electronic means was also available during the AGM to those shareholders who had not already voted by means of remote e- voting. He also informed that all statutory registers were available for inspection electronically.

He further informed that Mr. Sachin Sharma of M/s. Sharma & Trivedi LLP, Practising Company Secretaries, Mumbai, had been appointed as the Scrutiniser for scrutinising the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner and that he was present at the meeting through video-conferencing means.

