    533271   INE442H01029

ASHOKA BUILDCON LIMITED

(533271)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
79.90 INR   -5.39%
ASHOKA BUILDCON : Result of Annual General Meeting - 23.09.2022
PU
ASHOKA AGM PRESENTATION AGM PRESENTATION : 23rd September, 2022
PU
Ashoka Buildcon to Construct Broad-Gauge Line for Southern Western Railway
MT
Ashoka Buildcon : Result of Annual General Meeting - 23.09.2022

09/24/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Ashoka Buildcon Limited

Summary of proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM" or "Meeting") held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 12.30 p.m. through video conferencing / other audio visual means:

The 29th AGM of the Company was held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 12.30 p.m. through video- conferencing (VC). In compliance with the applicable provisions, the Company had also provided two-wayvideo-conferencing facility and one-way live webcast of the proceedings of the AGM.

Mr. Ashok Katariya, Chairman of the Board of the Company, chaired the meeting.

The Chairmen of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders' Relationship Committee, CSR Committee and Risk Management Committee were present at the meeting. The representatives of the Statutory Auditors, Secretarial Auditors and Cost Auditors were also present at the meeting.

Mr. Manoj Kulkarni, Company Secretary welcomed the Members and the Board of Directors and the Chief Financial Officer, Statutory Auditors, Cost Auditors and Secretarial Auditors & Scrutinizer.

He also stated that as per various Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the AGM was held through video conferencing / other audio visual means.

Thereafter all the Directors introduced themselves.

The requisite quorum being present, Chairman called the Meeting to order. He welcomed the Members of the Company to the 29th AGM of the Company. As per the attendance records, in aggregate, fifty seven (57) Members attended the meeting through video conferencing. There were no Corporate Representations.

The Chairman addressed the Members with his brief speech.

Thereafter Mr. Satish Parakh, Managing Director took the Members through key developments and operational performance during the financial year 2021-22.

Mr. Manoj Kulkarni, Company Secretary informed the Members about the remote e-voting facility provided by the Company in proportion to their voting rights as on the cut-off date of September 16, 2023. He then stated that the remote e-voting period commenced on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 (9.00 a.m.) and concluded on Thursday, September 22, 2022 (5.00 p.m.). He also informed that voting by electronic means was also available during the AGM to those shareholders who had not already voted by means of remote e- voting. He also informed that all statutory registers were available for inspection electronically.

He further informed that Mr. Sachin Sharma of M/s. Sharma & Trivedi LLP, Practising Company Secretaries, Mumbai, had been appointed as the Scrutiniser for scrutinising the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner and that he was present at the meeting through video-conferencing means.

Regd. Office : S.No. 861, Ashoka House, Ashoka Marg, Vadala, Nasik - 422 011, Maharashtra, India

CIN : L45200MH1993PLC071970

Ashoka Buildcon Limited

Thereafter, the Chairman placed the following agenda items before the Members for consideration:

Ordinary Business:

1. Adoption of audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,

2022

alongwith

the

Report

of

Board

of

Directors

and

Auditors thereon;

  1. Adoption of audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2022 alongwith the Report of the Auditors thereon;
  2. Re-appointmentof Mr. Sanjay Londhe (DIN:00112604), who retires by rotation and being eligible seeks re-appointment;
  3. Re-appointmentof Mr. Milap Raj Bhansali (DIN:00181897), who retires by rotation and being eligible seeks re-appointment;
  4. Appointment of M/s S R B C & CO. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 324982E/E300003), as Statutory Auditors

Special Business:

6.

Appointment of M/s. S R Bhargave & Co. Cost Accountants (FRN000218) as Cost Auditors for FY

2022-23 and approval and ratification of the remuneration payable for FY 2022-23;

Thereafter, the Members who had registered themselves as speakers, addressed the Meeting through VC / OAVM and sought information on the business performance.

Mr. Satish Parakh, Managing Director and Mr. Paresh Mehta, CFO, replied to the questions of the Speakers.

Thereafter, the Chairman announced for voting to be taken electronically (e-voting) at the Meeting and requested Mr. Sachin Sharma, Practising Company Secretary, the Scrutiniser for the orderly conduct of the same.

It was informed that the Meeting was concluded at 1.35 p.m. after being open for 15 minutes for e-voting to be completed.

The Chairman then informed that the results of the remote e-voting and e-voting at the 29th AGM, together with the Report of the Scrutinizers thereon, will be disclosed to the Stock Exchanges and displayed on the website of the Company within 48 hours of the closure of AGM.

The Chairman thanked the members for joining the 29th AGM and declared the meeting as concluded.

For Ashoka Buildcon Limited

MANOJ ACHYUT KULKARNI

Digitally signed by MANOJ ACHYUT KULKARNI Date: 2022.09.23 18:30:38 +05'30'

(Manoj A. Kulkarni)

Company Secretary

ICSI M.No. FCS-7377

3, Dattakripa Apt., Kathe Galli, Nasik - 422 011

Regd. Office : S.No. 861, Ashoka House, Ashoka Marg, Vadala, Nasik - 422 011, Maharashtra, India

CIN : L45200MH1993PLC071970

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ashoka Buildcon Limited published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 07:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
