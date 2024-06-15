Ashoka Metcast Limited announced that Mrs. Payal Punit Pandya is appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from June 15, 2024 pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 6(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Mrs. Payal Punit Pandya is a Qualified Company Secretary. She has also done bachelor of commerce (B. Com.).

She possesses knowledge of Company law, SEBI regulations and can handle the legal matters.