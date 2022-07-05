Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Ashtead Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASHTY   US0450551009

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(ASHTY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:01 2022-07-05 am EDT
165.90 USD   -5.20%
07/04ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/01ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/30ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
All news about ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
07/04ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/01ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/30ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/29ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/29ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : Security operations
CO
06/28ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/28ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : Security operations
CO
06/27ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/27ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : Security operations
CO
06/24ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 168 M 7 471 M 7 471 M
Net income 2022 989 M 1 198 M 1 198 M
Net Debt 2022 5 012 M 6 072 M 6 072 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 15 307 M 18 542 M 18 542 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 21 752
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ashtead Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3 474,00 GBX
Average target price 5 719,79 GBX
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brendan Horgan Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Michael Pratt CFO, Treasurer & Executive Director
Paul Ashton Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Lucinda Jane Riches Independent Non-Executive Director
Tanya D. Fratto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-46.77%18 544
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-41.57%18 544
UNITED RENTALS-26.46%17 499
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-36.98%9 886
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-19.42%7 323
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-24.17%3 718